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IMD Weather Update Today, October 30, 2026: Yellow Alert, Rain and Hailstorm Warning in Several States; Check State-Wise Forecast

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 12:34 IST

Check the IMD weather forecast for October 30, 2026. Know which states may experience heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds, along with the latest weather warnings.  

IMD Weather Update Today, October 30, 2026: Yellow Alert, Rain and Hailstorm Warning in Several States; Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD Weather Update Today, October 30, 2026: Yellow Alert, Rain and Hailstorm Warning in Several States; Check State-Wise Forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast yellow alert in some areas with rain and hailstorm across several parts of India on Friday, October 30, 2026. Cyclone Arnab continue to influence weather conditions. Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab are likely to experience thunderstorms and hailstorm activity. Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other eastern regions. Keep reading to know in detail.

Where Did IMD issue the Yellow Alert?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi and its adjoining NCR. They have predicted rain and thunderstorms over the region in the next 24 to 48 hours. 

IMD Weather Alert Today: What Do Yellow, Orange and Red Alerts Mean?

Alert Colour Meaning What People Should Do
Green No warning Follow regular weather updates
Yellow Be aware Stay updated and take basic precautions
Orange Be prepared Prepare for possible disruption and follow local advisories
Red Take action Follow official instructions and avoid unnecessary exposure

IMD Weather Forecast Today: North India

State/UT Weather forecast for October 30 Warning or weather concern
Delhi Light to moderate rain at some places, with thunderstorms and lightning during morning to forenoon Thunderstorm and hailstorm possibility
Haryana Rain, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorm activity Hailstorm and gusty winds
Punjab Isolated to scattered rain, thunderstorms and lightning Hailstorm possibility
Uttar Pradesh Heavy rain likely in isolated areas, particularly eastern parts Heavy rainfall
Rajasthan Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds; hailstorm risk in some districts Hailstorm and strong winds
Himachal Pradesh Rain in parts of the state; snowfall possible at higher elevations Rain and possible snowfall
Uttarakhand Rain and possible isolated heavy snowfall in higher areas Rain and snowfall
Jammu and Kashmir Weather conditions may vary across the region; check the latest local bulletin District-wise update required
Ladakh Check the latest regional forecast for local conditions No specific warning confirmed in the reviewed summary
Chandigarh Rain, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorm activity Hailstorm and gusty winds

IMD Weather Forecast Today: East and Central India

State Weather forecast for October 30 Warning or weather concern
Bihar Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places Heavy rainfall
Jharkhand Rain and thunderstorms at several places; isolated heavy rain possible Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
Odisha Rainfall likely in several areas, with isolated heavy rain possible Heavy rainfall
West Bengal Rain and thunderstorms; heavy rain possible in some areas Heavy rainfall
Sikkim Rainfall likely in parts of the state Heavy rainfall
Madhya Pradesh Rain and thunderstorms possible in parts of the state Localised rainfall
Chhattisgarh Rain and thunderstorms likely in parts of the state Rainfall associated with the weakening weather system

IMD Weather Forecast Today: Northeast India

State Weather forecast for October 30 Warning status
Arunachal Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall possible Localised rain
Assam Isolated to scattered rainfall possible Localised rain
Meghalaya Isolated to scattered rainfall possible Localised rain
Nagaland Isolated to scattered rainfall possible Localised rain
Manipur Isolated to scattered rainfall possible Localised rain
Mizoram Isolated to scattered rainfall possible Localised rain
Tripura Isolated to scattered rainfall possible Localised rain

IMD Weather Forecast Today: South India

State/UT Weather forecast for October 30 Warning status
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall and thunderstorms possible in parts of the state Localised rain and strong winds
Telangana Isolated to scattered rainfall possible Localised rain
Karnataka Isolated rainfall possible in some areas Localised rain
Kerala Rainfall activity may increase in the coming days Check district-wise forecast
Tamil Nadu Isolated to scattered rainfall possible Localised rain
Puducherry Rainfall and thunderstorms possible Localised rain

IMD Weather Forecast Today: West India and Islands

State/UT Weather forecast for October 30 Warning status
Maharashtra Rain and thunderstorms possible in parts of the state Localised rain
Gujarat Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms possible Localised rain
Goa Check the latest regional forecast No specific warning confirmed in the reviewed summary
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Rainfall possible in parts of the islands Localised rain

Why Is Rain Expected in Several States?

The weather conditions are linked to the remnants of Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on October 28 before weakening over central India. The IMD has also predicted a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea which may move west-northwestwards and strengthen further over the Bay of Bengal. 

State/UT Weather forecast for October 30 Warning status
Maharashtra Rain and thunderstorms possible in parts of the state Localised rain
Gujarat Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms possible Localised rain
Goa Check the latest regional forecast No specific warning confirmed in the reviewed summary
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Rainfall possible in parts of the islands Localised rain

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 30, 2026, 10:01 IST
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