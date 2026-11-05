SOF ISO Answer Key 2026: Download Science Olympiad Answer Key PDF at sofworld.org

SOF ISO Answer Key 2026: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) conducted the SOF International Science Olympiad (SOF ISO) Level 1 exam on 30 October 2026. Students from classes 1 to 12 appeared for the exam across India and abroad. Now, all of them are waiting for the SOF ISO answer key 2026. The answer key is expected to be released soon on the official website, sofworld.org. With the help of the answer key, students can check their answers and estimate their marks before the result comes out. In this article, we have shared the latest update and steps to download the answer key.

SOF ISO Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The table below gives the key details of the SOF ISO 2026 Level 1 exam and the answer key in one place. Students can check it quickly for the exam date, official website and Level 2 date.