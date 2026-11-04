SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 Released: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 on November 4, 2026, on ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Examination can now download the provisional answer key and their response sheet. The Tier 1 exam was held from 30 September to 30 October 2026in computer-based mode. Using the answer key, candidates can match their responses with the correct answers and estimate their marks. SSC has also opened an objection window for candidates who find any error. The objection window is open from November 4 to 7, 2026. Check this article for the direct link, steps to download, marking scheme, and objection process.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The table below gives the key details of the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 in one place. Candidates can use it to quickly check the exam dates, the official website and the marking scheme.