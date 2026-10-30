The INDIA bloc's November 1 rally is scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan. In respose to this, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a prominent traders' association in Delhi, has appealed to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to postpone it due to potential disruption of commercial activities across several major markets ahead of the important Diwali shopping season. According to the CTI, the rally is slated to attract nearly 10 lakh people and could engage between 15,000 and 20,000 buses and other vehicles. The association fears that the massive movement of people and transport could block roads linking Old Delhi and Central Delhi's key commercial areas, thus endangering daily business worth approximately Rs 10,000-12,000 crore. The traders' body has urged the Congress leadership to reschedule the rally for after November 10-11. Alternatively, it has advised moving the event to Burari Ground, which reportedly has parking facilities for approximately 15,000 vehicles.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal stated that the association had earlier approached Rahul Gandhi through multiple letters but had not secured a favourable response. He regarded Sonia Gandhi as their only hope for solving the issue. Goyal added that traders were not against the Opposition's political programme. However, their main concern was shielding businesses and livelihoods during the festive session. STORY | Traffic curbs in Delhi for INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Nov 1 Traffic restrictions will be in place across parts of Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1 in view of an INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, police said. Traffic diversions will be enforced at key intersections in central Delhi, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-point, Ajmeri Gate red light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk, depending on the traffic situation, the Delhi Traffic Police said. READ: https://t.co/YWzzXN2ipB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2026

India Bloc Nov 1 Rally: 20 Major Markets, Roads Could Face Disruption The CTI analyses that nearly 20 wholesale and retail markets within five kilometres of Ramlila Maidan could see massive disruption. These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Chawri Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh and Daryaganj. These markets play an integral role in supplying goods across Delhi-NCR and numerous other states. The association stated that around 5,000 trucks and tempos bring merchandise into Delhi daily, while another 3,000 vehicles transport goods to adjacent cities and other states. Traffic and Parking Concerns due to India Bloc Rally Traders have also ignited concerns about insufficient parking settlements around the rally venue. They fear that buses and private vehicles could congest major roads, including Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.