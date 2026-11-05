Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026 Online Applications, Option Entry Open, Apply Until Nov 6 at cee.kerala.gov.in

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CEE Kerala has opened the application process for admission to the Post Graduate Degree Courses in Ayurveda Vachaspathi MD (Ay.)/Ayurveda Dhanwanthari MS (Ay.) in the Government, Aided and Self-Financing Ayurveda Colleges of the State. Candidates seeking admission to the PG courses, including the service quota in Kerala, who have cleared the NEET PG entrance are eligible to apply. According to the official notification, all candidates, including Service Candidates seeking admission to the Post Graduate Degree Courses in Ayurveda, can apply online till 3:00 PM on November 6, 2026 on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Service Candidates, including teachers quota, should apply online and send their application to the Director, Directorate of Ayurveda Medical Education, Arogya Bhavan Building, MG Road, Thiruvananthapuram, before 5.00 PM on November 6, 2026, by taking a printout of the online application and submitting it along with NOC (No Objection Certificate) and all necessary certificates.

Kerala PG Ayurveda Admission 2026: Round 1 Application and Option Registration Candidates applying can follow the steps provided below to register and enter the options, Step 1: Visit the CEE Kerala website and click on PG Ayurveda Step 2: Click on Registration and enter valid details Step 3: Fill out the application form Step 4: Submit the application fee Step 5: Upload necessary images and certificates Step 6: Click on Option Registration and enter the choices Step 7: Review and print the acknowledgement page Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026 Option Entry As per the notification provided, for the Phase 1 allotment process, candidates are required to register online options along with the application form. The link to enter the options is available under ‘Option Registration’ on the main portal. Candidates who have submitted the application on or before November 6, 2026, 03:00 PM can register the options by clicking the menu ‘Option Registration’ available in ‘PG Ayurveda-2026- Candidate Portal’ and entering their application number and password to access their Home Page. The window to register options will be available until 12:00 Noon on November 10, 2026.