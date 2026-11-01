When is Diwali in 2026, 8 or 9 November? From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, Check 5-Day Festival Dates and Timings in India
Diwali, the festival of lights, falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The five-day festival begins with Dhanteras on Friday, November 6. Here is the complete calendar schedule, central holiday details, and state-wise timings across India.
Diwali 2026 date and time: The festive season approaches as millions across India and the global diaspora look up holiday dates and puja timings to plan travel, family reunions, and shopping in November 2026. The national calendar released by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions notifies that Diwali is scheduled as a gazetted central government holiday and will be observed on Sunday, November 8, 2026.
The festive cycle begins earlier in the first week of November. Right from the first day which is Dhanteras, Diwali in India draws massive commercial activity from local retail bazaars to national e-commerce festive sales.
Read more about the when is Diwali in 2026, along with the holiday dates for Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Govardhan, and Bhai Dooj to plan the festival celebration in advance.
When is Diwali Celebrated in 2026?
Diwali Festival dates will be November 8, 2026 (Sunday). Diwali celebrates the darkest night (Amavasya) during the autumn months. People light oil lamps, clean their houses, and make prayers in the evenings of Diwali.
In New Delhi and other northern states, prayers take place from 5:54 PM to 7:50 PM on November 8.
Other southern and eastern states celebrate the festival on the same evening although morning prayers might coincide with their local sunrises.
What is 5 Day Festival Schedule from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj 2026
The celebration spans several distinct occasions which starts with gold and utensil purchases on Dhanteras and conclude with sibling festivities:
|
S. No.
|
Diwali 2026 Festival Day
|
Date
|
IST Time Window
(for Delhi NCR)
|
1
|
Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi)
|
Friday, November 6, 2026
|
6:02 PM - 7:57 PM IST
|
2
|
Choti Diwali
(Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Chaudas)
|
Saturday, November 7, 2026
|
Pre-dawn bath rituals
Evening lamp lighting
|
3
|
Diwali
(Lakshmi Puja)
|
Sunday, November 8, 2026
|
5:54 PM - 7:50 PM IST
|
4
|
Govardhan Puja (Annakut)
|
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
|
6:39 AM - 8:51 AM IST
(Morning window)
|
5
|
Bhai Dooj (Bhau Beej)
|
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
|
1:10 PM - 3:21 PM IST
(Afternoon window)
This festival season starts off with lucky metal and tool purchases before the weekend, while it ends with celebrations in honor of brotherhood.
Day 1: Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi) 2026
Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
Evening Prayer Timing:
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6:02 PM to 7:57 PM in New Delhi,
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6:35 PM to 8:35 PM in Mumbai
-
5:28 PM to 7:26 PM in Kolkata.
Observance: Dedicated to health, wealth, and prosperity, with families investing in gold, silver, or kitchen utensils.
Read More About Dhanteras!
Day 2: Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas)
Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
Observance: Homes light evening lamps to mark the triumph of light over negativity, with early pre-dawn ceremonies observed across western and southern states.
Day 3: Diwali
Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026
Evening Prayer Timing:
-
5:54 PM to 7:50 PM in New Delhi,
-
6:27 PM to 8:27 PM in Mumbai,
-
6:17 PM to 8:20 PM in Bengaluru, and
-
5:20 PM to 7:18 PM in Kolkata.
Observance: The primary national celebration featuring earthen clay lamps, exchange of sweets, and family prayers.
Day 4: Govardhan Puja (Annakut)
-
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
-
Observance: Celebrates gratitude for nature and community harvests through vegetarian offerings and temple feasts.
Day 5: Bhai Dooj (Bhau Beej)
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Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
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Observance: Celebrates the protective bond between siblings through traditional blessings and gift-giving.
How Diwali 2026 Time Vary Across Indian States?
The local prayer windows of Diwali depend directly on regional sunset timings. So households in eastern regions such as West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and Arunachal Pradesh begin evening observances significantly earlier than western areas like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Goa.
In northern states and union territories including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir evening prayer hours peak close to 6:00 PM.
In southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, the festival is observed on November 8. Many traditional oil baths and family rituals start early in the morning before the evening illuminations.
This time Diwali falls on a Sunday in 2026. And regular central government offices and educational institutions will mark the holiday over the weekend.
Some state governments, however, have notified extended local holidays for Dhanteras or Govardhan Puja. The time frame between November 6 and November 12 would thus be an appropriate one for scheduling any travel.
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