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NIT Agartala GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 19:14 IST

Candidates can review expected GATE 2027 cutoff scores for NIT Agartala's M.Tech Data Science & Engineering program. The article details previous year trends and category-wise score requirements for informed admission decisions.

NIT Agartala GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
NIT Agartala GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

While GATE 2027 exam is anticipated, candidates can check expected cutoff scores provided in the article shared below. The admission for open category will range between 537 - 517. Aspirants wishing to gain entrance to NIT Agartala’s M.Tech in Data Science & Engineering must take time to learn the previous trends relating to different student categories and score requirements. With technology and data science thus becoming increasingly popular, students from top engineering colleges are competing highly for such specialized postgraduate programs. The historical data relating to the cutoff scores in this field, such as which have prevailed in prior admission rounds for each of the categories, will allow students’ understanding of their admission probabilities.

Check| MNNIT, Allahabad GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: Overview 

Particulars 

Details

Organizing Institute

IIT Madras

Official Website

gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Test Papers

31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper)

Attempt Limit

Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations.

NIT Agartala GATE 2027: Round 1 Expected Cutoff Scores 

Check expected Round 1 cutoff scores for admission to National Institute of Technology Agartala, in Data Science & Engineering program. Open category admission is expected to range between 537 to 517. Check complete category-wise analyse shared in the table below. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

537 - 561

507 - 517

OBC - NCL

496 - 514

447 - 478

EWS

408 - 510

406 - 502

SC

315 - 414

296 - 354

ST

314 - 354

268 - 302

NIT Agartala GATE 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

During this year, GATE 2026 admission ranged between 531 to 514 for open category. Check scores for different categories shared below. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

531

514

OBC-NCL

488

480

EWS

510

510

SC

414

379

ST

354

334

NIT Agartala GATE 2025: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores

Check previous year Round 1 scores shared in the table below. Open category admission ranged between 561 to 531. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

561

531

OBC-NCL

514

496

EWS

509

502

SC

360

354

ST

277

268

NIT Agartala GATE 2024: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores

Check GATE 2024 Round 1 cutoff scores for admission to Data Science and Engineering at NIT Agartala shared below. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

514

507

OBC-NCL

487

447

ST

270

270

Check|SVNIT, Surat GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 31, 2026, 19:14 IST
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