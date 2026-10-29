HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2027 Soon at bseh.org.in: Expected Release Date, Practical Schedule & Timetable Details
HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2027: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, is expected to release the official HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 in December 2026 or January 2027 on its official website, bseh.org.in. The Senior Secondary theory examinations across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams are slated to run from late February to early April 2027, with practical exams scheduled for January–February 2027.
HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2027: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, is currently preparing to officially release the date sheet of consolidated dates for the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) Annual Exams of the year 2026-27. Following the official announcement, students from both regular and private as well as those from the Haryana Open School (HOS) program, belonging to all streams of Arts, Science, and Commerce, would be able to download the full schedule on a subject-by-subject basis via the board’s main website at bseh.org.in.
In line with its administrative procedure, the BSEH conducts the theory portion of Senior Secondary exams in one single unified session for the afternoon period from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. The upcoming schedule would contain full guidelines in relation to paper code, reporting periods, entry cutoff marks, examination centers rules and other important aspects. Most importantly, the schedule would contain all necessary details regarding mandatory requirements of differently-abled candidates that include facilities for certified scribes and extra compensatory time in the testing process. Practical exams in laboratories and vocations are anticipated to occur prior to the written test with internal and external supervision at affiliated institutions.
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HBSE 12th Exam 2027: Key Overview & Tentative Schedule
Below are the Key Overview & Tentative Schedule HBSE 12th Exam 2027:
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Parameter
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Official / Expected Detail
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Exam Conducting Body
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Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani
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Academic Session
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2026–2027
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Expected Timetable Release
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December 2026 / January 2027
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Practical Examination Period
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January – February 2027
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Theory Examination Window
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February 25, 2027 – Early April 2027 (Tentative)
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Exam Shift & Timings
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Single Afternoon Session (12:30 PM to 3:30 PM)
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Official Portal
How to Download HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2027 PDF?
After the release of the Class 12 date sheet by the Haryana Board, candidates can go through the date sheet using the following process:
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Visit the official website bseh.org.in
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Search for any examination-related notifications from the homepage
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Locate the link for HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027
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Open the timetable PDF using the link provided
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Go through the exam dates, subject name, and timings of each paper
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Download the PDF and keep it
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CBSE Datesheet 2027 To Release On This Date: Class 10 and 12 Timetable at cbse.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.