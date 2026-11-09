Kerala Waives Prior Approval Requirement For New Courses In Autonomous Colleges

The Kerala government has relaxed approval requirements for autonomous and self-financing colleges, allowing eligible institutions to introduce new self-financing courses without obtaining prior permission from the state government. The decision is expected to reduce administrative delays and give colleges greater flexibility in responding to changing academic and employment needs. The Higher Education Department issued the circular, revising the guidelines for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to self-financing and autonomous colleges affiliated with universities in the state. Under the revised rules, autonomous aided and self-financing colleges can introduce new courses under the self-financing category without obtaining a separate government NOC. However, approval from the affiliated university will remain necessary.

Why Has Kerala Changed the Approval Rules? Defending the decision, Higher Education Minister Roji M John said the earlier approval process created unnecessary delays, even after colleges had received approval from their affiliated universities. Explaining the government’s position, he said:“This led to long administrative delays in starting new courses and programmes that students want and need in accordance with the changing times.” He further explained that colleges would still need approval from their affiliated universities but would no longer have to wait for a separate government NOC. The minister said the move would help institutions introduce new-generation courses and provide students with more higher education opportunities within Kerala. He also argued that autonomous status should allow institutions with strong academic records to make certain academic decisions without repeated government intervention.

What About Seat Increases and NOC Renewal? The revised guidelines also cover changes in student intake. Eligible autonomous aided and self-financing colleges can increase seats in existing self-financing courses without obtaining a separate government NOC. The guidelines also extend the NOC renewal period for self-financing colleges from one year to three years. However, the relaxation does not apply to every category of course. Government and aided colleges will continue to require government approval to introduce new courses under the aided category or permanently increase seats in existing aided courses. The minister also clarified that courses receiving government financial support would continue to remain under government oversight. Pinarayi Vijayan Raises Concerns Over the Decision The government’s decision has drawn criticism from Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, who has questioned the relaxation of approval requirements.