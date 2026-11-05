Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026 Online Applications, Option Entry Open, Apply Until Nov 6 at cee.kerala.gov.in
CEE Kerala PG Ayurveda online application and option registration link is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can enter the choices until November 10.
CEE Kerala has opened the application process for admission to the Post Graduate Degree Courses in Ayurveda Vachaspathi MD (Ay.)/Ayurveda Dhanwanthari MS (Ay.) in the Government, Aided and Self-Financing Ayurveda Colleges of the State. Candidates seeking admission to the PG courses, including the service quota in Kerala, who have cleared the NEET PG entrance are eligible to apply.
According to the official notification, all candidates, including Service Candidates seeking admission to the Post Graduate Degree Courses in Ayurveda, can apply online till 3:00 PM on November 6, 2026 on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Service Candidates, including teachers quota, should apply online and send their application to the Director, Directorate of Ayurveda Medical Education, Arogya Bhavan Building, MG Road, Thiruvananthapuram, before 5.00 PM on November 6, 2026, by taking a printout of the online application and submitting it along with NOC (No Objection Certificate) and all necessary certificates.
Kerala PG Ayurveda Admission 2026: Round 1 Application and Option Registration
Candidates applying can follow the steps provided below to register and enter the options,
Step 1: Visit the CEE Kerala website and click on PG Ayurveda
Step 2: Click on Registration and enter valid details
Step 3: Fill out the application form
Step 4: Submit the application fee
Step 5: Upload necessary images and certificates
Step 6: Click on Option Registration and enter the choices
Step 7: Review and print the acknowledgement page
Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026 Option Entry
As per the notification provided, for the Phase 1 allotment process, candidates are required to register online options along with the application form. The link to enter the options is available under ‘Option Registration’ on the main portal. Candidates who have submitted the application on or before November 6, 2026, 03:00 PM can register the options by clicking the menu ‘Option Registration’ available in ‘PG Ayurveda-2026- Candidate Portal’ and entering their application number and password to access their Home Page. The window to register options will be available until 12:00 Noon on November 10, 2026.
Kerala PG Ayurveda Admission 2026: Option Registration Fee
The application fee for various categories must be submitted online. The registration fee for students from the General category is Rs. 2000/-, while students from SC/ST/OEC categories must submit a fee of Rs. 1000/-
Kerala PG Ayurveda Admission 2026: Allotment Schedule
Check here the complete schedule for the allotment round
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Opening of the application submission/option registration facility
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November 4, 2026
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End of application submission
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November 6, 2026, 03:00 PM
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Provisional Rank List and Category List
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November 9, 2026
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Final Rank List and Category List
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November 10, 2026
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Closing of option registration facility
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November 10, 2026 12:00 Noon
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First Phase Provisional Allotment
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November 10, 2026
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First Phase Final Allotment
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November 11, 2026
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Joining at the allotted colleges
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November 12 to 17, 2026, 4:00 PM
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All the college authorities should approve the list of admitted candidates through the Online Admission Management System (OAMS)
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November 17, 2026, 5:00 PM
Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2026 Final Round Provisional Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEAM 2026: Fresh Applications for UG Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha & Unani Re-opened at cee.kerala.gov.in
Allahabad University Shifts Classes Online for November 4 and 5, Check Official Notice
No More 'Zero Percentile': NEET PG & NEET SS to Shift to Rank-Based Admissions
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.