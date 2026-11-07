ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2026–27, Download PDF Here!
ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2026-27: Check the complete CISCE syllabus, including Business Environment, Financing, Management, Marketing, marks distribution and project work guidelines.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the ISC Class 12 Commerce syllabus for the 2026–27 academic session, which will be followed for the ISC Year 2027 examination. The syllabus covers four major units: Business Environment, Financing, Management and Marketing. It explains the topics students need to study, along with the marks assigned to each unit.
According to the official syllabus, the Commerce subject carries 100 marks, divided between an 80-mark theory examination and 20 marks for project work. Students should understand all the prescribed topics and their weightage to prepare effectively for the board examination.
Also read : ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026–27
CISCE has divided the Commerce assessment into two papers. The theory paper will be conducted for three hours, while the remaining marks will be awarded for project work.
|Examination component
|Marks
|Details
|Paper I – Theory
|80
|Written examination
|Paper II – Project Work
|20
|Two projects
|Total
|100
|Complete assessment
ISC Class 12 Commerce Marks Distribution 2026–27
The theory syllabus consists of four units. Management carries the highest weightage, with 33 marks, followed by Financing and Marketing.
|Unit
|Topics
|Marks
|Unit 1
|Business Environment
|7
|Unit 2
|Financing
|20
|Unit 3
|Management
|33
|Unit 4
|Marketing
|20
|Total
|Four units
|80
Students should give particular attention to Management because it carries the highest weightage in the theory examination.
Complete ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2026–27
The complete syllabus prescribed by CISCE is explained below unit by unit. Students should refer to these topics while preparing for their examinations.
Unit 1: Business Environment – 7 Marks
This unit introduces students to the business environment and the factors that affect how a business operates. Students will learn how changes in the economy, society, technology and government policies can affect businesses.
|Topics
|What students need to study
|Concept of Business Environment
|Meaning and importance of the business environment.
|Features of Business Environment
|Main characteristics of the environment in which businesses operate.
|Importance of Business Environment
|Why businesses need to understand changes around them.
|Environmental Scanning
|Meaning of observing and studying changes that may affect a business.
|Dimensions of Business Environment
|Micro and macro environments and their components.
|Micro Environment
|Internal and external factors that directly affect a business.
|Macro Environment
|Economic, social, technological, political and legal factors that influence businesses.
|SWOT Analysis
|Understanding Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of a business.
This unit explains how businesses are affected by things happening inside and outside an organisation. For example, a change in government policy, customer preferences or technology can affect a company's performance.
Unit 2: Financing – 20 Marks
This unit focuses on how businesses arrange money to start, operate and expand their activities. Students will study different sources of finance, types of capital, shares, debentures and modern banking services.
|Topics
|Complete syllabus explained in easy language
|Sources of Finance
|Sources of money for sole traders, partnership firms and joint stock companies.
|Financial Planning
|Meaning, features and importance of planning the financial needs of a business.
|Capital Structure
|Factors that affect the combination of different sources of finance.
|Fixed Capital
|Meaning and factors affecting the money needed for long-term assets such as buildings and machinery.
|Working Capital
|Meaning, types and factors affecting money required for daily business activities.
|Fixed vs Working Capital
|Differences between money needed for long-term assets and daily operations.
|Equity Shares
|Meaning, features, advantages and disadvantages.
|Preference Shares
|Meaning, types, features, advantages and disadvantages.
|Equity vs Preference Shares
|Differences between the two types of shares.
|Bonus Shares
|Meaning of additional shares given to existing shareholders.
|Rights Issue
|Meaning of shares offered to existing shareholders before others.
|ESOP
|Employee Stock Option Plan and its meaning.
|Sweat Equity Shares
|Meaning of shares issued for contributions such as expertise or intellectual property.
|Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)
|Meaning of raising funds by issuing securities to qualified institutional buyers.
|Retained Earnings
|Meaning, advantages and disadvantages of keeping profits within the business.
|Debentures
|Meaning, types, advantages and disadvantages.
|Shares vs Debentures
|Differences between ownership capital and borrowed capital.
|Commercial Bank Loans
|Meaning, advantages and disadvantages of borrowing from commercial banks.
|Financial Institutions
|Meaning, advantages and disadvantages of obtaining loans from financial institutions.
|Short-term Sources of Finance
|Different types of short-term financial assistance provided by commercial banks.
|Other Short-term Sources
|Public deposits, trade credit, customer advances, factoring, inter-corporate deposits and instalment credit.
Banking – Latest Trends
CISCE has also included modern banking services and digital payment methods in this unit.
|Banking topics
|What students need to understand
|RTGS
|Meaning and features of Real Time Gross Settlement.
|NEFT
|Meaning and features of National Electronic Funds Transfer.
|IMPS
|Meaning and features of Immediate Payment Service.
|Online Demand Drafts
|Meaning and features of issuing demand drafts online.
|E-Banking
|Meaning, features, advantages and disadvantages of banking through electronic services.
|Mobile Banking
|SMS alerts, money transfers and payments through mobile banking, including their advantages and disadvantages.
|ATM
|Meaning of Automated Teller Machine.
|Debit and Credit Cards
|Features and differences between debit cards and credit cards.
|Digital Banking
|Meaning only.
|UPI
|Meaning only.
|E-Wallet
|Meaning only.
This unit explains where businesses get money from and how they use it. It also introduces students to banking services such as UPI, NEFT, RTGS, debit cards and mobile banking.
Unit 3: Management – 33 Marks
Management is the highest-weightage unit in the ISC Class 12 Commerce syllabus. It explains how organisations plan their work, manage employees, distribute responsibilities and achieve business goals.
|Topics
|Complete syllabus explained
|Meaning of Management
|Management as an activity, group, discipline and process.
|Objectives and Characteristics
|Main aims and features of management.
|Nature of Management
|Management as a science, art and profession.
|Importance of Management
|Why management is necessary for an organisation.
|Levels of Management
|Meaning and functions of different management levels.
|Principles of Management
|Nature and need for management principles.
|Taylor's Principles
|Five scientific principles of management given by F.W. Taylor.
|Fayol's Principles
|Fourteen principles of management given by Henri Fayol.
|Modern Relevance
|Importance of Taylor's and Fayol's principles in today's business world.
|Taylor vs Fayol
|Comparison between their management principles.
Functions of Management
CISCE has included the following functions of management in detail:
|Function
|Topics covered
|Planning
|Meaning, steps, importance, limitations and types of plans. Students must also study objectives, policies, procedures, methods, rules, budgets, programmes and strategies, including their meaning and features.
|Organising
|Meaning, importance and steps; organisational structures such as functional, divisional, formal and informal organisations; their features, advantages, disadvantages and differences.
|Delegation and Decentralisation
|Meaning and importance of delegation of authority; centralisation versus decentralisation; differences, advantages and disadvantages.
|Staffing
|Meaning, steps and importance; recruitment, its sources, selection and its procedure; training and development; types and methods of training, including on-the-job and off-the-job training.
|Directing
|Meaning and importance; supervision, its functions and span of control; motivation and Maslow's theory; leadership styles and communication.
|Leadership
|Democratic, autocratic, laissez-faire and bureaucratic leadership (meaning only for bureaucratic leadership).
|Communication
|Meaning, objectives, process, barriers to communication and ways to overcome them.
|Controlling
|Meaning, steps and importance; relationship between planning and controlling; management by exception.
|Coordination
|Meaning of coordination and its importance as the essence of management.
This unit teaches students how a company is managed. It covers everything from making plans and hiring employees to guiding workers, checking performance and achieving targets.
Unit 4: Marketing – 20 Marks
This unit explains how businesses introduce products, attract customers, decide prices and promote their goods and services. It also covers consumer rights and the protection available to buyers.
|Topics
|Complete syllabus explained
|Meaning of Marketing
|Meaning, features and different types of markets.
|Marketing Concepts
|Traditional and modern marketing concepts, their meanings and features.
|Marketing vs Selling
|Differences between marketing and selling.
|Objectives of Marketing
|Main aims and importance of marketing.
|Functions of Marketing
|Meaning and features of each marketing function.
|Marketing Mix
|Meaning and elements of the marketing mix.
Elements of Marketing Mix
|Element
|Topics covered
|Product Mix
|Meaning of goods and services, their features and types, differences between products and services, branding, labelling and packaging.
|Price Mix
|Meaning of price, factors affecting prices and pricing strategies.
|Pricing Strategies
|Cost-plus pricing, competitive pricing, price-skimming, penetration pricing and value-based pricing (meaning only).
|Place Mix
|Meaning, distribution channels, selection of distribution channels and physical distribution. Elements of physical distribution (meaning only).
|Promotion Mix
|Meaning and elements of promotion.
|Advertising
|Meaning, features and objectives.
|Sales Promotion
|Meaning, features and objectives.
|Personal Selling
|Meaning, features and objectives.
|Publicity
|Meaning, features and objectives.
|Comparison of Promotional Methods
|Differences between advertising, sales promotion, personal selling and publicity.
Consumer Protection
|Topics
|What students need to study
|Need for Consumer Protection
|Why consumers need protection against unfair business practices.
|Methods of Consumer Protection
|Self-help, legal measures and consumer associations or NGOs.
|Consumer Protection Act, 2019
|Meaning of consumer, consumer rights and responsibilities.
|Consumer Rights
|Different rights available to consumers under the Act.
|Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions
|Revised monetary limits under Consumer Protection Rule 21 for District, State and National Commissions.
|Consumer Protection Act, 2023
|To be studied only in relation to misleading advertisements, as specified in the syllabus.
|Comparison of Consumer Protection Acts
|Differences between the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
This unit explains how companies sell products, decide their prices and advertise them. It also teaches students what rights they have as consumers and how they can seek help if they receive defective products or face unfair practices.
ISC Class 12 Commerce Project Work 2026–27
Apart from the theory examination, CISCE has prescribed 20 marks for project work. Students are required to complete two projects from any topics covered in the theory syllabus.
According to the official guidelines, projects should preferably be handwritten, and students should submit hard copies.
|Project assessment
|Marks
|Overall format
|1
|Content
|4
|Findings
|2
|Viva-voce
|3
|Total per project
|10
|Two projects
|20
The project work will be assessed by the subject teacher and a visiting examiner appointed locally and approved by CISCE. The visiting examiner will conduct the viva-voce based on the project.
Suggested Project Topics for ISC Class 12 Commerce
CISCE has provided several suggested topics to help students select their projects. Students can choose any two suitable topics from the prescribed theory syllabus.
|No.
|Suggested project topic
|What students need to do
|1
|Marketing Strategies
|Compare the marketing strategies of two companies from the same industry, considering product, price, place and promotion.
|2
|Consumer Court Cases
|Collect five consumer court cases and study the rights violated, complaint process and final outcomes.
|3
|Commercial Bank Visit
|Visit a commercial bank and study how to open a savings account and the services provided by the bank.
|4
|Fixed Deposit Comparison
|Compare fixed deposit interest rates offered by five banks for different periods and customer categories.
|5
|Share Market Investment
|Select five Sensex companies and track their share prices for one month using a hypothetical investment of ₹1 lakh.
|6
|NIFTY and SENSEX Companies
|Identify companies from different sectors and prepare a chart showing their share-price movements over one week.
|7
|Recruitment and Selection
|Compare the recruitment sources and selection procedures of two companies from the same industry.
|8
|Capital Planning
|Prepare a capital plan for a hypothetical business and explain the reasons behind the selected sources of finance.
|9
|Organisational Structure
|Compare two companies in the same industry based on hierarchy, delegation, communication and span of control.
|10
|SWOT Analysis
|Study a business in terms of ownership, capital and profitability and prepare a SWOT analysis.
CISCE has clarified that it will not conduct a separate question paper for project work.
How Should Students Prepare for the ISC Commerce Examination 2027?
Students should first understand the marks distribution of all four units. Management carries 33 marks, making it the most important unit in terms of theory weightage. Financing and Marketing carry 20 marks each, while Business Environment carries 7 marks.
Students should also pay attention to definitions, differences, features, advantages and disadvantages because these are included throughout the syllabus. Preparing the project work alongside theory can also help students understand how business concepts are used in real-life situations.
Students are advised to refer to the official CISCE syllabus and follow the prescribed topics while preparing for the examination.
ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus PDF Download
Students can download the complete ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link given below. The official document contains the prescribed syllabus and examination scheme for the academic session 2026-27.
|Subject
|Official Syllabus PDF
|ISC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2026-27
|Download PDF
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