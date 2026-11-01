Haryana School Holiday November 2026: Check Dates for Diwali, Vishwakarma Puja and Festival School Breaks
Haryana school holiday November 2026: Check Diwali, Vishwakarma Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath and Guru Nanak Jayanti dates, Sundays list and school reopening dates.
Haryana school holiday November 2026 calendar is full of festivals, family time and a few welcome breaks for students, parents and teachers. The month opens with Haryana Day on Sunday, 1 November, and soon after comes the biggest celebration of the year, Diwali, on Sunday, 8 November. The state government’s official 2026 holiday list shows that schools and government offices will also stay closed on Monday, 9 November, for Vishwakarma Puja, and on Tuesday, 24 November, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Festivals like Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja fall in between, though these are not full public holidays in Haryana this year. With four Sundays spread through the month, November gives every family enough chances to celebrate, travel and relax together. Read the article to know the complete list of holidays in November.
Haryana School Holiday November 2026 Calendar
Haryana school holiday November 2026 dates come from the state government’s notified holiday list for 2026, which marks Vishwakarma Puja on Monday, 9 November, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday, 24 November, as gazetted holidays. Diwali itself falls on Sunday, 8 November, so it merges with the weekly off and gives students a three-day festive weekend. Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, 11 November, is a big festival in Haryana homes, but it is not on the official holiday list, so schools are expected to run normally that day. Chhath Puja on Sunday, 15 November, appears only as a restricted holiday, which means schools and offices work as usual unless an institution grants it separately. Here is the full month at a glance, Sundays included.
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Date
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Day
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Reason for Holiday
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1 November 2026
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Sunday
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Haryana Day (weekly off)
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8 November 2026
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Sunday
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Diwali (weekly off)
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9 November 2026
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Monday
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Vishwakarma Puja / Deepavali Holiday
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14 November 2026
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Saturday
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Second Saturday (Children’s Day)
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15 November 2026
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Sunday
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Chhath Puja (restricted holiday)
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22 November 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly off
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24 November 2026
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Tuesday
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Guru Nanak Jayanti
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28 November 2026
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Saturday
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Fourth Saturday
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29 November 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly off
Is 25 November a Holiday in Haryana Schools?
Many parents are asking about 25 November because Gurpurab celebrations often continue for two days in some areas. In Haryana’s official 2026 holiday list, the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday falls on Tuesday, 24 November, and no separate holiday is marked for the next day. So Wednesday, 25 November, stays a normal working day, and students will return to their classrooms right after the Gurpurab break. The confusion usually comes from neighbouring Punjab, where a special public holiday was declared last year for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, whose martyrdom day is generally observed on 24 November. Haryana has not declared 25 November 2026 as a public holiday. Still, a few schools near gurdwaras may extend the break locally, so a quick check of the school diary or notice board is always helpful.
When Will Schools Reopen in Haryana After the Diwali Break?
The reopening plan after Diwali is quite simple this year. Since Diwali falls on Sunday, 8 November, and the official Vishwakarma Puja holiday covers Monday, 9 November, students get a long festive weekend and classes resume on Tuesday, 10 November. The next gap comes with the Gurpurab holiday on Tuesday, 24 November, after which schools reopen on Wednesday, 25 November. Many private schools, however, announce their own Diwali vacation of about a week, often stretching from around 7 to 14 November to cover Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. So the exact reopening date can differ from school to school, and parents should follow the academic calendar shared by their school. On the official pattern, though, November 2026 brings short festival breaks instead of one long vacation, keeping studies steady while the festive fun continues all month.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.