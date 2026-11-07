RSSB Women Supervisor Score Card 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Marks PDF Here

RSSB Women Supervisor Score Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Mahila Supervisor Score Card on November 6, 2026. Candidates who have appeared and have qualified for the written exam of Women Supervisor can now check their score online through the official website. The Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor result was released separately for TSP & NTSP area on November 4, 2026 and now the scorecard has been made available on the recruitment portal. The scorecard contains the marks scored by the candidates in their respective exam shift and other details.

All the aspirants who have appeared for the examinations can now check the scorecard by logging in with credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin.