Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Result 2026 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF
RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026: RSSB Mahila Supervisor Result 2026 has been released on November 4, 2026, on its official website. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has conducted the exam 2026 on July 24, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written exam can check their roll number in the merit list PDF on its official website, rssb.rajastha.gov.in.
Key Points
- The Supervisor (Woman) Direct Recruitment Exam was held on 24 July 2026.
- 72 Supervisor (Woman) posts to be filled; only CET 2024 qualified women applied.
- Result expected by November 2026; official date not yet announced by RSSB.
Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Result 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Women Supervisor Result 2026 on November 4, 2026. The board held the Supervisor (Woman) Direct Recruitment Exam on 24 July 2026 in offline OMR mode. Through this recruitment, RSSB will fill 72 posts of Supervisor (Woman) in the Women and Child Development Department. Only women candidates who qualified for the CET Graduation Level 2024 could apply. The result has been released as a merit list PDF on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the PDF and search their roll number to check selection. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.
RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026 Date
RSSB has released the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Result 2026 on official website.f. The exam was held on 24 July 2026, and candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF. The board has released the result as a merit list PDF on its official website.
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RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026
Rajasthan Women Supervisor Result 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key details of the Rajasthan Women Supervisor recruitment and the result status.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Exam Name
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Supervisor (Woman) Direct Recruitment Examination 2026
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Post Name
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Supervisor (Woman) / Mahila Supervisor
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Department
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Women and Child Development (ICDS)
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Advertisement No.
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02/2026
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Total Vacancies
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72
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Eligibility
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Women candidates only, qualified in CET Graduation Level 2024
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Last Date to Apply
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11 February 2026
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Exam Date
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24 July 2026
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Exam Timing
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11:00 AM to 2:00 PM (single shift)
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR-based)
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Result Status
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November 2026 (OUT)
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Result Mode
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Merit list PDF with roll numbers
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Next Stage
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Document Verification
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Official Website
Steps to Download RSSB Mahila Supervisor Result 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to check the RSSB Mahila Supervisor result 2026. The result will be a merit list PDF with roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.
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Visit the official RSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Open the Results section on the home page.
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Click the link titled "Women Supervisor Direct Recruitment 2026" or a similar result notice.
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The merit list PDF will open on the screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and type your roll number to search for it.
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If your roll number is in the list, you are shortlisted for the next stage.
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Download the PDF and save a copy for future use. You may need it during document verification.
What Next After RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026
After the result, shortlisted candidates move to the next stages of selection. RSSB will announce the dates for these stages on its official website. The steps below show what candidates can expect.
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Check the result and cut-off: Candidates should check their roll number in the merit list PDF. Category-wise cut-off marks are expected with the result.
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Document Verification (DV): Shortlisted candidates will be called for DV. They must carry original documents of education, age, category and CET eligibility.
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Medical examination: Some sources list a medical examination after DV, so candidates should be ready for it.
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Final merit list: RSSB will prepare the final merit list after DV for the 72 posts.
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Appointment: Selected candidates will get their posting in the Women and Child Development Department.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com