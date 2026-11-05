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Top MBA Colleges With Lowest Fees 2026: Check Fees, Placements, ROI and Other Details

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 18:11 IST

Explore the top MBA colleges with lowest fees in India 2026. Check two-year course fees, entrance exam cutoffs, highest and average placements, and ROI.

Top MBA Colleges With Lowest Fees 2026: Check Fees, Placements, ROI and Other Details
Top MBA Colleges With Lowest Fees 2026: Check Fees, Placements, ROI and Other Details

Getting an MBA degree does not always mean spending lakhs of rupees on college fees. Several reputed management institutes in India offer MBA and related management courses at affordable fees while providing good placement opportunities. Some of the top MBA colleges with lowest fees include University Business School (UBS), Panjab University, Department of Financial Studies (DFS), Delhi University, Delhi School of Economics (DSE), Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), and Sydenham Institute of Management (SIMSREE). Their total two-year programme fees range from less than Rs. 50,000 to around Rs. 2.60 lakh in some of the most affordable options.

Apart from course fees, students should also compare placement records, average salary packages, entrance exam requirements and return on investment (ROI) before selecting a college. Here is a detailed look at the top MBA colleges with lowest fees in India in 2026.

Top MBA Colleges With Lowest Fees in India 2026

The following table lists some of the most affordable MBA colleges in India, along with their locations, entrance exams, expected general category cutoff benchmarks and approximate two-year programme fees.

College Name

City

Entrance Exam

General Category Cutoff Benchmark

Total Programme Fees (Approx. 2 Years)

University Business School (UBS), Panjab University

Chandigarh

CAT

85–90 percentile

Rs. 47,890

Department of Financial Studies (DFS), University of Delhi

New Delhi

CAT

95 percentile

Rs. 97,000

Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University of Delhi

New Delhi

CAT

92–94 percentile

Rs. 1,14,558

Sydenham Institute of Management (SIMSREE)

Mumbai

MAH-CET / CAT

99.70–99.96 percentile

Rs. 1,38,000

Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), Pune University

Pune

MAH-CET / CAT

99 percentile (95 percentile MS)

Rs. 2,45,000–2,50,000

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi

New Delhi

CAT

99–99.50 percentile

Rs. 2,60,300 

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS)

Mumbai

MAH-CET / CAT

99.90–99.99 percentile

Rs. 8,34,350

DoMS, IIT Kanpur

Kanpur

CAT

92–94 percentile

Rs. 8,80,000–9,31,000

SJMSOM, IIT Bombay

Mumbai

CAT

92.40–95.50 percentile

Rs. 15,55,800

MBA College Placements 2026: Highest and Average Salary Packages

Placement opportunities are an important factor when choosing an MBA college. Students should compare the average and median salary packages rather than focusing only on the highest package. These figures provide a better idea of the salary outcomes students can expect after completing their management courses.The following table highlights the available placement statistics, including the highest, average and median CTC of the listed colleges.

College Name

Top Courses Offered

Audited Batch Year

Highest CTC

Average CTC

Median CTC

UBS, Panjab University

MBA General, MBA-IB, MBA-HR

2023–2025

INR 24.00

INR 12.43–13.72 LPA

INR 10.50–11.00 LPA

DFS, University of Delhi

MBA Financial Management

2024–2026

INR 28.30 LPA

INR 15.50 LPA

INR 15.25 LPA

DSE, University of Delhi

MBA International Business, MBA HRD, MBA Business Analytics

2023–2025

INR 30.00 LPA

INR 13.92 LPA

INR 15.17 LPA

SIMSREE

MMS, PGDBM

2024–2026

INR 21.00 LPA

INR 14.98 LPA

INR 14.15 LPA

PUMBA, Pune University

MBA++, MBA Pharma-Biotech

2022–2024

INR 16.22 LPA

INR 9.40 LPA

INR 8.85 LPA

FMS, University of Delhi

MBA Full-Time General Management

2024–2026

INR 110.00 LPA

INR 32.27 LPA

INR 29.59 LPA

JBIMS, Mumbai

MMS, M.Sc. Finance

2024–2026

INR 80.00 LPA

INR 26.67 LPA

INR 25.00 LPA

DoMS, IIT Kanpur

MBA Dual Specialisations

2022–2024

INR 24.00 LPA

INR 18.20 LPA

INR 19.90 LPA

SJMSOM, IIT Bombay

MBA Full-Time General Management

2024–2026

INR 53.80 LPA

INR 28.16 LPA

INR 26.00 LPA

MBA Colleges With Best ROI in India 2026

Return on investment (ROI) is one of the most important factors to consider before taking admission to an MBA college. It helps students understand how the placement salary compares with the money spent on the course.A college with low fees and a good average salary can offer better ROI than an institute with higher fees. The following table shows the ROI multiples of the listed MBA colleges.

College Name

ROI Multiple

UBS, Panjab University

27.04x

DFS, University of Delhi

15.98x

DSE, University of Delhi

12.15x

SIMSREE

10.86x

PUMBA, Pune University

3.84x

FMS, University of Delhi

12.40x

JBIMS, Mumbai

3.20x

DoMS, IIT Kanpur

2.07x

SJMSOM, IIT Bombay

1.81x

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 18:11 IST
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