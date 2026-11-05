Top MBA Colleges With Lowest Fees 2026: Check Fees, Placements, ROI and Other Details
Explore the top MBA colleges with lowest fees in India 2026. Check two-year course fees, entrance exam cutoffs, highest and average placements, and ROI.
Getting an MBA degree does not always mean spending lakhs of rupees on college fees. Several reputed management institutes in India offer MBA and related management courses at affordable fees while providing good placement opportunities. Some of the top MBA colleges with lowest fees include University Business School (UBS), Panjab University, Department of Financial Studies (DFS), Delhi University, Delhi School of Economics (DSE), Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), and Sydenham Institute of Management (SIMSREE). Their total two-year programme fees range from less than Rs. 50,000 to around Rs. 2.60 lakh in some of the most affordable options.
Apart from course fees, students should also compare placement records, average salary packages, entrance exam requirements and return on investment (ROI) before selecting a college. Here is a detailed look at the top MBA colleges with lowest fees in India in 2026.
Top MBA Colleges With Lowest Fees in India 2026
The following table lists some of the most affordable MBA colleges in India, along with their locations, entrance exams, expected general category cutoff benchmarks and approximate two-year programme fees.
|
College Name
|
City
|
Entrance Exam
|
General Category Cutoff Benchmark
|
Total Programme Fees (Approx. 2 Years)
|
Chandigarh
|
CAT
|
85–90 percentile
|
Rs. 47,890
|
Department of Financial Studies (DFS), University of Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
CAT
|
95 percentile
|
Rs. 97,000
|
New Delhi
|
CAT
|
92–94 percentile
|
Rs. 1,14,558
|
Mumbai
|
MAH-CET / CAT
|
99.70–99.96 percentile
|
Rs. 1,38,000
|
Pune
|
MAH-CET / CAT
|
99 percentile (95 percentile MS)
|
Rs. 2,45,000–2,50,000
|
New Delhi
|
CAT
|
99–99.50 percentile
|
Rs. 2,60,300
|
Mumbai
|
MAH-CET / CAT
|
99.90–99.99 percentile
|
Rs. 8,34,350
|
DoMS, IIT Kanpur
|
Kanpur
|
CAT
|
92–94 percentile
|
Rs. 8,80,000–9,31,000
|
Mumbai
|
CAT
|
92.40–95.50 percentile
|
Rs. 15,55,800
MBA College Placements 2026: Highest and Average Salary Packages
Placement opportunities are an important factor when choosing an MBA college. Students should compare the average and median salary packages rather than focusing only on the highest package. These figures provide a better idea of the salary outcomes students can expect after completing their management courses.The following table highlights the available placement statistics, including the highest, average and median CTC of the listed colleges.
|
College Name
|
Top Courses Offered
|
Audited Batch Year
|
Highest CTC
|
Average CTC
|
Median CTC
|
UBS, Panjab University
|
MBA General, MBA-IB, MBA-HR
|
2023–2025
|
INR 24.00
|
INR 12.43–13.72 LPA
|
INR 10.50–11.00 LPA
|
DFS, University of Delhi
|
MBA Financial Management
|
2024–2026
|
INR 28.30 LPA
|
INR 15.50 LPA
|
INR 15.25 LPA
|
DSE, University of Delhi
|
MBA International Business, MBA HRD, MBA Business Analytics
|
2023–2025
|
INR 30.00 LPA
|
INR 13.92 LPA
|
INR 15.17 LPA
|
SIMSREE
|
MMS, PGDBM
|
2024–2026
|
INR 21.00 LPA
|
INR 14.98 LPA
|
INR 14.15 LPA
|
PUMBA, Pune University
|
MBA++, MBA Pharma-Biotech
|
2022–2024
|
INR 16.22 LPA
|
INR 9.40 LPA
|
INR 8.85 LPA
|
FMS, University of Delhi
|
MBA Full-Time General Management
|
2024–2026
|
INR 110.00 LPA
|
INR 32.27 LPA
|
INR 29.59 LPA
|
MMS, M.Sc. Finance
|
2024–2026
|
INR 80.00 LPA
|
INR 26.67 LPA
|
INR 25.00 LPA
|
DoMS, IIT Kanpur
|
MBA Dual Specialisations
|
2022–2024
|
INR 24.00 LPA
|
INR 18.20 LPA
|
INR 19.90 LPA
|
SJMSOM, IIT Bombay
|
MBA Full-Time General Management
|
2024–2026
|
INR 53.80 LPA
|
INR 28.16 LPA
|
INR 26.00 LPA
MBA Colleges With Best ROI in India 2026
Return on investment (ROI) is one of the most important factors to consider before taking admission to an MBA college. It helps students understand how the placement salary compares with the money spent on the course.A college with low fees and a good average salary can offer better ROI than an institute with higher fees. The following table shows the ROI multiples of the listed MBA colleges.
|
College Name
|
ROI Multiple
|
UBS, Panjab University
|
27.04x
|
DFS, University of Delhi
|
15.98x
|
DSE, University of Delhi
|
12.15x
|
SIMSREE
|
10.86x
|
PUMBA, Pune University
|
3.84x
|
FMS, University of Delhi
|
12.40x
|
JBIMS, Mumbai
|
3.20x
|
DoMS, IIT Kanpur
|
2.07x
|
SJMSOM, IIT Bombay
|
1.81x
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.