AP LAWCET Counselling 2026: Phase 2 Web Options Close Today, Edit Window on October 31
AP LAWCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2 web options close today i.e, October 30, 2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and complete the option entry. Read the article to get complete details.
The AP LAWCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2 web option entry window will close today, October 30. The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is conducting the Second and Final Phase of AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET Admissions 2026. Candidates who have completed their certificate verification must submit their preferred colleges and courses through the official counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in before the deadline.
Candidates who have already submitted their choices will get another opportunity to modify their preferences on October 31. The option editing facility will remain available for one day, according to the announced counselling schedule. The AP LAWCET Phase 2 seat allotment result is scheduled for November 4, 2026. Candidates allotted seats will subsequently have to complete self-reporting at their respective colleges between November 5 and 7.
AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2: How to Submit Web Options?
Registered candidates who have completed the required certificate verification can enter their college and course preferences through the Andhra Pradesh Common Admissions Portal.
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their AP LAWCET 2026 web options:
- Visit the official website at cap.apcfss.in.
- Open the AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET 2026 admissions section.
- Access the candidate login facility.
- Log in using the required candidate credentials.
- Open the web options entry section.
- Select the preferred colleges and courses in the desired order.
- Review the selected preferences and save the submitted options.
Candidates should carefully check their college and course preferences before submitting them, as these choices will be considered during the seat allotment process.
AP LAWCET 2026 Web Options Editing Date
Candidates who want to change their previously submitted college or course preferences can use the editing facility on October 31, 2026.The correction window will be available through the official portal at cap.apcfss.in. Candidates should log in to their respective accounts, access the web options section, make the necessary changes and save their updated preferences.The editing facility is available for one day only. Therefore, candidates should review their choices carefully and complete any required modifications within the scheduled period.
AP LAWCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2: Complete Schedule
The Commissionerate of Higher Education has scheduled the following activities for the second and final phase of AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET Admissions 2026.
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Counselling event
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Date
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Counselling registration and fee payment
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October 26–28, 2026
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Online certificate verification
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October 26–29, 2026
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Web options entry
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October 28–30, 2026
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Web options editing
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October 31, 2026
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Seat allotment result
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November 4, 2026
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Self-reporting at allotted colleges
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November 5–7, 2026
When Will AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Be Released?
The AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2026 Second and Final Phase seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on November 4, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their allotment status through the official counselling portal.
Following the allotment, candidates who receive seats must complete the self-reporting process at their allotted colleges between November 5 and 7, 2026. They should regularly check the official portal for further instructions regarding the admission process.
Candidates are advised to complete their web option entry and any necessary modifications within the prescribed deadlines to avoid missing the remaining stages of the counselling process.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.