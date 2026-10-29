RSSB Driver Result 2026 Out rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download PDF Link Active

RSSB Driver Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Driver Trade Test Result 2026 for the Vehicle Driver on its official website available at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Vaahan Chalak Driver post trade test can download their result through the link at the official website. The RSSB Driver Result 2026 is available in PDF format containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates in Trade Test. Chairman RSSB, Alok Raj has shared the news on the social site X formerly Twitter on October 29, 2026. Those candidates who appeared in the trade test can download the result PDF through the official website. RSSB Driver Result 2026 Out बोर्ड ने आज वाहन चालक भर्ती तहत ट्रेड टेस्ट में सफल कैंडिडेट्स की प्री डीवी सूची का अनुमोदन किया। सभी सफल हुए कैंडिडेट्स को बहुत बहुत बधाई। — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) October 29, 2026

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Driver Trade Test Result 2026 for the Vehicle Driver on its official website -rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates part os selection process for 2,756 Vehicle Driver positions can download the result PDF through the official website. Check pdf download link here- RSSB Driver Result 2026 Link Click Here RSSB Driver Result 2026 DV Shortlist PDF Click Here Rajasthan Driver Result 2026: Overview The written examination for the post of Driver was conducted by the RSSB on November 23, 2025 and its results were subsequently declared on January 16, 2026. Shortlisted candidates will now have to fill the online scrutiny form from October 30, 2026. Check the details related to the recruitment process in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Advt No 20/2024 Posts Driver Number of vacancies 2756 Result Release Date October 29, 2026 Exam Date November 23, 2025 Scrutiny Dates October 29, 2026 to November 12, 2026 No of Shortlisted Candidates for DV 4508 Result Format PDF Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download RSSB Driver Result 2026 PDF The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Driver Trade Test Result 2026 for the Vehicle Driver posts on its official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the official trade test result- Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the latest notifications or recruitment section.

Click on the link Driver Trade Test Result 2026.

The result pdf will open on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference. RSSB Driver Result 2026: What's Next for Shortlisted Candidates? Candidates who have appeared for the Trade test and have successfully qualified will now appear for eligibility checking and document verification. For this purpose candidates will have to fill the online detailed application scrutiny form from the official website. The window for this will be opened from October 29, 2026 to November 12, 2026.