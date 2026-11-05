Top MBA Colleges With Lowest Fees 2026: Check Fees, Placements, ROI and Other Details

Getting an MBA degree does not always mean spending lakhs of rupees on college fees. Several reputed management institutes in India offer MBA and related management courses at affordable fees while providing good placement opportunities. Some of the top MBA colleges with lowest fees include University Business School (UBS), Panjab University, Department of Financial Studies (DFS), Delhi University, Delhi School of Economics (DSE), Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), and Sydenham Institute of Management (SIMSREE). Their total two-year programme fees range from less than Rs. 50,000 to around Rs. 2.60 lakh in some of the most affordable options.

Apart from course fees, students should also compare placement records, average salary packages, entrance exam requirements and return on investment (ROI) before selecting a college. Here is a detailed look at the top MBA colleges with lowest fees in India in 2026.