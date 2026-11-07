CBSE Class 9 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the academic curriculum for the 2026-27 session, outlining the assessment framework for students studying in Class 9. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 9 examinations in 2027 should understand the subject-wise marking scheme, question paper structure and marks distribution to prepare effectively. The CBSE Class 9 exam pattern 2026-27 includes a combination of written examinations, periodic assessments, subject enrichment activities and internal assessments. Students are assessed in major subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English, along with other languages and skill-based subjects offered by their schools. Unlike Class 10, Class 9 examinations are generally conducted by individual schools under the CBSE-prescribed curriculum and assessment guidelines. Therefore, students should also check their respective school examination schedules and assessment instructions.

Also Read l CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 9 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview The important details of the CBSE Class 9 examination scheme are provided below. Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education Class 9 Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Year 2027 Assessment Authority Individual CBSE-affiliated schools Main Subjects Languages, Mathematics, Science and Social Science Mathematics Theory 80 Marks Science Theory 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks in Mathematics, Science and English Examination Duration Subject-specific; Mathematics and Science: 3 Hours Curriculum CBSE 2026-27 CBSE Class 9 Subject-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27 The CBSE Class 9 subject-wise marking scheme varies according to the subject curriculum. Mathematics, Science and English have detailed assessment structures in the 2026-27 curriculum.

1. CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 9 Mathematics annual examination will carry 80 marks, while 20 marks will be allocated to internal assessment. The theory paper will have a duration of three hours. Unit-wise marks distribution: Units Topics Marks I Number System 7 II Algebra 20 III Coordinate Geometry 4 IV Geometry 25 V Mensuration 14 VI Statistics and Probability 10 Total 80 Mathematics Internal Assessment: Assessment Component Marks Pen-Paper Test 5 Multiple Assessment 5 Portfolio 5 Mathematics Lab Practical 5 Total 20 Geometry carries the highest weightage, with 25 marks, followed by Algebra with 20 marks. Students should focus on problem-solving, mathematical reasoning and application-based questions.

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 2. CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 The Science examination will carry 80 marks, with an additional 20 marks allocated to internal assessment. The annual theory examination will be conducted for three hours. Unit-wise marks distribution: Unit Topics Marks I World of Living 27 II Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour 25 III Motion, Force, Work and Sound 23 IV Earth as a System 5 Total 80 Science Internal Assessment: Assessment Component Marks Periodic Assessment 5 Multiple Assessment 5 Portfolio 5 Subject Enrichment (Practical Work) 5 Total 20 The World of Living unit carries the highest weightage of 27 marks. Students should also practise laboratory experiments, diagrams, numerical problems and competency-based questions.

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2026-27 3. CBSE Class 9 English Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 9 English Language syllabus follows three main theory sections, along with internal assessment. Section Topics Marks A Reading Skills 20 B Writing Skills and Grammar 30 C Language through Literature 30 D Internal Assessment 20 Total 100 English Internal Assessment: Periodic Pen-and-Paper Tests: 5 marks

Multiple Assessment: 5 marks

Portfolio: 5 marks

Subject Enrichment Projects: 5 marks The English question paper will assess reading comprehension, grammar, writing skills and literary understanding. The curriculum provides separate question structures for R1 and R2 language categories. Also Check: CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27 4. CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026-27

Social Science is included among the main subjects prescribed for Class 9. The curriculum covers history, geography, political science and economics-related learning areas. The CBSE 2026-27 Social Science curriculum also includes project work, multiple assessments and portfolio-based activities. However, its annual examination course structure and final theory marks distribution are yet to be specified in the published subject document. Students should follow their school's examination instructions for the final paper structure. Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2026-27 5. CBSE Class 9 Hindi and Other Language Exam Pattern 2026-27 Students studying Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit or other languages will be assessed according to the respective subject curriculum and school-based assessment rubrics.