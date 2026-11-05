WBCS Prelims Result 2026 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Download Roll Number-wise Result PDF - Link Here
WBCS Result 2026 OUT: The West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the WBCS Prelims result 2026 for the offline exams held on June 14, 2026. Get the direct link and steps to download the WBCS Prelims Result 2026.
Key Points
- WBPSC announced WBCS Prelims 2026 results on November 5.
- The preliminary exam was conducted on June 14, 2026.
- 3842 candidates provisionally qualified for the Mains examination.
WBCS Result 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 results on November 5. The WBCS result has been released for the exam conducted on June 14, 2026, for various Group A and Group B administrative posts in the state. The WBCS Result 2026 has been released on the official website of WBCS- psc.wb.gov.in and 3842 candidates who have been qualified provisionally for the final written examination. All the candidates who participated in the exam can check and download their psc.wb.gov.in results using the direct link provided below. Aspirants can download the merit list PDF from the official website and search for their roll number to check whether they have qualified for the next stage.
Direct Link to Check WBCS Prelims Result 2026
The candidate can download their WBCS result from the official website- psc.wb.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the WBCS 2026 result PDF.
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WBCS Prelims 2026 Result PDF
How to Download the WBCS Result PDF?
Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the WBCS Result PDF:
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Visit the official WBCS website at psc.wb.gov.in.
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Scroll down and check the ‘What’s New’ section given on the left side of screen.
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Find and open the link for “West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2024.”
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The WBCS prelims result PDF will open on the screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
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Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to search your result.
What happens after the WBCS Prelims Result 2026?
Candidates who qualify in the prelim exam will move on to the Mains exam, which is the second stage of the WBCS selection process. The Main exam consists of descriptive papers designed to test a candidate's knowledge, analytical ability and writing skills. The WBCS Civil Services Examination selection process includes:
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Civil Services Preliminary Examination
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Civil Services Main Examination
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Personality Test/Interview
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Final Merit List
Only candidates who successfully clear all stages will be considered for prestigious Group A and Group B administrative posts in Maharashtra government.
WBCS Recruitment 2026: Overview
All the aspirants of the WBCS exam 2026 can check the table below for the WBCS Prelims Result 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Name of the Commission
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West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)
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Exam Name
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West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2024
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Exam Date
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June 14, 2026
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Result status
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Released
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Total Qualified Candidates
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3842
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Selection Process
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Prelims, Mains, Interview
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Official Website
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psc.wb.gov.in
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc