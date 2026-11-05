IIT Delhi Announces Student Welfare Reforms, Plans Mental Health Policy Review and Counselling Expansion

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released a series of student welfare reforms which aims to strengthen mental health support and improve the campus environment. The institute plans to expand the counselling network by recruiting additional mental health professionals and by introducing sensitisation workshops for faculty and staff. The measures were announced after recommendations made by an external inquiry committee constituted after the death of a student named Rishikesh Kumar in August 2026.

IIT Delhi will also review the existing mental health support system and wellness policy to identify areas requiring further improvement.

IIT Delhi Mental Health Reforms

As part of the proposed reforms IIT Delhi aims to expand the access of professional mental health services by recruiting full time clinical psychologists and counsellors along with visiting psychiatrists.