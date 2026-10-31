NIT Agartala GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
Candidates can review expected GATE 2027 cutoff scores for NIT Agartala's M.Tech Data Science & Engineering program. The article details previous year trends and category-wise score requirements for informed admission decisions.
While GATE 2027 exam is anticipated, candidates can check expected cutoff scores provided in the article shared below. The admission for open category will range between 537 - 517. Aspirants wishing to gain entrance to NIT Agartala’s M.Tech in Data Science & Engineering must take time to learn the previous trends relating to different student categories and score requirements. With technology and data science thus becoming increasingly popular, students from top engineering colleges are competing highly for such specialized postgraduate programs. The historical data relating to the cutoff scores in this field, such as which have prevailed in prior admission rounds for each of the categories, will allow students’ understanding of their admission probabilities.
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GATE 2027: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Organizing Institute
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IIT Madras
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Official Website
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gate2027.iitm.ac.in
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Mode of Exam
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Test Papers
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31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper)
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Attempt Limit
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Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations.
NIT Agartala GATE 2027: Round 1 Expected Cutoff Scores
Check expected Round 1 cutoff scores for admission to National Institute of Technology Agartala, in Data Science & Engineering program. Open category admission is expected to range between 537 to 517. Check complete category-wise analyse shared in the table below.
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Category
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Max GATE Score
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Min GATE Score
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OPEN
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537 - 561
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507 - 517
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OBC - NCL
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496 - 514
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447 - 478
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EWS
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408 - 510
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406 - 502
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SC
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315 - 414
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296 - 354
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ST
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314 - 354
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268 - 302
NIT Agartala GATE 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores
During this year, GATE 2026 admission ranged between 531 to 514 for open category. Check scores for different categories shared below.
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Category
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Max GATE Score
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Min GATE Score
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OPEN
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531
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514
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OBC-NCL
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488
|
480
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EWS
|
510
|
510
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SC
|
414
|
379
|
ST
|
354
|
334
NIT Agartala GATE 2025: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Check previous year Round 1 scores shared in the table below. Open category admission ranged between 561 to 531.
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Category
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Max GATE Score
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Min GATE Score
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OPEN
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561
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531
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OBC-NCL
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514
|
496
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EWS
|
509
|
502
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SC
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360
|
354
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ST
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277
|
268
NIT Agartala GATE 2024: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Check GATE 2024 Round 1 cutoff scores for admission to Data Science and Engineering at NIT Agartala shared below.
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Category
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Max GATE Score
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Min GATE Score
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OPEN
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514
|
507
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OBC-NCL
|
487
|
447
|
ST
|
270
|
270
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Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.