Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football at 41: Check His Stats and Major Achievements

Portugal football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has just retired from professional football on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the age of 41. Having represented Portugal in 234 international games, Ronaldo announced the news to the football world in a 5-minute video posted on his Instagram account. Regarded as one of the best players to ever play the game, Ronaldo also led Portugal to the UEFA Euro 2016 title and helped his country win the UEFA Nations League twice. Despite trying almost everything in his illustrious career, Ronaldo has not managed to get his hands on the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy. Christiano Ronaldo Emotional Message on Instargam Ronaldo posted a 5 minute video on Instagram announcing his decision. In the video there are glimpses of children to some of the most special moments of his football career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) “I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years, I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.” The Portuguese legend admitted that announcing his retirement was an emotional decision after a journey that began in August 2003. “It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the head alone. They are also made with the heart.” Ronaldo also spoke about the connection he shared with millions of Portuguese supporters and how football meant much more than winning matches and trophies. “I don't just see matches, goals, records or trophies. I see people. I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met but who became part of my life. Football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about people.”

Reflecting on his career, Ronaldo explained that records and trophies eventually lose their significance, but the memories created with supporters remain forever. “Goals fade, trophies end up in museums, records are eventually broken. But there is something that time can never erase: the place we hold in people's hearts.” In his closing message, Ronaldo thanked the Portuguese people for supporting him throughout his international career and said that his connection with the country would never end. “Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for allowing me to live a dream that began when I was just a little boy in Madeira, running after a football. Portugal will always be a part of me.” Cristiano Ronaldo's Major Achievements in Football Ronaldo has won several iconic major individual and team honours during his career. Here are some of his biggest achievements:

Major International Achievements UEFA Euro 2016: Captained Portugal to its maiden European Championship title after defeating France 1-0 in the final.

UEFA Nations League 2019: Helped Portugal win its first-ever Nations League title by defeating the Netherlands 1-0.

UEFA Nations League 2025: Won his second Nations League title after Portugal defeated Spain in the final.

FIFA World Cup 2006: Helped Portugal reach the semi-finals and finish fourth in the tournament.

International Goals Record: Became the highest-scoring male international footballer with 146 goals.

International Appearances Record: Became the most-capped male international footballer with 234 appearances.

Six World Cups: Became the first male footballer to score in 6 different FIFA World Cup editions. Major Individual Achievements