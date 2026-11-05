Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Nov 5-9 2026: Squads, Playing XI, Toss, Venue and Match Details
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2026: Check match details, toss update, playing XI, full squads, venue, date and start time at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2026: Afghanistan and Zimbabwe are facing each other in the opening Test of their two-match Test series in the United Arab Emirates. The first match is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first. The match started at 11:30 AM IST (6:00 AM GMT), with Afghanistan looking to make the most of home-like conditions in the UAE and Zimbabwe aiming to begin the series with a strong batting performance.
The first Test will provide an opportunity for both teams to test their batting and bowling combinations in the longest format of the game. Several experienced players, including Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine, are part of the squads.
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2026: Match Overview
Here are the important details of the first Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe:
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Match Details
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Information
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Match
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Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test
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Series
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Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE, 2026
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Date
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November 5, 2026
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Day
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Thursday
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Match Start Time
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11:30 AM IST
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Local Time
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10:00 AM
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GMT
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6:00 AM
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Toss
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Zimbabwe won
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Elected to
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Bat
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Venue
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Sharjah Cricket Stadium
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City
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Sharjah, UAE
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Match Format
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Test
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Umpires
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Jayaraman Madanagopal, Rashid Riaz
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Third Umpire
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Ahmed Shah Durrani
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Match Referee
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Graeme Labrooy
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test: Toss Update
Zimbabwe captain Brian Bennett won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan in the opening Test.
The decision gives Zimbabwe's top-order batters the opportunity to build a strong first-innings total. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will depend on its bowling attack to take early wickets and restrict Zimbabwe's scoring.
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Playing XI and Squads
Both teams have selected a combination of experienced batters, young players and specialist bowlers for the opening Test.
Afghanistan Playing XI
Afghanistan will be led by all-rounder Rahmat Shah, while Ikram Alikhil will take responsibility as the wicketkeeper.
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No.
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Player Name
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1
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Sediqullah Atal
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2
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Abdul Malik
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3
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Shahidullah Kamal
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4
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Rahmat Shah (C)
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5
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Hashmatullah Shahidi
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6
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Ikram Alikhil (WK)
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7
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Rahmanullah
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8
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Qais Ahmad
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9
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Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar
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10
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Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi
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11
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Mohammad Saleem Safi
Afghanistan Reserve Players: Ismat Alam, Yamin Ahmadzai, Afsar Zazai and Khalil Gurbaz.
Support Staff: Richard Pybus, Hamid Hassan and Andrew Puttick.
Zimbabwe Playing XI
Zimbabwe will be led by Brian Bennett. The team has included experienced players such as Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine alongside young talents.
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No.
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Player Name
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1
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Ben Curran
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2
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Innocent Kaia
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3
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Brian Bennett (C)
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4
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Brendan Taylor
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5
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Craig Ervine
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6
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Antum Naqvi
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7
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Wessly Madhevere
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8
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Tafadzwa Tsiga (WK)
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9
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Graeme Cremer
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10
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Newman Nyamhuri
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11
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Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe Reserve Players: Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Ernest Masuku, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Vincent Masekesa.
Support Staff: Justin Sammons, Dion Ebrahim, Courtney Walsh and Stuart Matsikenyeri.
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2026: Venue Details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
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Capacity: Approximately 16,000
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Pavilion End
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Sharjah Club End
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Home venue for UAE cricket
The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is one of the well-known cricket grounds in the United Arab Emirates. It has hosted several international cricket matches and is known for its long association with international cricket.
The stadium provides an important setting for the Afghanistan-Zimbabwe Test series, with both teams looking to adapt to the local playing conditions.
Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2026?
Cricket fans can follow the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test through live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and match statistics on cricket websites.
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Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test
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Date: November 5, 2026
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Start Time: 11:30 AM IST
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Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.