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CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Nov 9, 2026, 11:40 IST

Check the CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27 for Science, Commerce and Arts streams. Get subject-wise marking schemes, theory and practical marks, question paper structure and assessment details.

CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) follows a structured assessment system for Class 11 students to evaluate their conceptual understanding, subject knowledge and practical skills. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Annual Examination 2026-27 should understand the subject-wise exam pattern, marking scheme, question paper structure and marks distribution to plan their preparation effectively.

Unlike Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations, CBSE Class 11 examinations are generally conducted internally by individual affiliated schools. The question papers are prepared and administered by schools in accordance with the CBSE-prescribed curriculum and assessment guidelines.

For the 2026-27 academic session, students should refer to the latest CBSE Class 11 syllabus to understand the prescribed subjects, chapters and assessment requirements. The theory and practical examination structure may vary depending on the subject.

Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27

CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marks Distribution

CBSE Class 11 students can check the subject-wise marking scheme for Science, Commerce and Humanities streams in the following tables. Most subjects carry 100 marks, including theory and practical, project or internal assessment components.

1. CBSE Class 11 Science Stream Marking Scheme 2026-27

Students studying in the Science stream can check the theory and practical marks distribution for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology and Computer Science below.

Subject

Theory Marks

Practical/Internal Assessment

Total Marks

Physics

70

30

100

Chemistry

70

30

100

Mathematics

80

20

100

Biology

70

30

100

Computer Science

70

30

100

Important: Physics, Chemistry and Biology include practical examinations. Mathematics follows an 80-mark theory and 20-mark internal assessment structure. Computer Science includes practical assessment.

2. CBSE Class 11 Commerce Stream Marking Scheme 2026-27

Commerce students generally study Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Mathematics, along with language subjects. Check the subject-wise marks distribution below.

Subject

Theory Marks

Project/Internal Assessment

Total Marks

Accountancy

80

20

100

Business Studies

80

20

100

Economics

80

20

100

Mathematics

80

20

100

The project and internal assessment components are important for the overall performance of students. Commerce students should focus on numerical practice in Accountancy and Economics, alongside theoretical concepts in Business Studies.

3. CBSE Class 11 Arts/Humanities Stream Marking Scheme 2026-27

Students pursuing Humanities can check the marks distribution for subjects such as History, Political Science, Geography, Psychology, Sociology and Economics.

Subject

Theory Marks

Practical/Project/Internal Assessment

Total Marks

History

80

20

100

Political Science

80

20

100

Geography

70

30

100

Psychology

70

30

100

Sociology

80

20

100

Economics

80

20

100

Geography and Psychology include practical or project-based assessment components, while subjects such as History, Political Science and Sociology follow an 80:20 theory and project/internal assessment structure.

4. CBSE Class 11 English and Hindi Marking Scheme 2026-27

Language subjects are included across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. Check the marking scheme for commonly opted language subjects.

Subject

Theory Marks

Internal Assessment

Total Marks

English Core

80

20

100

Hindi Core

80

20

100

Hindi Elective

90

10

100

The internal assessment for language subjects evaluates students on relevant skills such as listening, speaking, reading, writing and project work, as prescribed in the respective syllabus.

CBSE Class 11 Question Paper Structure 2026-27

The CBSE Class 11 question paper structure is based on the subject-specific curriculum and assessment guidelines. Schools conduct the annual examinations and prepare question papers according to the prescribed syllabus.

The question papers may include different types of questions to assess students' knowledge, understanding and application skills. The commonly used question formats include:

Question Type

Description

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Objective questions with multiple options

Very Short Answer Questions

Questions requiring brief answers

Short Answer Questions

Questions testing conceptual understanding

Long Answer Questions

Detailed explanations and analytical answers

Case-Based Questions

Questions based on a passage, situation or data

Numerical Questions

Calculation-based questions, particularly in Science and Commerce

Competency-Based Questions

Questions testing application and analytical skills

CBSE Class 11 Practical Exam and Internal Assessment 2026-27

Practical examinations and internal assessments form an important part of the CBSE Class 11 evaluation system. The marks allocated to these components depend on the subject. Students should prepare practical records, laboratory experiments, projects and viva questions throughout the academic session.

The following are some important components of practical and internal assessment:

  • Physics: Experiments, practical records, activities, investigatory projects and viva.
  • Chemistry: Volumetric analysis, salt analysis, experiments, project work and practical viva.
  • Biology: Experiments, slide preparation, spotting, practical records and project work.
  • Computer Science: Programming practicals, project work and practical examination.
  • Mathematics: Periodic tests and mathematics activities.
  • English: Listening, speaking and project-based assessment.

The exact allocation of marks for individual components should be checked in the respective subject curriculum.

Important Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 11 Annual Exam 2027

Class 11 is an important academic year as it builds the foundation for Class 12 Board Examinations and various competitive entrance tests. Students should follow a consistent preparation strategy.

  1. Understand the syllabus: Check all prescribed chapters and topics before starting examination preparation.
  2. Follow NCERT textbooks: Focus on textbook concepts, solved examples, exercises and important definitions.
  3. Practice numerical questions: Science and Commerce students should regularly solve calculation-based questions.
  4. Prepare practical files: Complete laboratory records, activities and project work within the school deadlines.
  5. Revise regularly: Prepare short notes and revise important concepts to improve retention.
  6. Practise previous question papers: Solve school-level question papers to understand the examination format and improve time management.
Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Nov 9, 2026, 11:40 IST
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