KPSC KAS Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in
KPSC KAS Admit Card 2026: KPSC has released the KPSC KAS Prelims 2026 admit cards on its official website- kpsc.karnataka.gov.in. The offline exam will be conducted on November 15, 2026. Check this article to get the direct link and latest updates on KPSC KAS admit card 2026.
Key Points
- KPSC KAS Prelims Admit Card released for the exam scheduled on November 15, 2026.
- The admit card is for 319 Group 'A' and Group 'B' administrative posts.
- Download from kpsc.karnataka.gov.in using registration number, password, and security pin.
The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) can release the KAS Prelims Admit Card anytime soon on the official website of the commission- kpsc.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) Prelims admit card has been released for the exam scheduled to be conducted on November 15, 2026. All the candidates who are going to appear in the KAS prelims exam can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the KPSC KAS admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number, password and security pin.
The KAS prelims admit card has been released for the 319 Group 'A' and Group 'B' administrative post.
Link to Download KPSC KAS Admit Card 2026
The KPSC has released the admit cards online, and the candidates can download it from their official website. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the KPSC KAS Admit Card PDF.
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KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2026 PDF
Steps to Download KPSC KAS 2026 Admit Card PDF
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the Karnataka Public Service Commission KPSC KAS Admit Card 2026:
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Visit the official KPSC website – KPSC Official Website
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Click on the “KPSC KAS 2026 Admit Card” download link available on the homepage.
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Enter your registration number/login details and security code.
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Click on the “Submit” button.
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The Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for future use.
Details Mentioned on KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2026
The KPSC KAS admit card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
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Name of the Candidates
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Examination Name
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature of Candidate
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Roll Number
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Father Name
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Examination Centre
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Examination Date and Time
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Gender
KPSC KAS Exam Date
As per the official notice, the KPSC KAS exam will be held on November 15 in two shifts, at the examination centres located across India, as per the following schedule:
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Exam Name
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Exam Date
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Exam Dates
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Shift Timing
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Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) KAS Preliminary Examination 2026
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November 15, 2026 (Sunday)
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Paper I
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10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
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Paper II
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2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Day Guidelines
The candidates should read the instructions written on the admit card very carefully, such as reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Here we share some common instructions that every candidate should follow
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Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre 2 hours before commencement of the examination.
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The candidate must show the Admit Card for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.
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A candidate who does not have a valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.
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A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. No plea would be entertained to change the allotted seat.
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For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of test for any reason, re-test shall not be held under any circumstances.
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Under no circumstance the Centre and shift provided in the Admit Card be changed.
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