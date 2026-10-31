NIT Agartala GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

While GATE 2027 exam is anticipated, candidates can check expected cutoff scores provided in the article shared below. The admission for open category will range between 537 - 517. Aspirants wishing to gain entrance to NIT Agartala’s M.Tech in Data Science & Engineering must take time to learn the previous trends relating to different student categories and score requirements. With technology and data science thus becoming increasingly popular, students from top engineering colleges are competing highly for such specialized postgraduate programs. The historical data relating to the cutoff scores in this field, such as which have prevailed in prior admission rounds for each of the categories, will allow students’ understanding of their admission probabilities.

Check expected Round 1 cutoff scores for admission to National Institute of Technology Agartala, in Data Science & Engineering program. Open category admission is expected to range between 537 to 517. Check complete category-wise analyse shared in the table below.

Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations.

31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper)

NIT Agartala GATE 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores

During this year, GATE 2026 admission ranged between 531 to 514 for open category. Check scores for different categories shared below.

Category Max GATE Score Min GATE Score OPEN 531 514 OBC-NCL 488 480 EWS 510 510 SC 414 379 ST 354 334

NIT Agartala GATE 2025: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores

Check previous year Round 1 scores shared in the table below. Open category admission ranged between 561 to 531.

Category Max GATE Score Min GATE Score OPEN 561 531 OBC-NCL 514 496 EWS 509 502 SC 360 354 ST 277 268

NIT Agartala GATE 2024: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores

Check GATE 2024 Round 1 cutoff scores for admission to Data Science and Engineering at NIT Agartala shared below.