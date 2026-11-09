Jammu-Srinagar Highway Traffic Plan Today, November 9: Check Timings for NH-44, Mughal Road and Other Routes
Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police has issued a fresh traffic plan for November 9, 2026. Check two-way traffic rules, vehicle timings and travel advisories for NH-44, NH-244, SSG Road and Mughal Road.
The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police has issued a fresh traffic plan for Monday, November 9, 2026, covering the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other important roads in the Union Territory. Two-way traffic will be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, subject to favourable weather and satisfactory road conditions. The advisory also specifies vehicle timings for the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road and Mughal Road. Keep reading to know in detail.
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Traffic Plan for November 9
Passenger vehicles, private cars, light motor vehicles (LMVs) and goods-carrying heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed to travel in both directions on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). The movement will depend on favourable weather and satisfactory road conditions. Security forces’ convoys will also be allowed in both directions after the highway status is confirmed by the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban.
|Vehicle Category
|Traffic Permission
|Passenger vehicles
|Two-way movement allowed
|Private cars
|Two-way movement allowed
|Light motor vehicles (LMVs)
|Two-way movement allowed
|Goods-carrying heavy motor vehicles (HMVs)
|Two-way movement allowed
|Security forces’ vehicles
|Both directions after road-status confirmation
Why Is Traffic Moving Slowly on NH-44?
The Traffic Police reported slow movement on several stretches of NH-44 between 6 pm on November 7 and 6 pm on November 8. Traffic is being regulated at Dawal in Udhampur, where around 30 to 40 metres of road has been reduced to a single lane.
Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road Traffic Timings
On the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag National Highway (NH-244), passenger LMVs and private cars will be allowed to travel in both directions. Movement will depend on favourable weather, road conditions and clearance from road maintenance agencies.
|Route
|Permitted Timings
|PP Parana towards Anantnag
|8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|Daksum towards Kishtwar
|9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
No vehicle will be allowed to proceed beyond the prescribed cut-off timings.
Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road: Check Vehicle Timings
The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, also known as the SSG Road, will remain open for LMVs in both directions, subject to weather conditions and clearance from road maintenance agencies.
|Vehicle Category
|Route
|Permitted Timings
|LMVs
|Sonamarg towards Kargil
|Until 1:00 PM (after clearance)
|LMVs
|Minamarg towards Srinagar
|Until 1:00 PM (after clearance)
|HMVs
|Sonamarg towards Kargil
|12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
No vehicle will be permitted after 5 pm. Security forces have also been advised to regulate their convoy movement so that civilian traffic is not disrupted.
Mughal Road Traffic Plan for November 9
The Mughal Road, also known as National Highway 701A (NH-701A), will allow traffic in both directions between Poonch and Shopian. The movement of vehicles will depend on favourable weather, road conditions and clearance from the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF). LMVs will be followed by HMVs with a maximum of 10 tyres.
|Route
|Permitted Timings
|Chandimandir (Buffliaz) towards Shopian
|7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|Herpora (Shopian) towards Poonch
|7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Control Room Helpline Numbers
Commuters can contact the following Traffic Control Units to check road conditions and get the latest updates before starting their journey.
|Traffic Control Unit
|Contact Numbers
|Jammu
|0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103
|Srinagar
|0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103
|Ramban
|9419993745, 1800-180-7043
|Udhampur
|8491928625
|PCR Kishtwar
|9906154100
|PCR Kargil
|9541902330, 9541902331
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.