AFCAT 2026 Notification (01/2027) OUT: Check Eligibility Criteria, Exam Date, Application Process and Other Details
AFCAT 2026 Notification (01/2027) has been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for Air Force Common Admission AFCAT 2026 Notification (01/2027) in the Employment News November (07- 13) 2026. Candidates can apply for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches through AFCAT-01/2027, NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry till December 11, 2026. Check all details here.
AFCAT Notification 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for Air Force Common Admission AFCAT 2026 (01/2027) in the Employment News November(07- 13) 2026. Indian Air Force has invited applications from Indian citizens for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches through AFCAT-01/2027, NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry. The online registration will commence from November 12, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till December 11, 2026. The entire process is for the concerned courses commencing in January 2028. The Training will begin in the first week of January 2028 at Air Force Academy Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad).
AFCAT 2026 Notification
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for AFCAT 2026 Notification (01/2027) (Air Force Common Admission Test) in the Employment News November (07- 13) 2026. The detailed advertisement will be available soon on the official website-https://afcat.edcil.co.in. The detailed notification will provide you all the crucial details needed to apply for this much-awaited drive, including eligibility criteria, application process, exam date and more details.
AFCAT 2026 Notification (01/2027) Entry Scheme
The Course is open for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) branches. Below are the details of the course entry scheme-
NCC Special Entry: Open for the Flying Branch.
GATE Score Entry: Open for Ground Duty (Technical) branches.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.