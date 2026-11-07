RSSB Women Supervisor Score Card 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Marks PDF Here
The RSSB Women Supervisor Score Card 2026 is now released on the official Rajasthan Recruitment Portal. Candidates can check their marks using their application number and date of birth. Check the direct link and other important details here.
Key Points
- RSSB released the Mahila Supervisor Score Card on November 6, 2026.
- Candidates can check their scores online at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
- The Women Supervisor written exam was conducted on July 24, 2026.
RSSB Women Supervisor Score Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Mahila Supervisor Score Card on November 6, 2026. Candidates who have appeared and have qualified for the written exam of Women Supervisor can now check their score online through the official website. The Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor result was released separately for TSP & NTSP area on November 4, 2026 and now the scorecard has been made available on the recruitment portal. The scorecard contains the marks scored by the candidates in their respective exam shift and other details.
All the aspirants who have appeared for the examinations can now check the scorecard by logging in with credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin.
RSSB Women Supervisor Score Card 2026 Direct Link
Candidates can now download and check their marks pdf by visiting the official recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The scorecard pdf was released on November 6, 2026 . In an official tweet by Chairman Alok Raj on X formerly Twitter he said “ Marksheet are live for SCI & BCI exam ”. Check the direct link to download the Mahila Supervisor Score Card 2026 below.
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RSSB Women Supervisor Scorecard 2026 Link
Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Score Card 2026: Overview
Candidates can check their RSSB Women Supervisor Scorecard 2026 through the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. For this they have to enter their login credentials to download the scorecard. The examination was conducted on July 24, 2026 in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Check the overall details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam
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Rajasthan Women Supervisor Exam 2026
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Score Card Status
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Released
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Score Card Release Date
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November 6, 2026
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Exam Date
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July 24, 2026
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Total Vacancies
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72
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download Rajasthan Women Supervisor Score Card 2026
Candidates can follow the steps listed below to check and download RSSB Mahila Supervisor scorecard-
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Visit the official recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
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A new window will appear now select the exam type, enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.
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Submit the details to download your scorecard.
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Check the marks and other details appearing on screen.
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Download the copy and keep a printout for future reference.
For more details and official updates related to the RSSB Mahila Supervisor exam 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.