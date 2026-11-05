Why Indians Buying Gold On Dhanteras & Is Gold Rate High Today? Check 22K And 24K Prices In 20 Cities, 15-Day Trend And Last Year's Rates

Gold Rates Ahead Of Dhanteras 2026: It is just a day to go for the annual gold shopping spree in the nation. India prepares to celebrate Diwali, and as history repeats, gold-buying momentum has picked up across the nation. And so are the gold prices rallying globally. Dhanteras, which falls on 6 November, Friday, is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold in Indian mythology. On an interesting note, gold prices have taken a sharp turn upwards, and the prices are rising. Precious metal prices were on a decline just two days ago, but due to a global market uplift, the whole scenario has changed. As told before, gold prices remained volatile throughout the year, and a single assumption of gold price fall was never on the list. With global market tension easing, the domestic market is also turning upwards after having a crushing downfall at the end of October.

The 24-carat gold rate, which dropped to ₹1,38,880 per 10 grams on October 31, has rebounded to approximately ₹1,46,020 on November 5. With festive demand increasing, here is why Indians buy gold on Dhanteras, along with the latest city-wise prices and the precious metal's 15-day trend. Why Do People Buy Gold On Dhanteras? Buying gold on Dhanteras is a centuries-old Hindu tradition associated with wealth, prosperity and good fortune. The word 'Dhanteras' combines 'Dhan', meaning wealth, and 'Teras', referring to the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight. The occasion is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. According to popular beliefs, bringing gold home invites prosperity and divine blessings. A popular legend also connects the tradition to Prince Hima, whose wife used gold ornaments and lamps to keep Yama, the God of Death, away.

Beyond mythology, gold remains a symbol of financial security and a trusted household asset in India. On the main front, people also buy gold with the mentality of investment. With the upcoming wedding season, many buyers have several reasons to buy gold, including gifting and jewellery for personal wear. Gold Rates Today, November 5, 2026: Rates In 20 Cities Gold prices have recovered ahead of Dhanteras, with 24-carat gold trading around ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams in major Indian markets. However, rates can differ depending on local market conditions, transportation costs and jeweller margins. Here is a comparison of 22-carat and 24-carat gold Rates across 20 Indian cities: City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) New Delhi ₹1,33,990 ₹1,46,170 Mumbai ₹1,33,850 ₹1,46,020 Noida ₹1,33,990 ₹1,46,170 Ghaziabad ₹1,33,990 ₹1,46,170 Bengaluru ₹1,33,850 ₹1,46,020 Chennai ₹1,33,850 ₹1,46,020 Kolkata ₹1,33,850 ₹1,46,020 Hyderabad ₹1,33,850 ₹1,46,020 Pune ₹1,33,850 ₹1,46,020 Ahmedabad ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,070 Jaipur ₹1,33,990 ₹1,46,170 Lucknow ₹1,33,990 ₹1,46,170 Amritsar ₹1,33,990 ₹1,46,170 Ayodhya ₹1,33,990 ₹1,46,170 Surat ₹1,33,900 ₹1,46,070 Patna ₹1,33,850 ₹1,46,020 Chandigarh ₹1,33,990 ₹1,46,170 Nagpur ₹1,33,850 ₹1,46,020 Bhopal ₹1,33,850 ₹1,46,020 Visakhapatnam ₹1,33,850 ₹1,46,020 Note: These are indicative gold rates per 10 grams before 3% GST and jewellery making charges. Actual retail prices may vary between jewellers. Note: These are indicative gold rates per 10 grams before 3% GST and jewellery making charges. Actual retail prices may vary between jewellers.

Was Gold Rate Low In Last 15 Days? Gold prices have experienced considerable fluctuations over the past 15 days. After declining towards the end of October, the precious metal witnessed a strong recovery in the first five days of November. Date 24K Gold Rates (10g) November 5 ₹1,46,020 November 4 ₹1,42,800 November 3 ₹1,39,640 November 2 ₹1,39,370 November 1 ₹1,38,880 October 31 ₹1,38,880 October 30 ₹1,42,260 October 29 ₹1,43,950 October 28 ₹1,43,950 October 27 ₹1,43,290 October 26 ₹1,46,451 October 25 ₹1,46,740 October 22 ₹1,46,657 October 21 ₹1,47,759 October 20 ₹1,49,220 What Does The 15-Day Gold Rate Trend Indicate? The 24-carat gold rate declined from ₹1,49,220 on October 20 to ₹1,38,880 on October 31. This marked a correction of ₹10,340 per 10 grams.

Gold rates recovered sharply in November, gaining ₹7,140 per 10 grams between October 31 and November 5. This is an increase of approximately 5.14%. This recovery comes ahead of Dhanteras, when jewellery retailers traditionally witness increased customer footfall. But, behind this surge it is not festival season. As festive demand does not guarantee further price increases, as gold rates continue to depend on international bullion markets, currency movements and global investor sentiment. Was Gold Cheaper Last Dhanteras? 2025 vs 2026 Rate Comparison Gold was considerably cheaper during Dhanteras 2025 compared to this year. On November 5, 2026, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,46,020 per 10 grams, around ₹16,436 higher than last year's Dhanteras rate. This represents an annual increase of approximately 12.7%, highlighting gold's significant price appreciation.