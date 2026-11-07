Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for Junior Court Attendant Posts, Check Direct Link Here
The Supreme Court of India has announced 130 Junior Court Attendant vacancies for 2026. The online application process is open from November 4 to 25, 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online at sci.gov.in. Check the application process and other details here.
Key Points
- Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 announced for 130 posts on Oct 15, 2026.
- Online applications are open from November 4 to November 25, 2026.
- Eligibility requires Class 10-12 qualification and age 18-27 as of Oct 1, 2026.
Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026: The Supreme Court of India has officially started the online application process for the Junior Court Attendant (JCA) posts. Through this recruitment a total of 130 posts would be filled. The notification was released on October 15, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online from November 4 to November 25, 2026 through the official website at sci.gov.in. The JCA post is a Group C Non Clerical Post and it comes under Level 3 of the Pay Matrix with an initial basic pay of Rs 21, 700 plus applicable allowances. Candidates who have a minimum of Class 12 qualification and maximum of Class 12 qualification can apply.
Here you will find all the important details related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and more details.
SCI Junior Court Attendant Recruitment 2026: Overview
The selection process for the Supreme Court JCA comprises an Objective Type written exam followed by an Interview. Check out the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Supreme Court of India
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Post Name
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Junior Court Assistant
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Advertisement No.
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F.3/2026-SC (RC)
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Total Vacancies
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130 (Tentative)
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Post Category
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Group-C Non-Clerical
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Pay Level
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Level 3
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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November 4, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 25, 2026
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Selection Process
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Official Website
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sci.gov.in
SCI Junior Court Attendant 2026 Apply Link
Candidates can apply for the Supreme Court JCA Vacancy through the official website. The direct link to apply for the Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 and official notification is given below.
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Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Link
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Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Notification
Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria as given in the official notification PDF. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Must have a minimum qualification of Class 10 from a recognised board or institute.
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Must have a maximum qualification of Class 12 from a recognised board or institute.
2. Age Limit-(As on October 1, 2026)
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Minimum Age: 18 Years
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Maximum Age: 27 Years
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Age relaxation is applicable to the reserved categories as per the rules and regulations.
Steps to Apply for Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026?
Candidates must follow the steps given below to complete the Supreme Court JCA application form-
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Visit official website of the Supreme Court of India at sci.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the recruitment section.
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Now Click On the link titled Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2026.
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Complete the application process with required details.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.
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Upload required documents such as photograph and signature..
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Pay the application fees online.
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Check details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and save a copy for future reference.
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.