IIT Delhi Announces Student Welfare Reforms, Plans Mental Health Policy Review and Counselling Expansion
The IIT Delhi has announced student welfare reforms, including expanded counselling services, staff sensitisation workshops and a review of its mental health policy to strengthen campus support and student wellbeing.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released a series of student welfare reforms which aims to strengthen mental health support and improve the campus environment. The institute plans to expand the counselling network by recruiting additional mental health professionals and by introducing sensitisation workshops for faculty and staff. The measures were announced after recommendations made by an external inquiry committee constituted after the death of a student named Rishikesh Kumar in August 2026.
IIT Delhi will also review the existing mental health support system and wellness policy to identify areas requiring further improvement.
IIT Delhi Mental Health Reforms
As part of the proposed reforms IIT Delhi aims to expand the access of professional mental health services by recruiting full time clinical psychologists and counsellors along with visiting psychiatrists.
The institute has also said that several measures were student support and grievance redressal mechanisms.
The key initiatives are as follows-
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Wider counselling network: Additional mental health professionals will be recruited to improve access to clinical care.
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Student Grievance Ombudsperson: There would be appointment of an independent ombudsperson to address student grievances.
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Re-entry support: There would be a set of protocols for students returning after extended leaves of absence which will include specialised counselling and academic coordination .
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Awareness campaigns: There would be awareness of mental health issues and laws related to substance use.
IIT Delhi to Review Mental Health Policy
The IIT Delhi will constitute an external committee to conduct a comprehensive review of its Mental Health Support System and Wellness Policy.
The panel will comprise two senior mental health experts with one welfare professional and two student representatives.It will further examine the existing provisions, emergency response protocols, referral mechanisms and monitoring arrangements before recommending further changes.
The reforms have been formulated following recommendations from an External Inquiry Committee which is chaired by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta. The committee will consist of senior experts from AIIMS and two student representatives.
IIT Delhi said the proposed measures were shared with students, faculty and staff on October 31. The action plan was further discussed at the Student Affairs Council meeting on November 3 where student feedback was incorporated into a time bound implementation plan.
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Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.