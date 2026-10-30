IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Khawaja Nafay's Explosive Knock Overshadows Shashank Singh as Pakistan Beat India by 8 Wickets
Pakistan defeated India by 8 wickets in their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Group C clash. Khawaja Nafay and Abbas Afridi starred in the chase after Shashank Singh's explosive 40.
Shashank Singh's explosive innings went in vain as Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Group C clash on Friday.
In a big turnaround in Mong Kok, Pakistan registered a convincing victory to keep their campaign alive. In a high scoring 6 over clash between the two sides, Pakistan chased down India's target with ease as Khawaja Nafay was the star of the show with his exceptional 41 run innings off just 12 balls.
🚨 Hong Kong Sixes – Pakistan vs India History 1992 – Pakistan defeated India in the final 1996 – India won by 3 wickets 2002 – Pakistan won by 11 runs 2003 – Pakistan won by 4 wickets 2004 – Pakistan won by 20 runs 2005 – India won by 6 wickets 2006 – Pakistan won by 48 runs 2009 – Pakistan won by 6 wickets 2010 – Pakistan won by 22 runs 2011 – Pakistan won by 22 runs 2012 – Pakistan won by 5 wickets 2024 – Pakistan won by 10 wickets 2025 – India won by 2 runs (DLS Method) 2026 – Pakistan won by 4 wickets - Pakistan have dominated this rivalry over the years. Another victory added in 2026. 🔥— M Farhan (@MFarhan1200) October 30, 2026
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Match Highlights
India Innings: 88/5 in 6 Overs
India were invited to bat first by Pakistan but lost Rahul Tripathi early for 9 runs. Nitish Rana and Shashank Singh then fetched a 57 run partnership in 18 balls.
Shashank Singh led the carnage with his 40 runs off just 11 balls, including 2 fours and 5 sixes. Nitish Rana contributed 19 runs off 14 balls before retiring out.
Rahul Tewatia and Krunal Pandya departed for back-to-back golden ducks as India finished with 88 runs in 6 overs. For Pakistan, Abdul Samad picked up 2 wickets.
India Batting Scorecard
|
Batter
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
4s
|
6s
|
Strike Rate
|
Rahul Tripathi (wk)
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
180.00
|
Nitish Rana
|
19
|
14
|
1
|
2
|
135.71
|
Shashank Singh
|
40
|
11
|
2
|
5
|
363.64
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
Krunal Pandya (c)
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
T Natarajan
|
12*
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
200.00
|
Extras
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
88/5
|
(6 Overs)
|
-
|
-
|
-
Pakistan Bowling Scorecard
|
Bowler
|
Overs
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
Ahmed Daniyal
|
2
|
21
|
1
|
10.50
|
Muhammad Shahzad
|
1
|
22
|
1
|
22.00
|
Abbas Afridi
|
1
|
10
|
0
|
10.00
|
Irfan Khan
|
1
|
24
|
0
|
24.00
|
Abdul Samad
|
1
|
10
|
2
|
10.00
Pakistan Innings: 91/2 in 3.5 Overs
Pakistan came out to bat and made a cakewalk of the chase with a blistering 59-run opening partnership in just 13 deliveries.
Khawaja Nafay scored 41 runs off 12 balls, while Abbas Afridi smashed 35 runs in just 8 balls. Pakistan chased down the target in just 3.5 overs, finishing at 91/2 and securing an 8-wicket victory.
It was a disappointing performance from the Indian bowling side as Pakistan completed the chase with ease.
Pakistan Batting Scorecard
|
Batter
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
4s
|
6s
|
Strike Rate
|
Khawaja Nafay (wk)
|
41
|
12
|
2
|
5
|
341.67
|
Abbas Afridi (c)
|
35
|
8
|
1
|
5
|
437.50
|
Abdul Samad
|
7*
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
233.33
|
Irfan Khan
|
6*
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
600.00
|
Extras
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
91/2
|
(3.5 Overs)
|
-
|
-
|
-
India Bowling Scorecard
|
Bowler
|
Overs
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
Economy
|
Krunal Pandya
|
1
|
31
|
0
|
31.00
|
T Natarajan
|
1
|
28
|
0
|
28.00
|
Shashank Singh
|
1
|
14
|
1
|
14.00
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
0.5
|
18
|
1
|
21.60
Player of the Match: Abbas Afridi named player of the match for his exoplosive knock
Hong Kong Sixes: India vs Pakistan History
-
2026 – Pakistan won by 8 wickets
-
2025 – India won by 2 runs (DLS Method)
-
2024 – Pakistan won by 10 wickets
-
2012 – Pakistan won by 5 wickets
-
2011 – Pakistan won by 22 runs
-
2010 – Pakistan won by 22 runs
-
2009 – Pakistan won by 6 wickets
-
2006 – Pakistan won by 48 runs
-
2005 – India won by 6 wickets
-
2004 – Pakistan won by 20 runs
-
2003 – Pakistan won by 4 wickets
-
2002 – Pakistan won by 11 runs
-
1996 – India won by 3 wickets
-
1992 – Pakistan defeated India in the final
Is the Hong Kong Sixes an ICC-recognised tournament?
No, the Hong Kong Sixes is not an ICC recognised international tournament. It is a six-a-side cricket competition organised by Cricket Hong Kong.
Will India's loss against Pakistan reflect in the official head-to-head records?
No, the result will not be included in the official India vs Pakistan international cricket head-to-head records, as the Hong Kong Sixes is not an ICC-recognised international match.
Also READ: India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Match Date, Time, Live Streaming and Squads
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
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