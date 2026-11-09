Jammu-Srinagar Highway Traffic Plan Today, November 9: Check Timings for NH-44, Mughal Road and Other Routes

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police has issued a fresh traffic plan for Monday, November 9, 2026, covering the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other important roads in the Union Territory. Two-way traffic will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, subject to favourable weather and satisfactory road conditions. The advisory also specifies vehicle timings for the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road and Mughal Road. Keep reading to know in detail. Jammu-Srinagar Highway Traffic Plan for November 9 Passenger vehicles, private cars, light motor vehicles (LMVs) and goods-carrying heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed to travel in both directions on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). The movement will depend on favourable weather and satisfactory road conditions. Security forces’ convoys will also be allowed in both directions after the highway status is confirmed by the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban.

Vehicle Category Traffic Permission Passenger vehicles Two-way movement allowed Private cars Two-way movement allowed Light motor vehicles (LMVs) Two-way movement allowed Goods-carrying heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) Two-way movement allowed Security forces’ vehicles Both directions after road-status confirmation Why Is Traffic Moving Slowly on NH-44? The Traffic Police reported slow movement on several stretches of NH-44 between 6 pm on November 7 and 6 pm on November 8. Traffic is being regulated at Dawal in Udhampur, where around 30 to 40 metres of road has been reduced to a single lane. Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road Traffic Timings On the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag National Highway (NH-244), passenger LMVs and private cars will be allowed to travel in both directions. Movement will depend on favourable weather, road conditions and clearance from road maintenance agencies.

Route Permitted Timings PP Parana towards Anantnag 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM Daksum towards Kishtwar 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM No vehicle will be allowed to proceed beyond the prescribed cut-off timings. Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road: Check Vehicle Timings The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, also known as the SSG Road, will remain open for LMVs in both directions, subject to weather conditions and clearance from road maintenance agencies. Vehicle Category Route Permitted Timings LMVs Sonamarg towards Kargil Until 1:00 PM (after clearance) LMVs Minamarg towards Srinagar Until 1:00 PM (after clearance) HMVs Sonamarg towards Kargil 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM No vehicle will be permitted after 5 pm. Security forces have also been advised to regulate their convoy movement so that civilian traffic is not disrupted.