Delhi School Holidays in November 2026: Diwali, Govardhan Puja, AQI and GRAP Updates, School Closure News

Delhi school holidays in November 2026 include Diwali on November 8 and Govardhan Puja on November 9. However, students and parents also need to consider the latest air pollution restrictions. The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed government and private schools to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode following the implementation of GRAP Stage III. Students in these classes can attend online classes wherever the facility is available or continue attending school physically. There is no blanket closure order for schools in Delhi. Scroll down to get the latest updates on Delhi school closures due to rising AQI. Delhi School Holidays in November 2026: Complete List Students in Delhi will observe several festivals and holidays in November 2026, including Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and Guru Nanak Jayanti. These occasions fall on different dates throughout the month. Check the table below for the complete list of important dates and festivals.

Date Day Festival or occasion November 8, 2026 Sunday Diwali November 9, 2026 Monday Govardhan Puja November 11, 2026 Wednesday Bhai Dooj November 15, 2026 Sunday Chhath Puja November 24, 2026 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti Are Schools Closed in Delhi on November 9 for Govardhan Puja? Students in Delhi may have a holiday on November 9, 2026, on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, depending on their school's holiday calendar. The Delhi government's 2026 holiday notification lists Govardhan Puja as a restricted holiday, not a gazetted holiday. No separate order confirming a holiday for all Delhi schools has been issued. Therefore, students should check their school's official holiday notice to confirm whether classes will be held on Monday. Delhi Schools Shift to Hybrid Classes Amid Rising AQI

The Delhi Directorate of Education has issued directions for schools to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode following worsening air quality. The direction was issued on November 6, 2026, after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. The arrangement allows students to attend classes physically or online, wherever online learning is available.The directive covers: Government schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education.

Government-aided schools.

Recognised private unaided schools.

Schools managed by NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board. The option of attending online classes, wherever available, rests with students and their guardians. Schools have also been directed to inform parents about the arrangements.

Which Classes Will Have Hybrid Learning in Delhi? The hybrid learning arrangement in Delhi currently applies to students up to Class 5. The Directorate of Education has directed government and private schools to offer both online and offline classes to primary students amid rising air pollution. Students and their parents or guardians can choose online classes wherever the facility is available. The November 6 order does not extend this arrangement to students in Classes 6 to 12. Students in these classes should follow their regular school schedules unless further instructions are issued by the authorities. Parents should check official school notices for the latest updates on classes and attendance. Delhi AQI Today: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Pollution? Air pollution remains a major concern for students and parents in Delhi. The CAQM dashboard recorded Delhi's AQI at 372, in the Very Poor category, in its update at 1 AM on November 9, 2026. The Commission had already invoked GRAP Stage III on November 6 after reviewing the pollution situation and weather forecasts. At the time, Delhi recorded an AQI of 382, and the forecast indicated a possibility of the air quality deteriorating further. However, the implementation of GRAP Stage III does not automatically mean that all schools must close. The current school-related direction requires hybrid classes for students up to Class 5 rather than a complete suspension of academic activities.