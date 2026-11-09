CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) follows a structured assessment system for Class 11 students to evaluate their conceptual understanding, subject knowledge and practical skills. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Annual Examination 2026-27 should understand the subject-wise exam pattern, marking scheme, question paper structure and marks distribution to plan their preparation effectively. Unlike Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations, CBSE Class 11 examinations are generally conducted internally by individual affiliated schools. The question papers are prepared and administered by schools in accordance with the CBSE-prescribed curriculum and assessment guidelines. For the 2026-27 academic session, students should refer to the latest CBSE Class 11 syllabus to understand the prescribed subjects, chapters and assessment requirements. The theory and practical examination structure may vary depending on the subject.

Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marks Distribution CBSE Class 11 students can check the subject-wise marking scheme for Science, Commerce and Humanities streams in the following tables. Most subjects carry 100 marks, including theory and practical, project or internal assessment components. 1. CBSE Class 11 Science Stream Marking Scheme 2026-27 Students studying in the Science stream can check the theory and practical marks distribution for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology and Computer Science below. Subject Theory Marks Practical/Internal Assessment Total Marks Physics 70 30 100 Chemistry 70 30 100 Mathematics 80 20 100 Biology 70 30 100 Computer Science 70 30 100

Important: Physics, Chemistry and Biology include practical examinations. Mathematics follows an 80-mark theory and 20-mark internal assessment structure. Computer Science includes practical assessment. 2. CBSE Class 11 Commerce Stream Marking Scheme 2026-27 Commerce students generally study Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Mathematics, along with language subjects. Check the subject-wise marks distribution below. Subject Theory Marks Project/Internal Assessment Total Marks Accountancy 80 20 100 Business Studies 80 20 100 Economics 80 20 100 Mathematics 80 20 100 The project and internal assessment components are important for the overall performance of students. Commerce students should focus on numerical practice in Accountancy and Economics, alongside theoretical concepts in Business Studies.

3. CBSE Class 11 Arts/Humanities Stream Marking Scheme 2026-27 Students pursuing Humanities can check the marks distribution for subjects such as History, Political Science, Geography, Psychology, Sociology and Economics. Subject Theory Marks Practical/Project/Internal Assessment Total Marks History 80 20 100 Political Science 80 20 100 Geography 70 30 100 Psychology 70 30 100 Sociology 80 20 100 Economics 80 20 100 Geography and Psychology include practical or project-based assessment components, while subjects such as History, Political Science and Sociology follow an 80:20 theory and project/internal assessment structure. 4. CBSE Class 11 English and Hindi Marking Scheme 2026-27 Language subjects are included across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. Check the marking scheme for commonly opted language subjects.

Subject Theory Marks Internal Assessment Total Marks English Core 80 20 100 Hindi Core 80 20 100 Hindi Elective 90 10 100 The internal assessment for language subjects evaluates students on relevant skills such as listening, speaking, reading, writing and project work, as prescribed in the respective syllabus. CBSE Class 11 Question Paper Structure 2026-27 The CBSE Class 11 question paper structure is based on the subject-specific curriculum and assessment guidelines. Schools conduct the annual examinations and prepare question papers according to the prescribed syllabus. The question papers may include different types of questions to assess students' knowledge, understanding and application skills. The commonly used question formats include: Question Type Description Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Objective questions with multiple options Very Short Answer Questions Questions requiring brief answers Short Answer Questions Questions testing conceptual understanding Long Answer Questions Detailed explanations and analytical answers Case-Based Questions Questions based on a passage, situation or data Numerical Questions Calculation-based questions, particularly in Science and Commerce Competency-Based Questions Questions testing application and analytical skills

CBSE Class 11 Practical Exam and Internal Assessment 2026-27 Practical examinations and internal assessments form an important part of the CBSE Class 11 evaluation system. The marks allocated to these components depend on the subject. Students should prepare practical records, laboratory experiments, projects and viva questions throughout the academic session. The following are some important components of practical and internal assessment: Physics: Experiments, practical records, activities, investigatory projects and viva.

Chemistry: Volumetric analysis, salt analysis, experiments, project work and practical viva.

Biology: Experiments, slide preparation, spotting, practical records and project work.

Computer Science: Programming practicals, project work and practical examination.

Mathematics: Periodic tests and mathematics activities.

English: Listening, speaking and project-based assessment.