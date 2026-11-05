KPSC KAS Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) can release the KAS Prelims Admit Card anytime soon on the official website of the commission- kpsc.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) Prelims admit card has been released for the exam scheduled to be conducted on November 15, 2026. All the candidates who are going to appear in the KAS prelims exam can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the KPSC KAS admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number, password and security pin.

The KAS prelims admit card has been released for the 319 Group 'A' and Group 'B' administrative post.

Link to Download KPSC KAS Admit Card 2026

The KPSC has released the admit cards online, and the candidates can download it from their official website. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the KPSC KAS Admit Card PDF.