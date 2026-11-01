DSSSB ASO Result 2026 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in: When and Where to Check Assistant Section Officer And Other Posts Merit List PDF shortly

DSSSB ASO Result 2026: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is expected to release the DSSSB Result 2026 PDF soon for various posts on its official website. Recently, the Board had concluded the raise objection link for Assistant Section Officer (ASO)/Grade II posts under Advt. No. 01/2026. As per general practice, now all the objections raised by the candidates will be reviewed and examined by the expert panel, and then the Board will release the final or model answer key for the same. Along with the Final or Model answer key, the DSSSB will release the DSSSB ASO Result 2026 at its official website-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

It is noted that the DSSSB had conducted the Tier I exam from 21st September to 18th October 2026, to fill a total of 06 vacancies, including Assistant Section Officer (ASO) / Grade-II and other posts.