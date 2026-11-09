Punjab Offers Free UPSC Coaching to 1,000 Students: Check Scheme Details and Other State Models
The Punjab government will provide free online UPSC and PCS coaching to 1000 college students. Read the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Punjab Govt. offers free online UPSC and PCS coaching to 1000 students.
- 75 per cent of the seats are reserved for students from government colleges
- Punjab joins other states offering similar funded civil services coaching.
The Government of Punjab has rolled out a major educational welfare initiative to offer free online coaching for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination and the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) to 1000 college students across the state. Announced by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann and led by Higher Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the scheme is designed to dismantle financial and geographical hurdles that prevent rural and economically disadvantaged youth from preparing for premier administrative positions. Under the framework, students will receive structured online instruction, expert mentorship, and curated study materials without having to pay any heavy commercial coaching expenses.
Overcoming the Rural-Urban Coaching Gap for Students
Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, the Chief Minister emphasised that no student’s ambition should be curtailed due to their family’s economic standing or their distance from major educational hubs. The curriculum will feature regular live interactive lectures, test series, current affairs roundups, and personal guidance from subject experts and former civil servants. The quota is to allocate 75% of total seats directly for government college undergraduates and postgraduates, ensuring that students from modest backgrounds get priority access. Detailed guidelines regarding the entrance screening test, application portal, and selection benchmarks will be released shortly by the Higher Education Department.
Other Indian States Offering Free Civil Services Coaching
With this announcement, Punjab joins a growing group of Indian states running funded coaching programs to empower meritorious youth:-
- Uttar Pradesh (Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana):- Provides free offline and online coaching alongside study material and tablet distribution to underprivileged competitive exam aspirants.
- Delhi (Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana): Reimburses coaching fees up to prescribed ceilings for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates attending reputed empanelled institutes.
- Rajasthan (Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana): Sponsors coaching fees and offers boarding stipends to eligible candidates based on Class 10 and Class 12 merit.
- Tamil Nadu (All India Civil Services Coaching Yojana): Fully state-run residential academy in Chennai offering free coaching, boarding facilities, and monthly stipends to selected aspirants.
- Manipur (Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for Civil Services Aspirants): Grants 100% and partial financial scholarship to aspirants undergoing coaching at partner academies.
Also check, Karnataka to Introduce English-Medium Classes in All Government Schools
Why Online State Coaching Models Work Well for Degree Students?
The online state coaching models work well for degree students because of a few reasons:-
- Moving to major preparation hubs like Delhi, Chandigarh, or Jaipur typically costs Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh annually in rent and living expenses alone. Delivering quality instruction directly to college dorms or rural homes removes that financial barrier completely.
- Because the coaching is scheduled digitally in flexible evening or weekend slots, college students can prepare systematically for the competitive exams alongside their regular degree coursework without attendance conflicts.
Also check, School Holiday in Meghalaya on Nov 13: Schools to Remain Closed for Wangala Festival
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.