WBCHSE HS Semester System Under Review: West Bengal Government Weighs Return to Annual Exam Pattern

WBCHSE Semester System Discontinuation: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has been plunged into an extensive educational controversy after certain information revealed that the recent four-semester system followed in Classes 11 and 12 would be undergoing some major revisions and changes. In order to bring higher secondary education in line with the new standards of education prevalent in the nation, a new modular course structure was put in place that sought to substitute the old traditional examination system for one that would enable continuous understanding of concepts.

However, operational difficulties have arisen in government and aided schools, compelling the WBCHSE authorities to conduct a thorough analysis of whether the system would work for the long run. Educators and headmasters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the shortened duration of learning, condensed syllabi coverage, and increased administration of conducting bi-annual examinations. This situation becomes even more difficult for the rural schools that are constrained by the lack of facilities and shortage of teachers and find it difficult to complete the complex theoretical subjects in the truncated time periods. Moreover, early indications from state education departments point out to a rising number of dropouts after Madhyamik due to exam stress.