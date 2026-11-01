NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27: Ministry of Education Extends Deadline, Over 2.8 Lakh Apply
The Ministry of Education has extended the NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27 application deadline to November 15. Over 2.8 lakh fresh and renewal applications have been submitted through the National Scholarship Portal scholarships.gov.in.
The Ministry of Education has extended the application deadline for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the 2026-27 academic year to November 15. The extension gives eligible students more time to apply for the scholarship through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) scholarships.gov.in.
According to the Ministry of Education, a total of 2,90,014 applications had been submitted under the scheme as of October 30, 2026. This includes 90,483 fresh applications and 1,99,531 renewal applications.
The ministry has also revised the deadlines for verification of applications by the concerned authorities.
NMMSS 2026-27: Revised Dates
The revised schedule for scholarship applications and verification is given below.
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Process
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Last date
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Student application submission
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November 15, 2026
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Institute Nodal Officer (L1) verification
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November 30, 2026
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District Nodal Officer (L2) verification
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December 15, 2026
Students who have already submitted their applications should ensure that their forms are verified by the concerned institute and district nodal officers within the revised deadlines.
The NSP has been accepting applications under the scheme since June 1, 2026. Students are required to complete One-Time Registration (OTR) on the portal before applying for the scholarship.
Who Can Apply for NMMSS?
The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme aims to support students from economically weaker sections and encourage them to continue their education beyond Class 8.
The scheme provides one lakh fresh scholarships every year to eligible Class 9 students who qualify in the selection examination conducted by their respective state or Union Territory governments.
Students studying in state government, government-aided and local body schools are eligible for the scholarship.
To appear for the selection test, students must have secured at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in Class 7. Students belonging to the SC and ST categories are eligible for a 5-percentage-point relaxation.
The annual income of the student’s parents from all sources should not exceed Rs 3.5 lakh.
Direct Link To National Scholarship Portal
How Much Scholarship Will Students Receive?
Selected students will receive Rs 12,000 per year. The scholarship amount is transferred directly to their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
The scholarship is available to eligible students in Class 9 and can be renewed for Classes 10, 11 and 12, subject to the prescribed academic requirements.
The scheme is intended to reduce school dropouts after the elementary level and help students complete their secondary and higher secondary education.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.