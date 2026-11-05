CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2027: Check Marks Distribution, Question Types And Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 students can check Science Exam Pattern for 2027 shared in the article below. The exam structure contains an 80-mark theory paper and 20-mark internal assessment, with 39 questions across five sections. The exam emphasizes competency-based questions and covers five units with specific mark distributions.
CBSE Class 10th Science Board Exam Pattern for 2027 session includes an assessment system that has a 100 mark evaluation system divided into a 80 mark theory external exam and a 20 mark internal evaluation based on school. The 3 hour paper includes 39 questions from 5 different sections such as MCQ type, very short answer, short answer, long answer, and case based integrated questions for 1, 2, 3, 5, and 4 marks respectively, with no negative marking. In keeping with current competency models, 50% of the exam stresses on competency-based real-world application questions, whereas internal evaluations include periodical tests and practicals.
Check|CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2027: Key Highlights
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Feature
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Details
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Exam Name
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CBSE Class 10 Science Examination
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Academic Session
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2027
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Total Marks
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100 Marks
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Theory Examination
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80 Marks
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Internal Assessment
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20 Marks (School-based)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Number of Questions
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39 Questions
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Question Format
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MCQs, Assertion-Reasoning, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Case-Based Questions
Check| CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme 2027
Evaluation scheme of CBSE class 10 science exam for the academic year 2027 consists of a total of 100 marks system, which includes a 80 mark theoretical board exam and a 20 mark internal assessment at school level. The theoretical paper will be for 3 hours and will consist of 39 questions in total, coverinhttps://www.humanizeai.pro/_next/static/media/SquareDouble.faccfce6.svgg five main sections.
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Unit No.
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Unit
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Marks
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I
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Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour
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25
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II
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World of Living
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25
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III
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Natural Phenomena
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12
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IV
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Effects of Current
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13
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V
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Natural Resources
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05
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Total
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80
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Internal assessment
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20
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Grand Total
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100
CBSE Class 10 Science Practical course is comprised of 14 experiments which are compulsory and are directly related to the theoretical topics. The chemistry practicals include experiments for testing the pH value, reaction type, reactivity of metals and carbon compounds. The biology practicals involve stomata mount experiment, respiration, reproduction and embryo of seeds experiments. Physics practicals include experiments for Ohm’s Law, resistance in series and parallel combination and so on.
CBSE Class 10 Science 2027: Unit-Wise Marks Distribution & Weightage Analysis
The CBSE Class 10 curriculum for Science in 2027 is made of an 80-mark theory with five core units.
Starting with Unit I, Chemistry and Unit II, Biology each contribute 25 marks whereas Optics and Current from Physics contribute 12 and 13 marks respectively while Natural Resources, the last unit of the five, contributes 5 marks toward the total of 100 marks through a 20-mark internal assessment.
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Unit No.
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Unit Name
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Core Focus / Subject Domain
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Marks Weightage
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Unit I
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Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour
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Chemistry
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25 Marks
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Unit II
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World of Living
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Biology
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25 Marks
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Unit III
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Natural Phenomena
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Physics (Optics)
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12 Marks
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Unit IV
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Effects of Current
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Physics (Electricity & Magnetism)
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13 Marks
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Unit V
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Natural Resources
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Environmental Studies
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05 Marks
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Total
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Theory Examination
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80 Marks
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—
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Internal Assessment
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School-Based Evaluation
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20 Marks
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Grand Total
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Final Aggregate
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100 Marks
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High-Weightage Core Units: Unit I (Chemistry) and Unit II (Biology) together grants 50 marks out of 80 theory marks (62.5%), which makes them significant sections for science exam preparation.
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Physics Marks: Units III and IV together grants 25 marks, and includes numbers and laws.
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Environmental Marks: Unit V grants 5 marks and concentrates only on ecosystems and environmental studies of our environment.
Subject-Wise Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 10 Students
While there is no single way to prepare for the board exam, but through planning and strategizing your study plan for each subjects, students can achieve high scores in Science.
- Chemistry: Categorize reaction types and then balance using the rapid element counting method in reactants-products form.
- Biology: Draw fundamental diagrams such as heart, nephron, and stomata from memory within 3 minutes.
- Biology: Use precise scientific terms (synapse/transpiration pull) rather than common descriptive terms.
- Physics: Write "Given" and "To find" before everything else to quickly identify the right equation for numericals.
- Physics: Don’t forget to draw arrows in your ray diagram sketches for all cases of optics.
- Apply book knowledge to life examples to easily solve competency questions.
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