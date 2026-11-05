Tamil Nadu CM Renews Push to Scrap NEET in Meeting with Nilekani-Led Task Force

The Government of Tamil Nadu has strongly repeated its demand to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and similar centralised entrance exams for admission to medical and higher education courses. During a high-level meeting at the State Secretariat in Chennai, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has once again requested the High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on examination reforms, which was headed by the former UIDAI chief Nandan Nilekani, to recommend the scrapping of NEET nationwide and allow the states to admit students into MBBS, BDS, and other allied courses strictly on the basis of their Class 12 public exam marks.

Tamil Nadu Re-emphasises Assembly Resolution on Removing NEET

During the discussions that were held, the state government brought forward the resolution unanimously adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on August 11, 2026. The resolution formally registered the state’s unified opposition against the NEET, describing the single-window entrance exam as an unfair hurdle for rural, government-school, and economically disadvantaged students. The state had also highlighted the three primary grounds for doing away with NEET:-