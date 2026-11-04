Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Result 2026 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF

Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Result 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Women Supervisor Result 2026 on November 4, 2026. The board held the Supervisor (Woman) Direct Recruitment Exam on 24 July 2026 in offline OMR mode. Through this recruitment, RSSB will fill 72 posts of Supervisor (Woman) in the Women and Child Development Department. Only women candidates who qualified for the CET Graduation Level 2024 could apply. The result has been released as a merit list PDF on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the PDF and search their roll number to check selection. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

RSSB Women Supervisor Result 2026 Date

RSSB has released the Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Result 2026 on official website.f. The exam was held on 24 July 2026, and candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF. The board has released the result as a merit list PDF on its official website.