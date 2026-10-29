The Indian National Congress finally opened its account in the MLC elections 2026, with Abhijit Wanjari winning after defeating BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale in the Nagpur Division Graduates’ Constituency.

This was the second consecutive time Abhijit Wanjari won the same seat. He had previously won the constituency in 2020 by defeating BJP candidate Sandip Joshi and successfully retained it in 2026.

MLC stands for Member of the Legislative Council. Counting took place across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka for a total of 28 seats.

Who is Abhijit Wanjari?

Abhijit Wanjari was born on May 10, 1973, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. He is from a politically active family that has been associated with the Congress party for years.

His father, late Govindrao Marotrao Wanjari, was a Congress leader, an MLA, and represented the South Nagpur Assembly constituency.