Why Indians Buying Gold On Dhanteras & Is Gold Rate High Today? Check 22K And 24K Prices In 20 Cities, 15-Day Trend And Last Year's Rates
Gold Rates Today: Dhanteras 2026 is just around the corner, and gold-buying momentum is picking up across India. Check the latest 24-carat gold prices in 20 cities, understand the 15-day price trend and discover why buying gold on Dhanteras remains a cherished Indian tradition.
Gold Rates Ahead Of Dhanteras 2026: It is just a day to go for the annual gold shopping spree in the nation. India prepares to celebrate Diwali, and as history repeats, gold-buying momentum has picked up across the nation. And so are the gold prices rallying globally.
Dhanteras, which falls on 6 November, Friday, is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold in Indian mythology.
On an interesting note, gold prices have taken a sharp turn upwards, and the prices are rising. Precious metal prices were on a decline just two days ago, but due to a global market uplift, the whole scenario has changed. As told before, gold prices remained volatile throughout the year, and a single assumption of gold price fall was never on the list.
With global market tension easing, the domestic market is also turning upwards after having a crushing downfall at the end of October.
The 24-carat gold rate, which dropped to ₹1,38,880 per 10 grams on October 31, has rebounded to approximately ₹1,46,020 on November 5.
With festive demand increasing, here is why Indians buy gold on Dhanteras, along with the latest city-wise prices and the precious metal's 15-day trend.
Why Do People Buy Gold On Dhanteras?
Buying gold on Dhanteras is a centuries-old Hindu tradition associated with wealth, prosperity and good fortune.
The word 'Dhanteras' combines 'Dhan', meaning wealth, and 'Teras', referring to the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight. The occasion is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari.
According to popular beliefs, bringing gold home invites prosperity and divine blessings. A popular legend also connects the tradition to Prince Hima, whose wife used gold ornaments and lamps to keep Yama, the God of Death, away.
Beyond mythology, gold remains a symbol of financial security and a trusted household asset in India.
On the main front, people also buy gold with the mentality of investment. With the upcoming wedding season, many buyers have several reasons to buy gold, including gifting and jewellery for personal wear.
Gold Rates Today, November 5, 2026: Rates In 20 Cities
Gold prices have recovered ahead of Dhanteras, with 24-carat gold trading around ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams in major Indian markets.
However, rates can differ depending on local market conditions, transportation costs and jeweller margins.
Here is a comparison of 22-carat and 24-carat gold Rates across 20 Indian cities:
|
City
|
22K Gold (10g)
|
24K Gold (10g)
|
New Delhi
|
₹1,33,990
|
₹1,46,170
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,33,850
|
₹1,46,020
|
Noida
|
₹1,33,990
|
₹1,46,170
|
Ghaziabad
|
₹1,33,990
|
₹1,46,170
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,33,850
|
₹1,46,020
|
Chennai
|
₹1,33,850
|
₹1,46,020
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,33,850
|
₹1,46,020
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,33,850
|
₹1,46,020
|
Pune
|
₹1,33,850
|
₹1,46,020
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,070
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,33,990
|
₹1,46,170
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,33,990
|
₹1,46,170
|
Amritsar
|
₹1,33,990
|
₹1,46,170
|
Ayodhya
|
₹1,33,990
|
₹1,46,170
|
Surat
|
₹1,33,900
|
₹1,46,070
|
Patna
|
₹1,33,850
|
₹1,46,020
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,33,990
|
₹1,46,170
|
Nagpur
|
₹1,33,850
|
₹1,46,020
|
Bhopal
|
₹1,33,850
|
₹1,46,020
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹1,33,850
|
₹1,46,020
Was Gold Rate Low In Last 15 Days?
Gold prices have experienced considerable fluctuations over the past 15 days. After declining towards the end of October, the precious metal witnessed a strong recovery in the first five days of November.
|
Date
|
24K Gold Rates (10g)
|
November 5
|
₹1,46,020
|
November 4
|
₹1,42,800
|
November 3
|
₹1,39,640
|
November 2
|
₹1,39,370
|
November 1
|
₹1,38,880
|
October 31
|
₹1,38,880
|
October 30
|
₹1,42,260
|
October 29
|
₹1,43,950
|
October 28
|
₹1,43,950
|
October 27
|
₹1,43,290
|
October 26
|
₹1,46,451
|
October 25
|
₹1,46,740
|
October 22
|
₹1,46,657
|
October 21
|
₹1,47,759
|
October 20
|
₹1,49,220
What Does The 15-Day Gold Rate Trend Indicate?
The 24-carat gold rate declined from ₹1,49,220 on October 20 to ₹1,38,880 on October 31. This marked a correction of ₹10,340 per 10 grams.
Gold rates recovered sharply in November, gaining ₹7,140 per 10 grams between October 31 and November 5. This is an increase of approximately 5.14%.
This recovery comes ahead of Dhanteras, when jewellery retailers traditionally witness increased customer footfall.
But, behind this surge it is not festival season. As festive demand does not guarantee further price increases, as gold rates continue to depend on international bullion markets, currency movements and global investor sentiment.
Was Gold Cheaper Last Dhanteras? 2025 vs 2026 Rate Comparison
Gold was considerably cheaper during Dhanteras 2025 compared to this year. On November 5, 2026, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,46,020 per 10 grams, around ₹16,436 higher than last year's Dhanteras rate. This represents an annual increase of approximately 12.7%, highlighting gold's significant price appreciation.
Gold Prices: Dhanteras 2025 vs 2026
|
Gold Purity
|
Dhanteras 2025
|
November 5, 2026
|
Price Difference
|
24-Carat
|
₹1,29,584
|
₹1,46,020
|
+₹16,436
|
22-Carat
|
₹1,18,699
|
₹1,33,850
|
+₹15,151
Prices are indicative and exclude GST and making charges.
Also Read: Why Is Gold Rates Rising Today? Is The US Midterm Election 2026 Driving The Sudden Global Surge? Check Key Reasons And Latest Price
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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