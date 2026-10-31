WBCHSE HS Semester System Under Review: West Bengal Government Weighs Return to Annual Exam Pattern
WBCHSE Semester System Discontinuation: Following discussions surrounding school feedback, academic stress, and student retention across state-run institutions, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has initiated a comprehensive performance review of the recently introduced semester system for Classes 11 and 12. While council officials have dismissed circulating claims of an immediate cancellation as unverified rumours, the administration is actively examining syllabus breadth and continuous evaluation formats to address rising dropouts and administrative bottlenecks.
WBCHSE Semester System Discontinuation: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has been plunged into an extensive educational controversy after certain information revealed that the recent four-semester system followed in Classes 11 and 12 would be undergoing some major revisions and changes. In order to bring higher secondary education in line with the new standards of education prevalent in the nation, a new modular course structure was put in place that sought to substitute the old traditional examination system for one that would enable continuous understanding of concepts.
However, operational difficulties have arisen in government and aided schools, compelling the WBCHSE authorities to conduct a thorough analysis of whether the system would work for the long run. Educators and headmasters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the shortened duration of learning, condensed syllabi coverage, and increased administration of conducting bi-annual examinations. This situation becomes even more difficult for the rural schools that are constrained by the lack of facilities and shortage of teachers and find it difficult to complete the complex theoretical subjects in the truncated time periods. Moreover, early indications from state education departments point out to a rising number of dropouts after Madhyamik due to exam stress.
Will WBCHSE Bring Back the Annual Examination System?
There is no official announcement stating that WBCHSE will scrap the semester system and go back to the old pattern of annual examinations. The new pattern of exams was started through the semester system for HS students.
WBCHSE Higher Secondary Exam Pattern
Here is the WBCHSE higher secondary examination pattern for students.
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Subjects
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Theory Marks
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Project/Practical Marks
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Total
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Arabic, Bengali (A and B), Hindi (A and B), English (A and B), Alternative English, Nepali (A and B), Odia, Persian, Sanskrit, Santhali, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Mathematics, Agronomy, Anthropology, Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Costing and Taxation, Education, Environment Studies, History, Journalism and Mass Communication, Philosophy, Political Science, Sociology
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80
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20 (Project)
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100
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Biological Science, Chemistry, Physics, Modern Computer Application, Computer Science, Geography, Nutrition, Psychology, Statistics
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70
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30 (Practical)
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100
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Urdu
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100
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-
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100
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Music, Visual Art
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50
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50 (Practical)
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100
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Health and Physical Education
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70
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30 (Practical)
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100
Why the Semester System is Under Re-Evaluation
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Student Dropouts and Academic Transition: The state education authorities have expressed their concerns about transition dropouts between Class 10 (Madhyamik) and the Higher Secondary level. The council heads have mentioned that the condensed examination process under the semester system is putting immense pressure on students from economically poor families.
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Compressed Teaching Term: Head masters and teachers' associations in West Bengal have repeatedly pointed out that there is little classroom time left for teaching fundamentals, remediation classes, and laboratory work due to the condensed semester examination.
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Evaluative Workload: Conducting multiple-choice and descriptive examinations under the council every six months requires constant administrative efforts, evaluation, and marks uploading to the portal.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.