WBCS Prelims Result 2026 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Download Roll Number-wise Result PDF - Link Here

WBCS Result 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 results on November 5. The WBCS result has been released for the exam conducted on June 14, 2026, for various Group A and Group B administrative posts in the state. The WBCS Result 2026 has been released on the official website of WBCS- psc.wb.gov.in and 3842 candidates who have been qualified provisionally for the final written examination. All the candidates who participated in the exam can check and download their psc.wb.gov.in results using the direct link provided below. Aspirants can download the merit list PDF from the official website and search for their roll number to check whether they have qualified for the next stage.

The candidate can download their WBCS result from the official website- psc.wb.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the WBCS 2026 result PDF.

WBCS Prelims 2026 Result PDF Click here

How to Download the WBCS Result PDF?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the WBCS Result PDF:

Visit the official WBCS website at psc.wb.gov.in.

Scroll down and check the ‘What’s New’ section given on the left side of screen.

Find and open the link for “West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2024.”

The WBCS prelims result PDF will open on the screen.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to search your result.

What happens after the WBCS Prelims Result 2026?

Candidates who qualify in the prelim exam will move on to the Mains exam, which is the second stage of the WBCS selection process. The Main exam consists of descriptive papers designed to test a candidate's knowledge, analytical ability and writing skills. The WBCS Civil Services Examination selection process includes: