CBSE Class 9 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check CBSE Class 9 Exam Pattern 2026-27, including Mathematics, Science, English and Social Science marking schemes, question paper structure, internal assessment and subject-wise marks distribution.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the academic curriculum for the 2026-27 session, outlining the assessment framework for students studying in Class 9. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 9 examinations in 2027 should understand the subject-wise marking scheme, question paper structure and marks distribution to prepare effectively.
The CBSE Class 9 exam pattern 2026-27 includes a combination of written examinations, periodic assessments, subject enrichment activities and internal assessments. Students are assessed in major subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English, along with other languages and skill-based subjects offered by their schools.
Unlike Class 10, Class 9 examinations are generally conducted by individual schools under the CBSE-prescribed curriculum and assessment guidelines. Therefore, students should also check their respective school examination schedules and assessment instructions.
Also Read l CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 9 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
The important details of the CBSE Class 9 examination scheme are provided below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education
|
Class
|
9
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Examination Year
|
2027
|
Assessment Authority
|
Individual CBSE-affiliated schools
|
Main Subjects
|
Languages, Mathematics, Science and Social Science
|
Mathematics Theory
|
80 Marks
|
Science Theory
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks in Mathematics, Science and English
|
Examination Duration
|
Subject-specific; Mathematics and Science: 3 Hours
|
Curriculum
|
CBSE 2026-27
CBSE Class 9 Subject-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27
The CBSE Class 9 subject-wise marking scheme varies according to the subject curriculum. Mathematics, Science and English have detailed assessment structures in the 2026-27 curriculum.
1. CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27
The CBSE Class 9 Mathematics annual examination will carry 80 marks, while 20 marks will be allocated to internal assessment. The theory paper will have a duration of three hours.
Unit-wise marks distribution:
|
Units
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
I
|
Number System
|
7
|
II
|
Algebra
|
20
|
III
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
4
|
IV
|
Geometry
|
25
|
V
|
Mensuration
|
14
|
VI
|
Statistics and Probability
|
10
|
Total
|
80
Mathematics Internal Assessment:
|
Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Pen-Paper Test
|
5
|
Multiple Assessment
|
5
|
Portfolio
|
5
|
Mathematics Lab Practical
|
5
|
Total
|
20
Geometry carries the highest weightage, with 25 marks, followed by Algebra with 20 marks. Students should focus on problem-solving, mathematical reasoning and application-based questions.
Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2026-27
2. CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2026-27
The Science examination will carry 80 marks, with an additional 20 marks allocated to internal assessment. The annual theory examination will be conducted for three hours.
Unit-wise marks distribution:
|
Unit
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
I
|
World of Living
|
27
|
II
|
Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour
|
25
|
III
|
Motion, Force, Work and Sound
|
23
|
IV
|
Earth as a System
|
5
|
Total
|
80
Science Internal Assessment:
|
Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Periodic Assessment
|
5
|
Multiple Assessment
|
5
|
Portfolio
|
5
|
Subject Enrichment (Practical Work)
|
5
|
Total
|
20
The World of Living unit carries the highest weightage of 27 marks. Students should also practise laboratory experiments, diagrams, numerical problems and competency-based questions.
Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2026-27
3. CBSE Class 9 English Exam Pattern 2026-27
The CBSE Class 9 English Language syllabus follows three main theory sections, along with internal assessment.
|
Section
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
A
|
Reading Skills
|
20
|
B
|
Writing Skills and Grammar
|
30
|
C
|
Language through Literature
|
30
|
D
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Total
|
100
English Internal Assessment:
- Periodic Pen-and-Paper Tests: 5 marks
- Multiple Assessment: 5 marks
- Portfolio: 5 marks
- Subject Enrichment Projects: 5 marks
The English question paper will assess reading comprehension, grammar, writing skills and literary understanding. The curriculum provides separate question structures for R1 and R2 language categories.
Also Check: CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27
4. CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026-27
Social Science is included among the main subjects prescribed for Class 9. The curriculum covers history, geography, political science and economics-related learning areas.
The CBSE 2026-27 Social Science curriculum also includes project work, multiple assessments and portfolio-based activities. However, its annual examination course structure and final theory marks distribution are yet to be specified in the published subject document. Students should follow their school's examination instructions for the final paper structure.
Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2026-27
5. CBSE Class 9 Hindi and Other Language Exam Pattern 2026-27
Students studying Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit or other languages will be assessed according to the respective subject curriculum and school-based assessment rubrics.
Language examinations generally assess the following areas:
- Reading comprehension
- Grammar and language usage
- Writing and composition
- Literature and textbook-based questions
- Internal assessment activities
Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2026-27
The exact marks distribution and question paper structure should be checked in the respective language syllabus and school guidelines.
CBSE Class 9 Question Paper Structure 2026-27
CBSE has prescribed subject-specific question paper designs rather than one common question paper format for all Class 9 subjects.
The papers may include different types of questions depending on the subject, such as:
|
Question Type
|
Skills Assessed
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Conceptual understanding
|
Very Short Answer Questions
|
Factual knowledge
|
Short Answer Questions
|
Explanation and understanding
|
Long Answer Questions
|
Detailed knowledge and reasoning
|
Case-Based Questions
|
Application and analytical skills
|
Diagram-Based Questions
|
Visual understanding
|
Numerical Questions
|
Problem-solving abilities
Important Changes in CBSE Class 9 Scheme of Studies 2026-27
CBSE has also issued a revised Scheme of Studies for Class 9 students for the 2026-27 academic session.
Some important points include:
- Vocational Education (Skill Education) is a compulsory component of the Class 9 curriculum.
- Students can opt for Kaushal Vikas or one of the 22 skill-based subjects.
- Mathematics Advanced and Science Advanced are available as optional subject choices.
- The main academic subjects include two languages, Mathematics, Science and Social Science.
- The Class 9 assessment will be school-based as per the prescribed CBSE assessment guidelines.
Also Check:
|CBSE Class10 Exam Pattern 2027
|CBSE Class10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027
|CBSE Class10 Science Exam Pattern 2027
|CBSE Class10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2027
|CBSE Class10 English Exam Pattern 2027
|CBSE Class10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2027
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.