School Holiday November 6, 2026: Are Schools Closed for Dhanteras? Check State-Wise Updates
Are schools closed on Friday, November 6, 2026? Check state-wise updates for Dhanteras and early Diwali vacation across various states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and others.
School Holiday November 6 2026: With the festival of Dhanteras falling on Friday, November 6, 2026, students and parents across the country are checking whether schools will observe a holiday or continue regular classes. Dhanteras marks the official beginning of the Diwali festival week. While several states have officially initiated their extended Diwali vacations starting Nobember 6, schools in many other states will remain fully operational unless a specific local district or school administration order has been issued.
State-Wise School Holiday Status for November 6, 2026
Given below is the state-wise school holiday for November 6, 2026:-
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Status
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School Status on Nov 6
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Reason / Official Context
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Himachal Pradesh
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Closed
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5-day official Diwali break commences from November 6 to November 10.
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Chhattisgarh
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Closed
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Scheduled state-notified Diwali festival holidays begin from November 6.
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Maharashtra
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Closed
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Covered under the approved 13-day mid-term Diwali vacation (November 2–14).
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Uttar Pradesh
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Open(Majority)
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State calendar lists main Diwali holidays from November 8; select private schools may declare local off.
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Delhi & NCR
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Open(Check School Circular)
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Normal academic schedule; some private institutions observe optional local leave for Dhanteras.
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Bihar & Jharkhand
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Open
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Regular classes; major festival breaks are scheduled later for Chhath Puja and main Diwali.
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Southern States (TN, Karnataka, Kerala, AP)
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Open
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Regular teaching schedule; Deepavali holiday is scheduled on Sunday, November 8.
Where Schools are Closed on November 6, 2026?
Given below are some of the states where the schools are closed for November 6, 2026:-
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Himachal Pradesh:- the state education department has notified a five -day break for government and recognised schools starting Friday, November 6, through Tuesday, November 10, 2026, allow students and teachers to travel for Diwali festivities.
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Chhattisgarh:- state government orders place the start of the festival holidays from November 6 up to November 11.
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Maharashtra:- Primary and secondary schools Maharashtra are already observing their mid term Diwali vacation, which runs from November 2 to November 14, 2026.
States Where Schools Remain Open on November 6, 2026
There are several states where the schools remain open on November 6, 2026. Some of these states are as listed below:-
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Uttar Pradesh
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Rajasthan
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Delhi
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Haryana
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Punjab
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West Bengal
These states have declared November 6, 2026 as a restricted or working day rather than a mandatory public closure. Primary and secondary schools in these states are scheduled to function as normal, although several private and convent schools have granted a local discretionary day off to kick off the festive weekend.
Main festival closures in these states will take effect closer to Diwali weekend, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Parents are advised to verify and check the official notification for independent CBSE, ICSE and international private schools.
also read: Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in November 2026
Haryana School Holiday November 2026: Check Dates, Festivals and School Breaks
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.