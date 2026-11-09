Punjab Offers Free UPSC Coaching to 1,000 Students: Check Scheme Details and Other State Models

The Government of Punjab has rolled out a major educational welfare initiative to offer free online coaching for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination and the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) to 1000 college students across the state. Announced by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann and led by Higher Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the scheme is designed to dismantle financial and geographical hurdles that prevent rural and economically disadvantaged youth from preparing for premier administrative positions. Under the framework, students will receive structured online instruction, expert mentorship, and curated study materials without having to pay any heavy commercial coaching expenses.

Overcoming the Rural-Urban Coaching Gap for Students

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, the Chief Minister emphasised that no student’s ambition should be curtailed due to their family’s economic standing or their distance from major educational hubs. The curriculum will feature regular live interactive lectures, test series, current affairs roundups, and personal guidance from subject experts and former civil servants. The quota is to allocate 75% of total seats directly for government college undergraduates and postgraduates, ensuring that students from modest backgrounds get priority access. Detailed guidelines regarding the entrance screening test, application portal, and selection benchmarks will be released shortly by the Higher Education Department.