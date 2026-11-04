SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF at ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026: SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 has been released on November 4, 2026, on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Tier 1 CBT exam can now check their response sheet PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- SSC CGL Tier 1 2026 provisional answer key released on November 4, 2026.
- Objection window for the answer key is open from November 4 to 7, 2026.
- The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted from September 30 to October 30, 2026.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 on November 4, 2026, on ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Examination can now download the provisional answer key and their response sheet. The Tier 1 exam was held from 30 September to 30 October 2026in computer-based mode. Using the answer key, candidates can match their responses with the correct answers and estimate their marks. SSC has also opened an objection window for candidates who find any error. The objection window is open from November 4 to 7, 2026. Check this article for the direct link, steps to download, marking scheme, and objection process.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key details of the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 in one place. Candidates can use it to quickly check the exam dates, the official website and the marking scheme.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2026
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Stage
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Tier 1
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Examination (CBE)
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Tier 1 Exam Dates
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30 September to 30 October 2026
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Answer Key Type
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Provisional
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Answer Key Release Date
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Released ( November 4, 2026)
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Objection Window
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From November 4 to 7, 2026
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Objection Fee
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₹100 per question challenged
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Marking Scheme
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+2 for each correct answer, -0.50 for each wrong answer
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Selection Process
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Tier 1, Tier 2, Document Verification
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Login Details Needed
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Roll Number / Registration Number and Password
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Official Website
SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 Direct Link
SSC has released the SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key 2026 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates have to log in with their account details to see the provisional answer key and their response sheet. The link is now active only for a limited time, so candidates must download a copy as soon as it opens.
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SSC CGL Answer Key 2026
Steps to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the SSC CGL provisional answer key and response sheet.
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Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.
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On the home page, click on the "Answer Key" section.
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Click on the SSC CGL Tier 1 2026 answer key link.
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Log in with your registration number and password.
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The provisional answer key and your response sheet will appear on the screen.
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Check your answers against the answer key.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.
Details Mentioned on SSC CGL Answer Key 2026
The answer key and response sheet show the details below. Candidates should check each detail carefully before they calculate their marks or raise an objection.
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Candidate's name
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Roll number and registration number
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Exam date and shift timing
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Exam centre name and address
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Section name (General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Comprehension)
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Question ID for each question
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Correct option as per the answer key
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Option marked by the candidate
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Status of each question (correct, wrong or not attempted)
SSC CGL Marking Scheme 2026
Candidates can check the complete marking scheme in the table given below to understand how marks will be calculated:
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Particulars
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Number of Questions
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Marks
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Correct Answers
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70
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70 × 2 = 140
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Wrong Answers
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20
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20 × 0.50 = -10
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Unattempted
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10
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0
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Total
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100
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130
Unattempted questions carry no negative marking.
How to Calculate Marks Using SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can calculate their expected Tier 1 score from the answer key and their response sheet. This helps them estimate whether they can qualify before the result is out.
Formula: Total Marks = (Correct Answers × 2) − (Wrong Answers × 0.50)
Steps:
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Download the answer key and your response sheet from ssc.gov.in.
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Match the option you marked with the correct option for each question.
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Count the number of correct, wrong and unattempted questions.
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Multiply the correct answers by 2.
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Multiply the wrong answers by 0.50.
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Subtract the negative marks from the positive marks to get your total score.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com