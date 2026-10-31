IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2026: 100% Batch Placed, 608 Students Land Top Internship Offers
The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) has achieved a 100% placement record for the summer internship cycle of its two-year PGP and PGP-BA Class of 2026–28. All 608 participating candidates secured internship offers across 128 domestic and global organizations. Management Consulting led the recruitment drive by securing 50.7% of all offers, spearheaded by Accenture Strategy with 123 offers, alongside strong hiring across Finance, Technology, E-commerce, and FMCG sectors.
IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2026-28: The Institut of Management Studies (IIMB) has successfully conducted its Summer Placement Recruitment process for the concurrent Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) batch of 2026-28. Conducted effectively through an intense four-day span of operations between October 26 and October 29, 2026, the process witnessed a perfect 100% placement success rate with all the 608 participants being able to bag lucrative internships with 128 prominent national and international firms.
The corporate participation through the year was marked by sustained demand for quality management professionals with strikingly high levels of concentration on the Management Consulting stream, with 308 offers alone being made in this stream alone, which accounts for more than half of the total offers made. The professional services giant, Accenture Strategy led this category with an impressive intake of 123 offers, with substantial intake from some of the leading global consulting companies such as Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY-Parthenon, and Kearney. Apart from the dominating advisory streams, prominent investment banks like Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank recruited in large numbers for finance and investment advisory positions.
IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2026-28: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2026-28:
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Parameter
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Placement Statistics / Details
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Placement Outcome
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100% Batch Placed
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Participating Cohort
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PGP & PGP-BA (Class of 2026–28)
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Total Students Placed
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608 Students
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Participating Companies
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128 Organisations
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Placement Window
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October 26 to October 29, 2026
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Median Stipend Benchmark
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₹2 Lakh per month
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Largest Hiring Domain
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Management Consulting (308 offers / 50.7%)
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Largest Individual Recruiter
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Accenture Strategy (123 offers)
IIM Bangalore Summer Placements 2026-28: Sector-Wise Distribution & Major Recruiters
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Consulting (22 Firms – 308 Offers): Maintained dominance through acquisition of 50.7% of the cohort. Notable hires were made by Accenture Strategy (123), Bain & Company (23), Boston Consulting Group (23), EY Global Delivery Services (23), EY-Parthenon (23), and Kearney (19).
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Finance, Banking & Investments (33 Firms – 74 Offers): Bulge-bracket investment banks and private equity firms made notable offers for roles related to financial advisory, markets, and investment research. Notable firms include Goldman Sachs (8), Deutsche Bank (5), Ajman Bank (4), Motilal Oswal (4), and PwC India (4).
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AI, IT & Software Technology (21 Firms – 51 Offers): High-growth enterprise technology and hyperscalers made significant hires in areas such as product management, cloud architecture, and data engineering, notably from Albertsons Companies (6), Microsoft (6), and Google (4).
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E-Commerce, Payments, FinTech & Retail (10 Firms – 46 Offers): Consumer technology platforms and payments made significant hires for roles in e-commerce and retail, including American Express (17), Amazon (7), Booking Holdings (5), Swiggy (3), Puma (3), and Navi (3).
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FMCG & Consumer Goods (14 Firms – 43 Offers): Classic FMCG firms hired extensively for roles in sales, marketing, and brand operations, including Procter & Gamble (10), ITC (7), Hindustan Unilever (4), and Mondelez (4).
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.