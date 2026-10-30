The early onset of winter in Delhi 2026 arrived with sudden unseasonal rain. It also brought daytime temperatures down to the lowest October level seen in four years.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has noted that the Safdarjung base observatory logged a daytime high of 25.4 degrees Celsius which is a sharp 5.6 degrees below seasonal norms.

This time the rain fall was accompanied by brisk northeasterly winds.

On a positive note the weather shift also flushed out thick morning haze. Delhi NCR residents rare breathable air is back with the lowest recorded AQI on October 29th 2026.

Read more about the early arrival of winters in Delhi NCR and what IMD forecast hints about the upcoming winters hereon.

Why Delhi NCR Experienced Coldest October Day in 4 Years?

The sudden dip in mercury across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad on October 29th was driven by two overlapping meteorological systems.