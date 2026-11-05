CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2027: Check Marks Distribution, Question Types And Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10th Science Board Exam Pattern for 2027 session includes an assessment system that has a 100 mark evaluation system divided into a 80 mark theory external exam and a 20 mark internal evaluation based on school. The 3 hour paper includes 39 questions from 5 different sections such as MCQ type, very short answer, short answer, long answer, and case based integrated questions for 1, 2, 3, 5, and 4 marks respectively, with no negative marking. In keeping with current competency models, 50% of the exam stresses on competency-based real-world application questions, whereas internal evaluations include periodical tests and practicals.

Evaluation scheme of CBSE class 10 science exam for the academic year 2027 consists of a total of 100 marks system, which includes a 80 mark theoretical board exam and a 20 mark internal assessment at school level. The theoretical paper will be for 3 hours and will consist of 39 questions in total, coverinhttps://www.humanizeai.pro/_next/static/media/SquareDouble.faccfce6.svgg five main sections.

CBSE Class 10 Science Practical course is comprised of 14 experiments which are compulsory and are directly related to the theoretical topics. The chemistry practicals include experiments for testing the pH value, reaction type, reactivity of metals and carbon compounds. The biology practicals involve stomata mount experiment, respiration, reproduction and embryo of seeds experiments. Physics practicals include experiments for Ohm’s Law, resistance in series and parallel combination and so on.

CBSE Class 10 Science 2027: Unit-Wise Marks Distribution & Weightage Analysis

The CBSE Class 10 curriculum for Science in 2027 is made of an 80-mark theory with five core units.

Starting with Unit I, Chemistry and Unit II, Biology each contribute 25 marks whereas Optics and Current from Physics contribute 12 and 13 marks respectively while Natural Resources, the last unit of the five, contributes 5 marks toward the total of 100 marks through a 20-mark internal assessment.