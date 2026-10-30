AP LAWCET Counselling 2026: Phase 2 Web Options Close Today, Edit Window on October 31

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The AP LAWCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2 web option entry window will close today, October 30. The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is conducting the Second and Final Phase of AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET Admissions 2026. Candidates who have completed their certificate verification must submit their preferred colleges and courses through the official counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in before the deadline. Candidates who have already submitted their choices will get another opportunity to modify their preferences on October 31. The option editing facility will remain available for one day, according to the announced counselling schedule. The AP LAWCET Phase 2 seat allotment result is scheduled for November 4, 2026. Candidates allotted seats will subsequently have to complete self-reporting at their respective colleges between November 5 and 7.

AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2: How to Submit Web Options? Registered candidates who have completed the required certificate verification can enter their college and course preferences through the Andhra Pradesh Common Admissions Portal. Candidates can follow these steps to submit their AP LAWCET 2026 web options: Visit the official website at cap.apcfss.in. Open the AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET 2026 admissions section. Access the candidate login facility. Log in using the required candidate credentials. Open the web options entry section. Select the preferred colleges and courses in the desired order. Review the selected preferences and save the submitted options. Candidates should carefully check their college and course preferences before submitting them, as these choices will be considered during the seat allotment process.