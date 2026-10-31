IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2026: 100% Batch Placed, 608 Students Land Top Internship Offers

IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2026-28: The Institut of Management Studies (IIMB) has successfully conducted its Summer Placement Recruitment process for the concurrent Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) batch of 2026-28. Conducted effectively through an intense four-day span of operations between October 26 and October 29, 2026, the process witnessed a perfect 100% placement success rate with all the 608 participants being able to bag lucrative internships with 128 prominent national and international firms.

The corporate participation through the year was marked by sustained demand for quality management professionals with strikingly high levels of concentration on the Management Consulting stream, with 308 offers alone being made in this stream alone, which accounts for more than half of the total offers made. The professional services giant, Accenture Strategy led this category with an impressive intake of 123 offers, with substantial intake from some of the leading global consulting companies such as Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY-Parthenon, and Kearney. Apart from the dominating advisory streams, prominent investment banks like Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank recruited in large numbers for finance and investment advisory positions.