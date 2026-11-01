NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27: Ministry of Education Extends Deadline, Over 2.8 Lakh Apply

The Ministry of Education has extended the application deadline for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the 2026-27 academic year to November 15. The extension gives eligible students more time to apply for the scholarship through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) scholarships.gov.in. According to the Ministry of Education, a total of 2,90,014 applications had been submitted under the scheme as of October 30, 2026. This includes 90,483 fresh applications and 1,99,531 renewal applications. The ministry has also revised the deadlines for verification of applications by the concerned authorities. NMMSS 2026-27: Revised Dates The revised schedule for scholarship applications and verification is given below. Process Last date Student application submission November 15, 2026 Institute Nodal Officer (L1) verification November 30, 2026 District Nodal Officer (L2) verification December 15, 2026

Students who have already submitted their applications should ensure that their forms are verified by the concerned institute and district nodal officers within the revised deadlines. The NSP has been accepting applications under the scheme since June 1, 2026. Students are required to complete One-Time Registration (OTR) on the portal before applying for the scholarship. Who Can Apply for NMMSS? The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme aims to support students from economically weaker sections and encourage them to continue their education beyond Class 8. The scheme provides one lakh fresh scholarships every year to eligible Class 9 students who qualify in the selection examination conducted by their respective state or Union Territory governments. Students studying in state government, government-aided and local body schools are eligible for the scholarship.