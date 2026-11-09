ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check the ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the subject-wise marking scheme, theory and internal assessment weightage, question paper structure, passing marks and competency-based questions for the ICSE Board Exam 2027.
ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 board examinations. Students appearing for the ICSE Board Examination 2027 should understand the latest examination pattern, subject-wise marking scheme, theory and internal assessment weightage, and question paper structure to prepare effectively.
The ICSE Class 10 exam pattern for the academic session 2026-27 is based on the syllabus and regulations prescribed by CISCE. The examination structure includes compulsory subjects, elective subjects and skill-based subjects, with different assessment criteria depending on the subject group.
For the 2027 board examinations, CISCE has also placed greater emphasis on competency-based learning. According to the council's latest specimen paper guidelines, questions assessing higher-order skills such as application, analysis, evaluation and creation will carry approximately 50% weightage. Students should therefore focus on conceptual understanding and application-based learning rather than relying only on memorisation.
ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board name
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Examination
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ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027
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Academic session
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2026-27
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Examination mode
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Offline (Pen and Paper)
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Total subjects
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Minimum six subjects
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Assessment
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External examination and internal assessment
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Competency-based questions
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Approximately 50%
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Official website
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cisce.org
ICSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Marking Scheme 2026-27
CISCE has divided the ICSE Class 10 subjects into three groups. The marking scheme varies according to the group and subject selected by students.
Group I: Compulsory Subjects
Group I includes three compulsory subjects. These subjects carry 80% weightage for the external examination and 20% for internal assessment.
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Subject
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Theory Marks
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Internal Assessment
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Total Marks
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English
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80
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20
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100
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Second Language
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80
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20
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100
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History, Civics and Geography
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80
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20
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100
Group II: Optional Subjects
Students are required to select two or three subjects from Group II, as permitted under the CISCE subject-selection rules.
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Subject
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Theory Marks
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Internal Assessment
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Total Marks
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Mathematics
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80
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20
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100
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Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology)
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80
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20
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100
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Economics
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80
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20
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100
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Commercial Studies
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80
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20
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100
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Modern Foreign Language
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80
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20
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100
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Classical Language
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80
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20
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100
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Environmental Science
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80
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20
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100
Group III: Skill-Based and Elective Subjects
Group III includes vocational, application-based and skill-oriented subjects. These subjects follow a different assessment structure, with equal weightage for external examination and internal assessment.
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Subject
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External Examination
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Internal Assessment
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Total Marks
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Computer Applications
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50
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50
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100
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Economic Applications
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50
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50
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100
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Commercial Applications
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50
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50
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100
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Art
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50
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50
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100
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Performing Arts
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50
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50
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100
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Home Science
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50
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50
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100
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Cookery
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50
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50
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100
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Fashion Designing
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50
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50
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100
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Physical Education
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50
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50
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100
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Yoga
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50
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50
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100
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Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
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50
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50
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100
Other subjects, including Mass Media and Communication, Hospitality Management and vocational courses, also follow the 50:50 assessment structure.
Note: The tables summarise the assessment distribution prescribed in the ICSE Year 2027 regulations. Subject selection and combinations are governed by CISCE rules.
ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Question Paper Structure
The ICSE Class 10 board examination includes written papers and internal assessments. The duration of written examinations generally varies between two and three hours, depending on the subject.
Students should understand the following components while preparing for the ICSE Board Exam 2027:
- Theory examination: Students have to attempt the written question papers conducted by CISCE.
- Internal assessment: Schools evaluate students through projects, practical work, assignments and other prescribed activities.
- Practical examination: Science and other practical-oriented subjects include practical or laboratory-based assessment as prescribed in the syllabus.
- Competency-based questions: Students can expect questions that test conceptual understanding, application, analytical ability and problem-solving skills.
ICSE Class 10 Competency-Based Questions 2027: 50% Weightage
One of the important aspects of the ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27 is the increased emphasis on competency-based questions.
CISCE has assigned approximately 50% weightage to questions assessing higher-order thinking skills for the 2027 examination. These questions are designed to evaluate student’s ability to apply concepts, analyse information, interpret data, evaluate situations and develop solutions.
Students should therefore practise application-based questions, case-based questions, analytical problems and questions involving real-life situations.
ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers 2027
CISCE has released the ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers 2027 and corresponding answer keys for selected subjects. Students can use these papers to understand the question paper format, marking distribution, question types and assessment approach.
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2027
ICSE Class 10 Passing Marks 2027
As per CISCE regulations, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to meet the passing criteria.
To receive the ICSE Pass Certificate and Statement of Marks, candidates must:
- Appear in at least six subjects.
- Pass at least five subjects, including English.
- Secure a passing grade in Socially Useful Productive Work and Community Service (SUPW), as assessed by the school.
The council follows a grading system from 1 to 9 for individual subjects, with Grade 1 representing the highest performance.
Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027
Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027 should follow a structured study plan based on the prescribed syllabus and examination pattern.
- Understand the marking scheme: Check the theory and internal assessment weightage of every subject.
- Complete the syllabus: Cover all chapters and topics prescribed by CISCE for the 2026-27 academic session.
- Practise specimen papers: Solve the latest specimen question papers to become familiar with the examination format.
- Focus on conceptual clarity: Give importance to application-based and analytical questions.
- Revise regularly: Prepare short notes and revise important concepts before the examination.
- Improve time management: Practise completing question papers within the prescribed examination duration.
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.