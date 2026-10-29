Haryana Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2026: Check Eligibility, Allowances & Other Details
Haryana Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2026 online form is now open. Unemployed youth will also receive an allowance per month. Check the eligibility criteria, registration dates, and other important details in the article below.
To provide social and financial security to educated youth who are searching for suitable career opportunities, the Government of Haryana is administering the Unemployment Allowance Scheme for Educated Unemployed Youth alongside the Saksham Yuva Yojana through the State Department of Employment. Under these new initiatives, eligible youths will receive direct monthly unemployment allowances transferred into their bank accounts. In addition, those enrolled under the Saksham Yuva module can earn up to Rs. 2000 allowance per month. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from November 1 to November 30, 2026, to take advantage of this scheme. Candidates should note that no applications will be accepted after the deadline; therefore, candidates are advised to fill out their applications before November 30, 2026
Also check: Haryana Berojagari Bhatta Yojana 2026
How Much Allowance Will Be Given Under Haryana Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2026?
Under this scheme, monthly financial assistance to the eligible and registered candidates will be based on their educational qualification. The allowance given as per the educational qualification will be as follows:-
- Class 12th pass or Diploma Holders: Candidates belonging to this category will be given an allowance of Rs. 1200 per month.
- Graduate, Higher Education or 3-year Diploma Holders: Candidates falling in this category will be provided the financial assistance of Rs. 2000 per person.
What is the Eligibility Criteria for the Scheme?
To avail the benefits of the Haryana Berojgari Bhatta Scheme 2026, candidates must make sure that they fulfill the following criteria:-
- The candidates must be residents of the state of Haryana.
- The name of the applicant must be registered in any employment exchange of the state for at least 3 consecutive years as of November 1, 2026.
- Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 35 years.
- Candidates must be a regular student or a trainee in any educational institution.
- Candidates must not be self-employed, nor should they already be a beneficiary of the Saksham Yuva Yojana.
- The total annual income of the candidate’s family from all sources should not exceed Rs. 3 lakhs.
- The candidate's family should not own any residential or commercial property worth more than Rs. 10 lakh or agricultural land exceeding 2 hectares.
Important Documents Required for Haryana Berojgari Bhatta Scheme 2026
Candidates who are interested can apply online by visiting the official website of the department, i.e., hrex.gov.in. The following important documents will be required when applying for the scheme:-
- Family Identity Card (PPP)
- Aadhaar-linked bank passbook
- Self-declaration form
- Aadhaar Card
- Domicile Certificate
- Educational Qualification Certificate
- Caste Certificate (If applicable)
- Property-related affidavit attested by the Revenue Officer
How to Apply Online at hrex.gov.in?
Given below are the simple steps to follow to apply online for the Haryana Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2026 on the official website:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., hrex.gov.in.
- Enter the mobile number, verify through OTP, and fill in the candidate's personal, residential, and educational details.
- Upload the marksheets to generate the permanent HREX registration Number or Employment ID.
- Download the PDF and keep it safe for future use.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.