HBSE Board Exam 2027 Registration Begins Today for Class 10, 12; Check Last Date, Fees and Late Charges
HBSE Board Exam 2027 registration begins October 30 for Class 10 and 12. Check the last date, application fees, late charges, registration schedule and official website details.
HBSE Board Exam 2027 Registration: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani, is set to begin the online registration process for the Class 10 and Class 12 Annual Board Examinations 2027 today, October 30, 2026. The application process is for the Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations scheduled to be conducted in February and March 2027.
According to the schedule announced by the Haryana Board, school heads of regular students, including those enrolled in Gurukul and Vidyapeeth institutions, will be able to submit examination applications through the official website, bseh.org.in. The last date to submit applications without a late fee is November 26, 2026. Candidates and schools will also be allowed to submit applications with a prescribed late fee until December 8, 2026.
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HBSE Board Exam 2027 Registration: Important Dates
The Haryana Board has announced the registration schedule for the February-March 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations. Applications will be accepted in different phases, with late fees applicable after November 26.
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Registration Schedule
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Late Fee
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October 30 to November 26, 2026
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No late fee
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November 27 to November 30, 2026
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Rs 100
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December 1 to December 4, 2026
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Rs 300
|
December 5 to December 8, 2026
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Rs 1,000
HBSE Board Exam 2027 Registration: Official Notice
HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Registration 2027: Application Fees
The Haryana Board has also specified the examination fee structure for regular Secondary and Senior Secondary candidates. Class 10 students will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1,150, while Class 12 students will have to pay Rs 1,200.
In addition to the examination fee, candidates will have to pay a migration fee of Rs 100. Students appearing for practical examinations will be required to pay an additional Rs 100 for each practical subject.
The detailed fee structure is provided below:
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Fee Details
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Class 10
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Class 12
|
Examination fee
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Rs 1,150
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Rs 1,200
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Migration fee
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Rs 100
|
Rs 100
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Total examination and migration fee
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Rs 1,250
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Rs 1,300
|
Practical examination fee
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Rs 100 per subject
|
Rs 100 per subject
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Additional subject fee
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Not specified
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Rs 200
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HBSE Board Exam 2027: How to Complete Online Registration?
The following steps can be followed by schools to complete the application process:
- Visit the official Haryana Board website at bseh.org.in
- Open the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 annual examination registration 2027
- Log in using the institutional login credentials
- Read the registration instructions available on the board website and institutional login portal
- Enter the required personal and academic details of eligible students
- Verify the candidate information against official school records
- Complete the examination application process and pay the prescribed fees
- Keep a copy of the submitted application and payment details for future reference
HBSE Board Exam 2027: APAAR ID, UDISE Code and Other Instructions
The board has issued specific instructions regarding the verification of student information during the online registration process. School heads must carefully check the details entered in each application form before final submission.
The APAAR ID field must be completed during online registration, while the UDISE code is optional, according to the instructions reported by the board.
The board has also clarified that school heads will be responsible for errors in the submitted examination applications. Any discrepancies in students photographs or signatures will not be corrected once the examinations begin.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.