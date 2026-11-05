SOF ISO Answer Key 2026: Download Science Olympiad Answer Key PDF at sofworld.org
SOF ISO Answer Key 2026: Science Olympiad Foundation ISO Level 1 exam held on 30 October is expected to be out at sofworld.org. Check the expected release date, previous year trend, steps to download the answer key PDF and Level 2 exam date
Key Points
- SOF ISO Level 1 exams were held on October 30, November 19, and December 3, 2026.
- The SOF ISO 2026 answer key is expected in November Set A and December Set B 2026.
- Students can download the answer key from sofworld.org to estimate their scores.
SOF ISO Answer Key 2026: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) conducted the SOF International Science Olympiad (SOF ISO) Level 1 exam on 30 October 2026. Students from classes 1 to 12 appeared for the exam across India and abroad. Now, all of them are waiting for the SOF ISO answer key 2026. The answer key is expected to be released soon on the official website, sofworld.org. With the help of the answer key, students can check their answers and estimate their marks before the result comes out. In this article, we have shared the latest update and steps to download the answer key.
SOF ISO Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The table below gives the key details of the SOF ISO 2026 Level 1 exam and the answer key in one place. Students can check it quickly for the exam date, official website and Level 2 date.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)
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Exam Name
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SOF International Science Olympiad (SOF ISO) 2026-27
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Exam Level
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Level 1 & Level 2
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Eligible Classes
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Class 1 to 12 (Level 2 for Classes 3 to 12)
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Level 1 Exam Dates
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Date 1: October 30, 2026
Date 2: November 19, 2026
Date 3: December 3, 2026
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SOF ISO Answer Key 2026
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Expected November 2026 (Set A) / December 2026 (Set B)
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Official Website
SOF ISO Answer Key 2026 Date
Students who appeared for the SOF ISO Level 1 exam are waiting for the answer key. The Science Olympiad Foundation has not yet announced the official SOF ISO answer key 2026 date. It is expected to be released soon on sofworld.org, so students should keep checking the website for updates. Once it is out, candidates can match their answers and estimate their scores before the result.
Steps to Download SOF ISO Answer Key 2026
Once SOF releases the answer key, students can download it online. Follow the steps below to check the correct answers.
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Visit the official website, sofworld.org.
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On the home page, click on the "SOF Answer Key and Cut off 2026-27" link.
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Select "International Science Olympiad (ISO)" from the list of exams.
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Choose your class and set (Set A for the 30 October exam).
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The answer key PDF will open on the screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
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Match your answers with the official key and calculate your score.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com