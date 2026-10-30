HBSE Board Exam 2027 Registration Begins Today for Class 10, 12; Check Last Date, Fees and Late Charges

HBSE Board Exam 2027 Registration: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani, is set to begin the online registration process for the Class 10 and Class 12 Annual Board Examinations 2027 today, October 30, 2026. The application process is for the Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations scheduled to be conducted in February and March 2027. According to the schedule announced by the Haryana Board, school heads of regular students, including those enrolled in Gurukul and Vidyapeeth institutions, will be able to submit examination applications through the official website, bseh.org.in. The last date to submit applications without a late fee is November 26, 2026. Candidates and schools will also be allowed to submit applications with a prescribed late fee until December 8, 2026. Also Read l CA Foundation September 2026 Result LIVE

HBSE Board Exam 2027 Registration: Important Dates The Haryana Board has announced the registration schedule for the February-March 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations. Applications will be accepted in different phases, with late fees applicable after November 26. Registration Schedule Late Fee October 30 to November 26, 2026 No late fee November 27 to November 30, 2026 Rs 100 December 1 to December 4, 2026 Rs 300 December 5 to December 8, 2026 Rs 1,000 HBSE Board Exam 2027 Registration: Official Notice HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Registration 2027: Application Fees The Haryana Board has also specified the examination fee structure for regular Secondary and Senior Secondary candidates. Class 10 students will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1,150, while Class 12 students will have to pay Rs 1,200.

In addition to the examination fee, candidates will have to pay a migration fee of Rs 100. Students appearing for practical examinations will be required to pay an additional Rs 100 for each practical subject. The detailed fee structure is provided below: Fee Details Class 10 Class 12 Examination fee Rs 1,150 Rs 1,200 Migration fee Rs 100 Rs 100 Total examination and migration fee Rs 1,250 Rs 1,300 Practical examination fee Rs 100 per subject Rs 100 per subject Additional subject fee Not specified Rs 200 Also Read l CBSE Class 9 New Rules 2026-27: Check New Scheme of Studies, Mandatory Vocational Subjects, Class 10 Board Exam Pattern HBSE Board Exam 2027: How to Complete Online Registration? The following steps can be followed by schools to complete the application process:

Visit the official Haryana Board website at bseh.org.in Open the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 annual examination registration 2027 Log in using the institutional login credentials Read the registration instructions available on the board website and institutional login portal Enter the required personal and academic details of eligible students Verify the candidate information against official school records Complete the examination application process and pay the prescribed fees Keep a copy of the submitted application and payment details for future reference HBSE Board Exam 2027: APAAR ID, UDISE Code and Other Instructions The board has issued specific instructions regarding the verification of student information during the online registration process. School heads must carefully check the details entered in each application form before final submission.