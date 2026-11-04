Severe cyclonic storm Murasu weakened into a depression over south coastal Andhra Pradesh according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It crosses near Ongole with sustained winds of 110 to 120 kmph. And then the storm moved inland at 6 to 8 kmph toward eastern Telangana.

Heavy rains lashed coastal districts which caused two confirmed fatalities and initial property losses estimated at ₹344 crore. Crucially depression Murasu marks a global achievement for being the first tropical cyclone named using a Tamil word under the WMO/ESCAP protocol.

Depression Murasu: Tracker, Landfall, and Rainfall Alert

Murasu originated as a low pressure area over the Andaman Sea on October 29 before turning into a severe cyclonic storm.

It crossed the Andhra coast between 1:00 AM and 8:30 AM on November 3. Landfall triggered storm surges up to 1.5 metres. And seawater intruding 330 metres inland in Ongole.