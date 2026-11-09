ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 board examinations. Students appearing for the ICSE Board Examination 2027 should understand the latest examination pattern, subject-wise marking scheme, theory and internal assessment weightage, and question paper structure to prepare effectively. The ICSE Class 10 exam pattern for the academic session 2026-27 is based on the syllabus and regulations prescribed by CISCE. The examination structure includes compulsory subjects, elective subjects and skill-based subjects, with different assessment criteria depending on the subject group. For the 2027 board examinations, CISCE has also placed greater emphasis on competency-based learning. According to the council's latest specimen paper guidelines, questions assessing higher-order skills such as application, analysis, evaluation and creation will carry approximately 50% weightage. Students should therefore focus on conceptual understanding and application-based learning rather than relying only on memorisation.

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights Particulars Details Board name Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Examination ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027 Academic session 2026-27 Examination mode Offline (Pen and Paper) Total subjects Minimum six subjects Assessment External examination and internal assessment Competency-based questions Approximately 50% Official website cisce.org ICSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Marking Scheme 2026-27 CISCE has divided the ICSE Class 10 subjects into three groups. The marking scheme varies according to the group and subject selected by students. Group I: Compulsory Subjects Group I includes three compulsory subjects. These subjects carry 80% weightage for the external examination and 20% for internal assessment.

Subject Theory Marks Internal Assessment Total Marks English 80 20 100 Second Language 80 20 100 History, Civics and Geography 80 20 100 Group II: Optional Subjects Students are required to select two or three subjects from Group II, as permitted under the CISCE subject-selection rules. Subject Theory Marks Internal Assessment Total Marks Mathematics 80 20 100 Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) 80 20 100 Economics 80 20 100 Commercial Studies 80 20 100 Modern Foreign Language 80 20 100 Classical Language 80 20 100 Environmental Science 80 20 100 Group III: Skill-Based and Elective Subjects Group III includes vocational, application-based and skill-oriented subjects. These subjects follow a different assessment structure, with equal weightage for external examination and internal assessment.

Subject External Examination Internal Assessment Total Marks Computer Applications 50 50 100 Economic Applications 50 50 100 Commercial Applications 50 50 100 Art 50 50 100 Performing Arts 50 50 100 Home Science 50 50 100 Cookery 50 50 100 Fashion Designing 50 50 100 Physical Education 50 50 100 Yoga 50 50 100 Robotics and Artificial Intelligence 50 50 100 Other subjects, including Mass Media and Communication, Hospitality Management and vocational courses, also follow the 50:50 assessment structure. Note: The tables summarise the assessment distribution prescribed in the ICSE Year 2027 regulations. Subject selection and combinations are governed by CISCE rules. ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Question Paper Structure

The ICSE Class 10 board examination includes written papers and internal assessments. The duration of written examinations generally varies between two and three hours, depending on the subject. Students should understand the following components while preparing for the ICSE Board Exam 2027: Theory examination: Students have to attempt the written question papers conducted by CISCE.

Internal assessment: Schools evaluate students through projects, practical work, assignments and other prescribed activities.

Practical examination: Science and other practical-oriented subjects include practical or laboratory-based assessment as prescribed in the syllabus.

Competency-based questions: Students can expect questions that test conceptual understanding, application, analytical ability and problem-solving skills.

ICSE Class 10 Competency-Based Questions 2027: 50% Weightage One of the important aspects of the ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27 is the increased emphasis on competency-based questions. CISCE has assigned approximately 50% weightage to questions assessing higher-order thinking skills for the 2027 examination. These questions are designed to evaluate student’s ability to apply concepts, analyse information, interpret data, evaluate situations and develop solutions. Students should therefore practise application-based questions, case-based questions, analytical problems and questions involving real-life situations. ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers 2027 CISCE has released the ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers 2027 and corresponding answer keys for selected subjects. Students can use these papers to understand the question paper format, marking distribution, question types and assessment approach.