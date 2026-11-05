Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Nov 5-9 2026: Squads, Playing XI, Toss, Venue and Match Details

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2026: Afghanistan and Zimbabwe are facing each other in the opening Test of their two-match Test series in the United Arab Emirates. The first match is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first. The match started at 11:30 AM IST (6:00 AM GMT), with Afghanistan looking to make the most of home-like conditions in the UAE and Zimbabwe aiming to begin the series with a strong batting performance.

The first Test will provide an opportunity for both teams to test their batting and bowling combinations in the longest format of the game. Several experienced players, including Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine, are part of the squads.