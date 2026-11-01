Haryana School Holiday November 2026: Check Dates for Diwali, Vishwakarma Puja and Festival School Breaks

Haryana school holiday November 2026 calendar is full of festivals, family time and a few welcome breaks for students, parents and teachers. The month opens with Haryana Day on Sunday, 1 November, and soon after comes the biggest celebration of the year, Diwali, on Sunday, 8 November. The state government’s official 2026 holiday list shows that schools and government offices will also stay closed on Monday, 9 November, for Vishwakarma Puja, and on Tuesday, 24 November, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Festivals like Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja fall in between, though these are not full public holidays in Haryana this year. With four Sundays spread through the month, November gives every family enough chances to celebrate, travel and relax together. Read the article to know the complete list of holidays in November.

Haryana School Holiday November 2026 Calendar Haryana school holiday November 2026 dates come from the state government’s notified holiday list for 2026, which marks Vishwakarma Puja on Monday, 9 November, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday, 24 November, as gazetted holidays. Diwali itself falls on Sunday, 8 November, so it merges with the weekly off and gives students a three-day festive weekend. Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, 11 November, is a big festival in Haryana homes, but it is not on the official holiday list, so schools are expected to run normally that day. Chhath Puja on Sunday, 15 November, appears only as a restricted holiday, which means schools and offices work as usual unless an institution grants it separately. Here is the full month at a glance, Sundays included. Date Day Reason for Holiday 1 November 2026 Sunday Haryana Day (weekly off) 8 November 2026 Sunday Diwali (weekly off) 9 November 2026 Monday Vishwakarma Puja / Deepavali Holiday 14 November 2026 Saturday Second Saturday (Children’s Day) 15 November 2026 Sunday Chhath Puja (restricted holiday) 22 November 2026 Sunday Weekly off 24 November 2026 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti 28 November 2026 Saturday Fourth Saturday 29 November 2026 Sunday Weekly off

Is 25 November a Holiday in Haryana Schools? Many parents are asking about 25 November because Gurpurab celebrations often continue for two days in some areas. In Haryana’s official 2026 holiday list, the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday falls on Tuesday, 24 November, and no separate holiday is marked for the next day. So Wednesday, 25 November, stays a normal working day, and students will return to their classrooms right after the Gurpurab break. The confusion usually comes from neighbouring Punjab, where a special public holiday was declared last year for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, whose martyrdom day is generally observed on 24 November. Haryana has not declared 25 November 2026 as a public holiday. Still, a few schools near gurdwaras may extend the break locally, so a quick check of the school diary or notice board is always helpful.