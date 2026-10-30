IMD Weather Update Today, October 30, 2026: Yellow Alert, Rain and Hailstorm Warning in Several States; Check State-Wise Forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast yellow alert in some areas with rain and hailstorm across several parts of India on Friday, October 30, 2026. Cyclone Arnab continue to influence weather conditions. Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab are likely to experience thunderstorms and hailstorm activity. Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other eastern regions. Keep reading to know in detail.

Where Did IMD issue the Yellow Alert?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi and its adjoining NCR. They have predicted rain and thunderstorms over the region in the next 24 to 48 hours.

IMD Weather Alert Today: What Do Yellow, Orange and Red Alerts Mean?