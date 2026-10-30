Indian Railways Charging Rule: No Phone Charging on Trains Between 11 PM and 5 AM, Know Why
Indian Railways has reiterated its rule to switch off train charging points between 11 PM and 5 AM. Check the reason, coach-wise restrictions, power bank safety rules and what passengers should know.
Planning to charge your phone during an overnight train journey? You may need to rethink your travel routine. Indian Railways has enforced its rule requiring charging points in train coaches to remain switched off between 11 PM and 5 AM. The six-hour restriction is not a new rule. It dates back to 2014 and has been reiterated to improve fire safety. Keep reading to know in detail.
Indian Railways Phone Charging Rules 2026
|Particular
|Details
|Latest Railway Board directive
|October 26, 2026
|Charging restriction
|11 PM to 5 AM
|Duration
|6 hours
|Devices covered
|Mobile phones and laptops
|Applicable authorities
|All zonal railways
|Main reason
|Fire and electrical safety
|Recent incident
|Power bank explosion and smoke
|Compliance measures
|Staff training and surprise inspections
|Original rule introduced
|June 19, 2014
What Are the New Phone Charging Rules in Indian Railways?
The Railway Board has instructed all zonal railways to ensure that mobile phone and laptop charging points in train coaches are switched off between 11 PM and 5 AM. The October 26 directive reiterates an existing safety instruction rather than introducing a completely new restriction. Railway staff have been asked to ensure that the charging points are switched off during the prescribed hours without exceptions.
What Are the Phone Charging Timings in Indian Railways?
The restriction applies for six hours every night. Passengers travelling overnight should plan their device charging accordingly.
|Time
|Charging point status
|What passengers should do
|6 AM to 10 PM
|Available, subject to power availability
|Charge devices when required
|10 PM to 11 PM
|Available under the prescribed shutdown schedule
|Charge essential devices before 11 PM
|11 PM to 5 AM
|Switched off under the Railway Board’s instructions
|Use a charged device or battery-saving mode
|After 5 AM
|Charging points can be used again
|Recharge devices if required
Why Has Indian Railways Restricted Phone Charging at Night?
The primary reason is passenger safety. Electronic devices, batteries and charging accessories can become potential fire hazards if they are faulty, damaged or left unattended. The latest directive followed an incident in the South Eastern Railway zone in which a passenger’s power bank reportedly exploded while charging and produced smoke.
Other concerns include:
|Safety concern
|Possible risk
|Battery overheating
|Excessive heat can damage a battery and create a fire risk
|Faulty chargers
|Damaged adapters may cause electrical problems
|Short circuits
|Defective cables or sockets can create electrical hazards
|Unattended charging
|Passengers may not notice overheating or smoke while sleeping
|Theft
|Phones left connected to charging points may be vulnerable to theft
Does the 11 PM to 5 AM Rule Apply to Sleeper and AC Coaches?
The original 2014 Railway Board instruction specifically covered charging points in AC coaches. However, the latest October 2026 communication asks all zonal railways to ensure strict compliance with the shutdown timings in train coaches.
When Did Indian Railways First Introduce the Night Charging Rule?
The overnight charging restriction dates back to June 19, 2014. The decision followed a fire in an AC three-tier coach of the Hazur Sahib Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Express in 2013. The Commissioner of Railway Safety recommended that charging points in AC coaches should be switched off between 10 PM and 6 AM. The Railway Board subsequently suggested the 11 PM to 5 AM window, considering passenger safety and convenience.
Important Timeline of Indian Railways Charging Restrictions
|Year
|Development
|2013
|Fire incident in an AC three-tier coach of the Hazur Sahib Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Express
|June 2014
|Railway Board introduced the 11 PM to 5 AM charging-point shutdown instruction for AC coaches
|November 2023
|Fire in a sleeper-class coach of the New Delhi-Darbhanga Humsafar Clone Special
|After the 2023 incident
|Safety authorities recommended similar charging restrictions in sleeper coaches
|October 26, 2026
|Railway Board reiterated strict compliance across zonal railways following a power bank incident
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.