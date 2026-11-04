RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 2861 Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: RRC Central Railway has released the notification for 2861 Act Apprentice posts under Notification No. RRC/CR/AA/2026. Candidates with Class 10 and ITI certificate in the relevant trade can apply online only from 3 November to 2 December 2026, 5:00 PM.
Key Points
- RRC CR announces 2861 Act Apprentice posts under notification RRC/CR/AA/2026.
- Online applications started on November 3, 2026, for various ITI trades.
- Last date to apply for the apprentice posts is December 2, 2026, 5:00 PM.
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC CR) has released the notification for Act Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The notification number is RRC/CR/AA/2026. A total of 2861 apprentice slots are available in various ITI trades. These slots are in workshops and units of the Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur clusters. The notification was released on 3 November 2026. The online application process started on 3 November 2026 at 11:00 AM. Candidates can apply until 2 December 2026, 5:00 PM. In this article, we have shared the eligibility, important dates, application steps, and other details of this recruitment.
RC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights
RRC CR has released the Act Apprentice notification for a total of 2861 posts. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC CR)
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Post Name
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Act Apprentice
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Notification No.
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RRC/CR/AA/2026
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Governing Act
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Apprentices Act, 1961
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Total Vacancies
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2,861
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Trades
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Various ITI trades
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Clusters
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Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur, Solapur
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Notification Date
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3 November 2026
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Application Start Date
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3 November 2026 (11:00 AM)
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Last Date to Apply
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2 December 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
RRC CR has released the official notification PDF for Act Apprentice posts under Notification No. RRC/CR/AA/2026. It has the full details of the 2861 apprentice posts, including trade-wise vacancies, eligibility, and the application process. Candidates should read the PDF fully before filling out the form. The direct link is given below.
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RRB Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Railway RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates can apply for the 2861 posts under Apprentice Act 1961 through the online mode. The application window is open from 3 November 2026 to 2 December 2026. Candidates should apply on the official RRC CR website using the link below.
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RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Link
RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the educational and age conditions given in the official notification. The main points are listed below.
Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have passed Class 10 with at least 50% marks.
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They must also hold an ITI/NTC certificate in the relevant trade.
Age Limit
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The age limit is 15 to 24 years.
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The age is calculated as on 3 November 2026.
Other Points
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Candidates must apply in the trade for which they hold the ITI certificate.
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Candidates must apply online only.
Steps to Apply for RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Candidates can apply for the Act Apprentice posts only through the official RRC CR website. Follow the steps below to complete the online application before 2 December 2026, 5:00 PM.
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Visit the official website of RRC Central Railway, rrccr.com.
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Click on the link for the Act Apprentice notification RRC/CR/AA/2026.
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Register with your basic details, such as name, mobile number, and email ID.
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Log in with the registration details and open the application form.
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Fill in your personal, educational, and ITI trade details.
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Upload the required documents, such as photograph, signature, and certificates, in the given size and format.
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Pay the application fee online, if applicable.
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Check all details carefully and submit the form.
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Download the filled form and take a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com