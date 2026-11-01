DSSSB ASO Result 2026 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in: When and Where to Check Assistant Section Officer And Other Posts Merit List PDF shortly
DSSSB ASO Result 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for Assistant Section Officer (ASO)/Grade II posts under Advt. No. 01/2026. Recently, the process to raise objection link was closed, and now the Board will release the final or model answer key with the result PDF link. Check the expected date and more details here.
DSSSB ASO Result 2026: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is expected to release the DSSSB Result 2026 PDF soon for various posts on its official website. Recently, the Board had concluded the raise objection link for Assistant Section Officer (ASO)/Grade II posts under Advt. No. 01/2026. As per general practice, now all the objections raised by the candidates will be reviewed and examined by the expert panel, and then the Board will release the final or model answer key for the same. Along with the Final or Model answer key, the DSSSB will release the DSSSB ASO Result 2026 at its official website-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
It is noted that the DSSSB had conducted the Tier I exam from 21st September to 18th October 2026, to fill a total of 06 vacancies, including Assistant Section Officer (ASO) / Grade-II and other posts.
DSSSB ASO Result 2026
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has not officially announced a specific release date for the DSSSB ASO Result 2026. As per general practices, the result for any exam is released just after the closing of the raise objection link against the provisional answer key. After the closing the window of raise objections link, the DSSSB will release a revised final answer key with the merit list & qualifying cutoff marks for these posts. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result pdf through the official website.
DSSSB ASO Result 2026: Key Highlights
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board had earlier launched the recruitment drive for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO)/Grade II posts under Advt. No. 01/2026. A total of 606 Posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which the written exam was held from 21st September to 18th October 2026. Candidates can check the key highlights of the recruitment drive through the table given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Authority
|Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
|Exam Name
|DSSSB Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Exam 2026
|Advertisement No.
|Advt. No. 01/2026 (Post Code: 804/26)
|Post Name
|Assistant Section Officer/Gr-II, Assistant Manager, Work Assistant, Statistical Clerk, Patwari, and others
|Total Vacancies
|941
|Exam Date
|21st September to 18th October 2026
|Result Status
|Soon
|Job Location
|Delhi
|Official Website
|dsssb.delhi.gov.in
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.