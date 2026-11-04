RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 2861 Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC CR) has released the notification for Act Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The notification number is RRC/CR/AA/2026. A total of 2861 apprentice slots are available in various ITI trades. These slots are in workshops and units of the Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur clusters. The notification was released on 3 November 2026. The online application process started on 3 November 2026 at 11:00 AM. Candidates can apply until 2 December 2026, 5:00 PM. In this article, we have shared the eligibility, important dates, application steps, and other details of this recruitment.

RC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights

RRC CR has released the Act Apprentice notification for a total of 2861 posts. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment in one place.