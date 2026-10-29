50+ Happy Karwa Chauth 2026 Wishes, Images & Messages For WhatsApp & Instagram

Happy Karwa Chauth 2026 Wishes, Images & Messages: Karwa Chauth is one of the most loved festivals celebrated by married Hindu women in India. On this special day, women observe a fast and pray for the long life, good health and happiness of their husbands. The festival is marked by traditional rituals, beautiful outfits, mehndi, moon worship and heartfelt wishes shared with loved ones.

In 2026, Karwa Chauth falls on Thursday, October 29. The festival is a beautiful occasion to celebrate love, trust, companionship and togetherness. From romantic messages for husbands to heartfelt wishes for wives, there are many ways to make this day memorable.

If you are looking for the best Happy Karwa Chauth 2026 wishes, images, quotes and messages, here is a collection you can share with your husband, wife, family members and friends on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms.