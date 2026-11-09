UP Assistant Professor City Slip 2026 Released at upessc.up.gov.in: Check Exam City Details and Admit Card PDF Link Here

UP Assistant Professor City Slip 2026: The city intimation slip for the Assistant Professor posts under the Higher Education Department has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) on November 8, 2026. Candidates can download their city intimation slip for the UP Assistant Professor position through the candidates' login section on the official website www.upessc.up.gov.in. The written exam for the 1,936 Assistant Professor posts in non-government aided colleges in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 19 and 20, 2026 across the state. A total of 127,571 candidates are expected to be appear for the examination across 81 centers located in six divisional headquarters of the state. UP Assistant Professor City Slip 2026 Download Link Candidates can obtain advance information regarding their allotted examination district by visiting the link provided on the homepage of the Commission's website and entering the required details. You can download the UP Assistant Professor City Slip 2026 directly through the link given below-

UP Assistant Professor City Slip 2026 Download Link Why is the UP Assistant Professor 2026 City Slip Important? The UP Assistant Professor City Slip 2026 is a very crucial document for all the candidates who applied successfully for the 1,936 Assistant Professor posts in non-government aided colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The document provides you with all the details regarding the examination city information for the exam. It will help you in details of the exam city location, including the examination centres. This will assist the candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance to avoid any delay in reaching the exam venue and locations. Candidates should note that any request for a change of the allocated examination centre will not be entertained by the authority, and you will have to appear in the same venue and city assigned to you in the City Slip/Admit Card.

UPESSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 Date The admit card for the UP Assistant Professor Examination 2026 will be released on November 15, 2026, on the official website. Candidates must regularly check the official UPSC website for updates regarding the release. Once available, the admit card must be downloaded and printed, as it is mandatory to carry a hard copy to the examination centre. The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination center address, date of the examination, shift, and reporting time. Entry to the examination center will not be permitted without the admit card. Therefore, candidates are advised to carefully check all the information provided on the admit card after downloading it. UPESSC Assistant Professor 2026 Examination Schedule