65+ Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes 2026: Best Messages for Family & Friends to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Chhoti Diwali is one of the most beautiful festivals celebrated in India. Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, it is observed one day before the main Diwali festival. On this special occasion, people decorate their homes with beautiful diyas, prepare sweets, make rangolis and spend quality time with their families. Chhoti Diwali is also a wonderful opportunity to share happiness, love and positivity with friends, family members and loved ones. People send festive greetings, heartfelt messages, quotes and wishes through WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to make the celebration more special. If you are looking for the best Happy Chhoti Diwali wishes in 2026, here is a collection of more than 50 beautiful messages. From heartfelt family wishes to funny messages for friends and short Instagram captions, you can choose your favourite greeting and share it with everyone.

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026: Date and Significance Chhoti Diwali is celebrated on the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. It is also called Naraka Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas. According to Hindu mythology, this day celebrates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. People celebrate this festival by lighting diyas, decorating their homes, preparing traditional food and exchanging greetings with their loved ones. Also Read: Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes Image Prompts 2026: 20 Beautiful Images to Share with Family and Friends 10 Best Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes for Family Family makes every festival special. Chhoti Diwali is the perfect occasion to express love, gratitude and happiness to your parents, siblings and other family members.

Here are some beautiful wishes you can send to your family. 1. May this Chhoti Diwali bring endless happiness, good health and prosperity to our family. Wishing everyone a wonderful and blessed celebration! 2. May the light of every diya fill our home with love, peace and positivity. Happy Chhoti Diwali to my lovely family! 3. Wishing my family a beautiful Chhoti Diwali filled with sweet memories, laughter and countless blessings. 4. May Lord Krishna remove all difficulties from our lives and bless our family with happiness and success. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026! 5. Let us celebrate this beautiful festival together with love, joy and delicious sweets. Wishing my family a very Happy Chhoti Diwali! 6. May our family bond become stronger and our home shine brighter with every diya. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

7. Sending warm wishes to my family. May this festival bring new opportunities, good fortune and peace into everyone's life. 8. May the blessings of this auspicious day bring health, wealth and prosperity to every member of our family. 9. Just like the bright diyas, may our lives always shine with happiness and hope. Happy Chhoti Diwali to my dear family! 10. May our home always remain filled with smiles, togetherness and the sweetness of festive celebrations. Happy Chhoti Diwali! 10 Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes for Friends Friends make festivals more exciting and memorable. Whether your friends live nearby or far away, a lovely WhatsApp message can make them feel special. Share these cheerful Chhoti Diwali wishes with your friends. 11. May your life sparkle brighter than the Diwali lights and your happiness never fade. Happy Chhoti Diwali, my dear friend!

12. Wishing you lots of happiness, success, good health and unlimited sweets this Chhoti Diwali. Have a fantastic celebration! 13. May your worries disappear like darkness and your dreams shine like a thousand diyas. Happy Chhoti Diwali! 14. Here's wishing you a festival full of laughter, delicious food, beautiful memories and endless happiness. Happy Chhoti Diwali, buddy! 15. May this Chhoti Diwali bring new beginnings, exciting opportunities and success into your life. 16. A true friend makes every celebration brighter. Thank you for being part of my life. Wishing you a sparkling Chhoti Diwali! 17. Forget all your worries, enjoy the sweets and spread happiness everywhere. Happy Chhoti Diwali to my favourite people! 18. May your friendship always shine as brightly as the diyas of Diwali. Wishing you a wonderful Naraka Chaturdashi!

19. Sending you lots of love, positive vibes and festive happiness. May this Chhoti Diwali be your best celebration yet! 20. May your pockets be full, your heart be happy and your life be full of beautiful surprises. Happy Chhoti Diwali, friend! 10 Heart-Touching Chhoti Diwali Wishes for Loved Ones Festivals become more meaningful when we share them with people who hold a special place in our hearts. These heartfelt messages are perfect for your loved ones. 21. You are the brightest light in my life. May this Chhoti Diwali bring as much happiness to you as you bring into my world. 22. May every diya remind you how special you are and how much you are loved. Wishing you a beautiful Chhoti Diwali! 23. This festive season, I wish you endless smiles, peaceful moments and countless reasons to celebrate.

24. May the beautiful lights of Chhoti Diwali guide you towards happiness, success and a brighter future. 25. No distance can reduce the warmth of my wishes. Sending you lots of love and happiness this Chhoti Diwali! 26. May your heart always be filled with hope, your home with happiness and your life with love. Happy Chhoti Diwali! 27. On this auspicious occasion, I pray that all your dreams come true and every day brings something beautiful into your life. 28. May the festival of lights bring us closer and fill our lives with unforgettable memories. Happy Chhoti Diwali! 29. You deserve all the happiness in the world. May this festive occasion bring you peace, prosperity and success. 30. Sending you warm hugs, endless blessings and lots of love. Have a wonderful Chhoti Diwali celebration! 10 Short Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes for WhatsApp

Looking for short and sweet festive messages? These wishes are perfect for WhatsApp status, personal messages and family groups. 31. May your life shine brighter than ever. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026! 32. Let happiness light up every corner of your home. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi! 33. Wishing you love, light, peace and prosperity. Happy Chhoti Diwali! 34. May every diya bring a new reason to smile. Have a blessed Chhoti Diwali! 35. Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Chhoti Diwali! 36. May your dreams shine bright and your worries fade away. Happy Chhoti Diwali! 37. Sending you warm wishes and lots of festive happiness. Happy Chhoti Diwali! 38. May your home glow with happiness and your heart with peace. 39. Light a diya, share a smile and spread happiness. Happy Chhoti Diwali! 40. Wishing you a sparkling festival filled with love and laughter!

10 Happy Chhoti Diwali Quotes for Facebook and Instagram Want to share something meaningful on social media? These beautiful festive quotes are perfect for Facebook posts, Instagram stories and photo captions. 41. "A single diya can brighten a dark room, and a little kindness can brighten someone's life. Happy Chhoti Diwali!" 42. "Let the light of goodness shine brighter than the darkness of negativity. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!" 43. "Festivals are not just about lights and sweets; they are about love, togetherness and beautiful memories." 44. "May every little flame remind us that hope is always stronger than darkness. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026!" 45. "Spread happiness like the glow of diyas and love like the colours of rangoli." 46. "Celebrate life, share happiness and welcome new beginnings with a heart full of positivity."

47. "May the brightness of this festival bring new dreams, new hopes and new opportunities." 48. "The real beauty of a festival lies in the smiles we share and the memories we create." 49. "Let us remove negativity from our hearts and welcome happiness into our lives." 50. "May your life be as colourful as rangoli and as bright as a thousand diyas. Happy Chhoti Diwali!" 5 Funny Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes for Friends Festivals are incomplete without fun, laughter and jokes. If you want to make your friends smile, share these funny Chhoti Diwali messages. 51. May your Diwali sweets never finish, your phone battery never die and your happiness never decrease. Happy Chhoti Diwali! 52. Eat more sweets, take more selfies and forget about your diet. It's Chhoti Diwali! 53. May your bank balance grow faster than your shopping list. Happy Chhoti Diwali, buddy!

54. Wishing you a festival full of ladoos, kaju katli and zero tension. Enjoy your Chhoti Diwali! 55. This Chhoti Diwali, may your problems disappear faster than sweets from the festive plate! 5 Best Chhoti Diwali Wishes for Instagram Captions Want to upload festive pictures with a beautiful caption? Here are some short and attractive Instagram captions. 56. Lights, love and endless festive vibes. Happy Chhoti Diwali! ✨ 57. Let your inner light shine brighter this festive season. 🪔 58. Happiness looks brighter under the glow of diyas. Happy Chhoti Diwali! 59. A little sparkle, a lot of happiness and memories for a lifetime. ❤️ 60. Celebrating the beauty of traditions, lights and togetherness. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2026! Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes in Hindi If you want to send traditional greetings to your Hindi-speaking friends and family members, here are some beautiful Hindi wishes.

61. छोटी दिवाली के इस पावन अवसर पर आपके जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का आगमन हो। आपको और आपके परिवार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! 62. दीपों की रोशनी आपके जीवन से हर अंधकार दूर करे और खुशियों से आपका घर रोशन रहे। छोटी दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! 63. भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की कृपा आप पर सदैव बनी रहे और आपका जीवन खुशियों से भर जाए। शुभ छोटी दिवाली! 64. आपके जीवन में सफलता की नई रोशनी आए और हर सपना पूरा हो। छोटी दिवाली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं! 65. हर दीपक आपके जीवन में नई उम्मीद और नई खुशियां लेकर आए। आपको और आपके परिवार को छोटी दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं! How to Share Chhoti Diwali Wishes on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram? Sharing festive wishes on social media is an easy way to spread happiness. You can send a personal message, upload a beautiful greeting card or post a festive photograph with a meaningful caption.

Here is how you can share your favourite Chhoti Diwali wishes: Social Media Platform How to Share Wishes WhatsApp Send wishes through personal chats, family groups and WhatsApp Status. Facebook Share festive greetings, family photographs and Chhoti Diwali quotes as posts. Instagram Upload festive pictures, Stories and Reels with attractive captions. WhatsApp Status Post a beautiful diya image with a short festive message. Instagram Stories Share colourful greeting cards and add festive music or stickers. Tip: Add a personal touch to your greetings by including the recipient's name or a special message. A simple and heartfelt wish can make someone's festival even more memorable. Conclusion Chhoti Diwali is a festival of happiness, hope, positivity and the victory of good over evil. It reminds us to remove negativity from our lives and welcome new beginnings with love and enthusiasm.