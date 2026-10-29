Haryana Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2026: Check Eligibility, Allowances & Other Details

To provide social and financial security to educated youth who are searching for suitable career opportunities, the Government of Haryana is administering the Unemployment Allowance Scheme for Educated Unemployed Youth alongside the Saksham Yuva Yojana through the State Department of Employment. Under these new initiatives, eligible youths will receive direct monthly unemployment allowances transferred into their bank accounts. In addition, those enrolled under the Saksham Yuva module can earn up to Rs. 2000 allowance per month. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from November 1 to November 30, 2026 , to take advantage of this scheme. Candidates should note that no applications will be accepted after the deadline; therefore, candidates are advised to fill out their applications before November 30, 2026

Also check: Haryana Berojagari Bhatta Yojana 2026

How Much Allowance Will Be Given Under Haryana Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2026?

Under this scheme, monthly financial assistance to the eligible and registered candidates will be based on their educational qualification. The allowance given as per the educational qualification will be as follows:-

Class 12th pass or Diploma Holders: Candidates belonging to this category will be given an allowance of Rs. 1200 per month.

Graduate, Higher Education or 3-year Diploma Holders: Candidates falling in this category will be provided the financial assistance of Rs. 2000 per person.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for the Scheme?

To avail the benefits of the Haryana Berojgari Bhatta Scheme 2026, candidates must make sure that they fulfill the following criteria:-