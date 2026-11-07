ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2026–27, Download PDF Here!

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the ISC Class 12 Commerce syllabus for the 2026–27 academic session, which will be followed for the ISC Year 2027 examination. The syllabus covers four major units: Business Environment, Financing, Management and Marketing. It explains the topics students need to study, along with the marks assigned to each unit. According to the official syllabus, the Commerce subject carries 100 marks, divided between an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for project work. Students should understand all the prescribed topics and their weightage to prepare effectively for the board examination. Also read : ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam

CISCE has divided the Commerce assessment into two papers. The theory paper will be conducted for three hours, while the remaining marks will be awarded for project work. Examination component Marks Details Paper I – Theory 80 Written examination Paper II – Project Work 20 Two projects Total 100 Complete assessment ISC Class 12 Commerce Marks Distribution 2026–27 The theory syllabus consists of four units. Management carries the highest weightage, with 33 marks, followed by Financing and Marketing. Unit Topics Marks Unit 1 Business Environment 7 Unit 2 Financing 20 Unit 3 Management 33 Unit 4 Marketing 20 Total Four units 80 Students should give particular attention to Management because it carries the highest weightage in the theory examination. Complete ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2026–27

The complete syllabus prescribed by CISCE is explained below unit by unit. Students should refer to these topics while preparing for their examinations. Unit 1: Business Environment – 7 Marks This unit introduces students to the business environment and the factors that affect how a business operates. Students will learn how changes in the economy, society, technology and government policies can affect businesses. Topics What students need to study Concept of Business Environment Meaning and importance of the business environment. Features of Business Environment Main characteristics of the environment in which businesses operate. Importance of Business Environment Why businesses need to understand changes around them. Environmental Scanning Meaning of observing and studying changes that may affect a business. Dimensions of Business Environment Micro and macro environments and their components. Micro Environment Internal and external factors that directly affect a business. Macro Environment Economic, social, technological, political and legal factors that influence businesses. SWOT Analysis Understanding Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of a business.

This unit explains how businesses are affected by things happening inside and outside an organisation. For example, a change in government policy, customer preferences or technology can affect a company's performance. Unit 2: Financing – 20 Marks This unit focuses on how businesses arrange money to start, operate and expand their activities. Students will study different sources of finance, types of capital, shares, debentures and modern banking services. Topics Complete syllabus explained in easy language Sources of Finance Sources of money for sole traders, partnership firms and joint stock companies. Financial Planning Meaning, features and importance of planning the financial needs of a business. Capital Structure Factors that affect the combination of different sources of finance. Fixed Capital Meaning and factors affecting the money needed for long-term assets such as buildings and machinery. Working Capital Meaning, types and factors affecting money required for daily business activities. Fixed vs Working Capital Differences between money needed for long-term assets and daily operations. Equity Shares Meaning, features, advantages and disadvantages. Preference Shares Meaning, types, features, advantages and disadvantages. Equity vs Preference Shares Differences between the two types of shares. Bonus Shares Meaning of additional shares given to existing shareholders. Rights Issue Meaning of shares offered to existing shareholders before others. ESOP Employee Stock Option Plan and its meaning. Sweat Equity Shares Meaning of shares issued for contributions such as expertise or intellectual property. Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) Meaning of raising funds by issuing securities to qualified institutional buyers. Retained Earnings Meaning, advantages and disadvantages of keeping profits within the business. Debentures Meaning, types, advantages and disadvantages. Shares vs Debentures Differences between ownership capital and borrowed capital. Commercial Bank Loans Meaning, advantages and disadvantages of borrowing from commercial banks. Financial Institutions Meaning, advantages and disadvantages of obtaining loans from financial institutions. Short-term Sources of Finance Different types of short-term financial assistance provided by commercial banks. Other Short-term Sources Public deposits, trade credit, customer advances, factoring, inter-corporate deposits and instalment credit.

Banking – Latest Trends CISCE has also included modern banking services and digital payment methods in this unit. Banking topics What students need to understand RTGS Meaning and features of Real Time Gross Settlement. NEFT Meaning and features of National Electronic Funds Transfer. IMPS Meaning and features of Immediate Payment Service. Online Demand Drafts Meaning and features of issuing demand drafts online. E-Banking Meaning, features, advantages and disadvantages of banking through electronic services. Mobile Banking SMS alerts, money transfers and payments through mobile banking, including their advantages and disadvantages. ATM Meaning of Automated Teller Machine. Debit and Credit Cards Features and differences between debit cards and credit cards. Digital Banking Meaning only. UPI Meaning only. E-Wallet Meaning only.

This unit explains where businesses get money from and how they use it. It also introduces students to banking services such as UPI, NEFT, RTGS, debit cards and mobile banking. Unit 3: Management – 33 Marks Management is the highest-weightage unit in the ISC Class 12 Commerce syllabus. It explains how organisations plan their work, manage employees, distribute responsibilities and achieve business goals. Topics Complete syllabus explained Meaning of Management Management as an activity, group, discipline and process. Objectives and Characteristics Main aims and features of management. Nature of Management Management as a science, art and profession. Importance of Management Why management is necessary for an organisation. Levels of Management Meaning and functions of different management levels. Principles of Management Nature and need for management principles. Taylor's Principles Five scientific principles of management given by F.W. Taylor. Fayol's Principles Fourteen principles of management given by Henri Fayol. Modern Relevance Importance of Taylor's and Fayol's principles in today's business world. Taylor vs Fayol Comparison between their management principles.

Functions of Management CISCE has included the following functions of management in detail: Function Topics covered Planning Meaning, steps, importance, limitations and types of plans. Students must also study objectives, policies, procedures, methods, rules, budgets, programmes and strategies, including their meaning and features. Organising Meaning, importance and steps; organisational structures such as functional, divisional, formal and informal organisations; their features, advantages, disadvantages and differences. Delegation and Decentralisation Meaning and importance of delegation of authority; centralisation versus decentralisation; differences, advantages and disadvantages. Staffing Meaning, steps and importance; recruitment, its sources, selection and its procedure; training and development; types and methods of training, including on-the-job and off-the-job training. Directing Meaning and importance; supervision, its functions and span of control; motivation and Maslow's theory; leadership styles and communication. Leadership Democratic, autocratic, laissez-faire and bureaucratic leadership (meaning only for bureaucratic leadership). Communication Meaning, objectives, process, barriers to communication and ways to overcome them. Controlling Meaning, steps and importance; relationship between planning and controlling; management by exception. Coordination Meaning of coordination and its importance as the essence of management.

This unit teaches students how a company is managed. It covers everything from making plans and hiring employees to guiding workers, checking performance and achieving targets. Unit 4: Marketing – 20 Marks This unit explains how businesses introduce products, attract customers, decide prices and promote their goods and services. It also covers consumer rights and the protection available to buyers. Topics Complete syllabus explained Meaning of Marketing Meaning, features and different types of markets. Marketing Concepts Traditional and modern marketing concepts, their meanings and features. Marketing vs Selling Differences between marketing and selling. Objectives of Marketing Main aims and importance of marketing. Functions of Marketing Meaning and features of each marketing function. Marketing Mix Meaning and elements of the marketing mix.

Elements of Marketing Mix Element Topics covered Product Mix Meaning of goods and services, their features and types, differences between products and services, branding, labelling and packaging. Price Mix Meaning of price, factors affecting prices and pricing strategies. Pricing Strategies Cost-plus pricing, competitive pricing, price-skimming, penetration pricing and value-based pricing (meaning only). Place Mix Meaning, distribution channels, selection of distribution channels and physical distribution. Elements of physical distribution (meaning only). Promotion Mix Meaning and elements of promotion. Advertising Meaning, features and objectives. Sales Promotion Meaning, features and objectives. Personal Selling Meaning, features and objectives. Publicity Meaning, features and objectives. Comparison of Promotional Methods Differences between advertising, sales promotion, personal selling and publicity.

Consumer Protection Topics What students need to study Need for Consumer Protection Why consumers need protection against unfair business practices. Methods of Consumer Protection Self-help, legal measures and consumer associations or NGOs. Consumer Protection Act, 2019 Meaning of consumer, consumer rights and responsibilities. Consumer Rights Different rights available to consumers under the Act. Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions Revised monetary limits under Consumer Protection Rule 21 for District, State and National Commissions. Consumer Protection Act, 2023 To be studied only in relation to misleading advertisements, as specified in the syllabus. Comparison of Consumer Protection Acts Differences between the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

This unit explains how companies sell products, decide their prices and advertise them. It also teaches students what rights they have as consumers and how they can seek help if they receive defective products or face unfair practices. ISC Class 12 Commerce Project Work 2026–27 Apart from the theory examination, CISCE has prescribed 20 marks for project work. Students are required to complete two projects from any topics covered in the theory syllabus. According to the official guidelines, projects should preferably be handwritten, and students should submit hard copies. Project assessment Marks Overall format 1 Content 4 Findings 2 Viva-voce 3 Total per project 10 Two projects 20 The project work will be assessed by the subject teacher and a visiting examiner appointed locally and approved by CISCE. The visiting examiner will conduct the viva-voce based on the project.

Suggested Project Topics for ISC Class 12 Commerce CISCE has provided several suggested topics to help students select their projects. Students can choose any two suitable topics from the prescribed theory syllabus. No. Suggested project topic What students need to do 1 Marketing Strategies Compare the marketing strategies of two companies from the same industry, considering product, price, place and promotion. 2 Consumer Court Cases Collect five consumer court cases and study the rights violated, complaint process and final outcomes. 3 Commercial Bank Visit Visit a commercial bank and study how to open a savings account and the services provided by the bank. 4 Fixed Deposit Comparison Compare fixed deposit interest rates offered by five banks for different periods and customer categories. 5 Share Market Investment Select five Sensex companies and track their share prices for one month using a hypothetical investment of ₹1 lakh. 6 NIFTY and SENSEX Companies Identify companies from different sectors and prepare a chart showing their share-price movements over one week. 7 Recruitment and Selection Compare the recruitment sources and selection procedures of two companies from the same industry. 8 Capital Planning Prepare a capital plan for a hypothetical business and explain the reasons behind the selected sources of finance. 9 Organisational Structure Compare two companies in the same industry based on hierarchy, delegation, communication and span of control. 10 SWOT Analysis Study a business in terms of ownership, capital and profitability and prepare a SWOT analysis.