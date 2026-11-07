Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for Junior Court Attendant Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026: The Supreme Court of India has officially started the online application process for the Junior Court Attendant (JCA) posts. Through this recruitment a total of 130 posts would be filled. The notification was released on October 15, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online from November 4 to November 25, 2026 through the official website at sci.gov.in. The JCA post is a Group C Non Clerical Post and it comes under Level 3 of the Pay Matrix with an initial basic pay of Rs 21, 700 plus applicable allowances. Candidates who have a minimum of Class 12 qualification and maximum of Class 12 qualification can apply.

Here you will find all the important details related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and more details.