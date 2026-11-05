School Holiday November 6, 2026: Are Schools Closed for Dhanteras? Check State-Wise Updates

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School Holiday November 6 2026: With the festival of Dhanteras falling on Friday, November 6, 2026, students and parents across the country are checking whether schools will observe a holiday or continue regular classes. Dhanteras marks the official beginning of the Diwali festival week. While several states have officially initiated their extended Diwali vacations starting Nobember 6, schools in many other states will remain fully operational unless a specific local district or school administration order has been issued. State-Wise School Holiday Status for November 6, 2026 Given below is the state-wise school holiday for November 6, 2026:- Status School Status on Nov 6 Reason / Official Context Himachal Pradesh Closed 5-day official Diwali break commences from November 6 to November 10. Chhattisgarh Closed Scheduled state-notified Diwali festival holidays begin from November 6. Maharashtra Closed Covered under the approved 13-day mid-term Diwali vacation (November 2–14). Uttar Pradesh Open(Majority) State calendar lists main Diwali holidays from November 8; select private schools may declare local off. Delhi & NCR Open(Check School Circular) Normal academic schedule; some private institutions observe optional local leave for Dhanteras. Bihar & Jharkhand Open Regular classes; major festival breaks are scheduled later for Chhath Puja and main Diwali. Southern States (TN, Karnataka, Kerala, AP) Open Regular teaching schedule; Deepavali holiday is scheduled on Sunday, November 8.

Where Schools are Closed on November 6, 2026? Given below are some of the states where the schools are closed for November 6, 2026:- Himachal Pradesh:- the state education department has notified a five -day break for government and recognised schools starting Friday, November 6, through Tuesday, November 10, 2026, allow students and teachers to travel for Diwali festivities.

Chhattisgarh:- state government orders place the start of the festival holidays from November 6 up to November 11.

Maharashtra:- Primary and secondary schools Maharashtra are already observing their mid term Diwali vacation, which runs from November 2 to November 14, 2026. States Where Schools Remain Open on November 6, 2026 There are several states where the schools remain open on November 6, 2026. Some of these states are as listed below:-