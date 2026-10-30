IMD Weather Update Today, October 30, 2026: Yellow Alert, Rain and Hailstorm Warning in Several States; Check State-Wise Forecast
Check the IMD weather forecast for October 30, 2026. Know which states may experience heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds, along with the latest weather warnings.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast yellow alert in some areas with rain and hailstorm across several parts of India on Friday, October 30, 2026. Cyclone Arnab continue to influence weather conditions. Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab are likely to experience thunderstorms and hailstorm activity. Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other eastern regions. Keep reading to know in detail.
Where Did IMD issue the Yellow Alert?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi and its adjoining NCR. They have predicted rain and thunderstorms over the region in the next 24 to 48 hours.
IMD Weather Alert Today: What Do Yellow, Orange and Red Alerts Mean?
|Alert Colour
|Meaning
|What People Should Do
|Green
|No warning
|Follow regular weather updates
|Yellow
|Be aware
|Stay updated and take basic precautions
|Orange
|Be prepared
|Prepare for possible disruption and follow local advisories
|Red
|Take action
|Follow official instructions and avoid unnecessary exposure
IMD Weather Forecast Today: North India
|State/UT
|Weather forecast for October 30
|Warning or weather concern
|Delhi
|Light to moderate rain at some places, with thunderstorms and lightning during morning to forenoon
|Thunderstorm and hailstorm possibility
|Haryana
|Rain, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorm activity
|Hailstorm and gusty winds
|Punjab
|Isolated to scattered rain, thunderstorms and lightning
|Hailstorm possibility
|Uttar Pradesh
|Heavy rain likely in isolated areas, particularly eastern parts
|Heavy rainfall
|Rajasthan
|Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds; hailstorm risk in some districts
|Hailstorm and strong winds
|Himachal Pradesh
|Rain in parts of the state; snowfall possible at higher elevations
|Rain and possible snowfall
|Uttarakhand
|Rain and possible isolated heavy snowfall in higher areas
|Rain and snowfall
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Weather conditions may vary across the region; check the latest local bulletin
|District-wise update required
|Ladakh
|Check the latest regional forecast for local conditions
|No specific warning confirmed in the reviewed summary
|Chandigarh
|Rain, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorm activity
|Hailstorm and gusty winds
IMD Weather Forecast Today: East and Central India
|State
|Weather forecast for October 30
|Warning or weather concern
|Bihar
|Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places
|Heavy rainfall
|Jharkhand
|Rain and thunderstorms at several places; isolated heavy rain possible
|Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
|Odisha
|Rainfall likely in several areas, with isolated heavy rain possible
|Heavy rainfall
|West Bengal
|Rain and thunderstorms; heavy rain possible in some areas
|Heavy rainfall
|Sikkim
|Rainfall likely in parts of the state
|Heavy rainfall
|Madhya Pradesh
|Rain and thunderstorms possible in parts of the state
|Localised rainfall
|Chhattisgarh
|Rain and thunderstorms likely in parts of the state
|Rainfall associated with the weakening weather system
IMD Weather Forecast Today: Northeast India
|State
|Weather forecast for October 30
|Warning status
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Isolated to scattered rainfall possible
|Localised rain
|Assam
|Isolated to scattered rainfall possible
|Localised rain
|Meghalaya
|Isolated to scattered rainfall possible
|Localised rain
|Nagaland
|Isolated to scattered rainfall possible
|Localised rain
|Manipur
|Isolated to scattered rainfall possible
|Localised rain
|Mizoram
|Isolated to scattered rainfall possible
|Localised rain
|Tripura
|Isolated to scattered rainfall possible
|Localised rain
IMD Weather Forecast Today: South India
|State/UT
|Weather forecast for October 30
|Warning status
|Andhra Pradesh
|Rainfall and thunderstorms possible in parts of the state
|Localised rain and strong winds
|Telangana
|Isolated to scattered rainfall possible
|Localised rain
|Karnataka
|Isolated rainfall possible in some areas
|Localised rain
|Kerala
|Rainfall activity may increase in the coming days
|Check district-wise forecast
|Tamil Nadu
|Isolated to scattered rainfall possible
|Localised rain
|Puducherry
|Rainfall and thunderstorms possible
|Localised rain
IMD Weather Forecast Today: West India and Islands
|State/UT
|Weather forecast for October 30
|Warning status
|Maharashtra
|Rain and thunderstorms possible in parts of the state
|Localised rain
|Gujarat
|Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms possible
|Localised rain
|Goa
|Check the latest regional forecast
|No specific warning confirmed in the reviewed summary
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Rainfall possible in parts of the islands
|Localised rain
Why Is Rain Expected in Several States?
The weather conditions are linked to the remnants of Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on October 28 before weakening over central India. The IMD has also predicted a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea which may move west-northwestwards and strengthen further over the Bay of Bengal.
|State/UT
|Weather forecast for October 30
|Warning status
|Maharashtra
|Rain and thunderstorms possible in parts of the state
|Localised rain
|Gujarat
|Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms possible
|Localised rain
|Goa
|Check the latest regional forecast
|No specific warning confirmed in the reviewed summary
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Rainfall possible in parts of the islands
|Localised rain
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