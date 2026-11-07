AFCAT 2026 Notification (01/2027) OUT: Check Eligibility Criteria, Exam Date, Application Process and Other Details

AFCAT Notification 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for Air Force Common Admission AFCAT 2026 (01/2027) in the Employment News November(07- 13) 2026. Indian Air Force has invited applications from Indian citizens for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches through AFCAT-01/2027, NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry. The online registration will commence from November 12, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till December 11, 2026. The entire process is for the concerned courses commencing in January 2028. The Training will begin in the first week of January 2028 at Air Force Academy Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad).

AFCAT 2026 Notification

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for AFCAT 2026 Notification (01/2027) (Air Force Common Admission Test) in the Employment News November (07- 13) 2026. The detailed advertisement will be available soon on the official website-https://afcat.edcil.co.in. The detailed notification will provide you all the crucial details needed to apply for this much-awaited drive, including eligibility criteria, application process, exam date and more details.