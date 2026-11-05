Karnataka Urges Private Schools to Adopt 1,000 Government Schools Under CSR Initiative

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The Karnataka government has appealed to the private school managements and corporate bodies across the state to adopt government schools in rural areas or collaborate directly with the administration to upgrade infrastructure and learning standards. The call is a part of the state’s ‘Namma Shaale Namma Javabdari’ (Our School, Our Responsibility) initiative, which influences Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnerships to strengthen public education. Addressing representatives of private educational institutions and CSR organisations in Bengaluru, the state leadership outlined an initial target to link 1000 government schools with private institutions, with plans to expand the initiative to 200 schools. To simplify the implementation of this scheme, around 6000 gram panchayats have been organised into three operational categories.

Flexible Paths for Private Sector Support Karnataka Government Schools The state has clarified that the partner institutions are not required to fund large multi-crore civil works if financial capacity is constrained. Instead, private schools and companies can support rural schools through targeted resource sharing:- Deploying subject matter expert teachers from private institutions to teach in rural classrooms while covering their salaries.

Supplying laboratory equipment, modern computers, and digital learning tools.

Sponsoring school buses to help students from rural areas travel safely to nearby schools. As an incentive, all the contributing organisations will be allowed institutional co-branding. For example, a government school in Hegganur developed with corporate support was permitted to be named the Hegganur Government Toyota School

Removing Rural to Urban Student Migration The initiative aims to remove the distressful migration from villages to urban centres like Bengaluru, where families often relocate primarily to access better educational facilities. Alongside CSR partnerships, the state is utilising a Rs. 2000 crore World Bank loan to develop Karnataka Public Schools with modern academic infrastructure. The administration noted that while the government school teachers receive competitive monthly salaries between Rs. 70000 and Rs. 1.5 lakh, external collaboration and domain expertise remain important to elevate classroom learning outcomes across rural areas. Also check, Tamil Nadu CM Renews Push to Scrap NEET in Meeting with Nilekani-Led Task Force Why the Resource-Sharing School Adoption Model Works? The new resource-sharing school adoption model introduced by the Karnataka government works because of a few reasons:-