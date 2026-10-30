Indian Railways Charging Rule: No Phone Charging on Trains Between 11 PM and 5 AM, Know Why

Planning to charge your phone during an overnight train journey? You may need to rethink your travel routine. Indian Railways has enforced its rule requiring charging points in train coaches to remain switched off between 11 PM and 5 AM. The six-hour restriction is not a new rule. It dates back to 2014 and has been reiterated to improve fire safety. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Are the New Phone Charging Rules in Indian Railways?

The Railway Board has instructed all zonal railways to ensure that mobile phone and laptop charging points in train coaches are switched off between 11 PM and 5 AM. The October 26 directive reiterates an existing safety instruction rather than introducing a completely new restriction. Railway staff have been asked to ensure that the charging points are switched off during the prescribed hours without exceptions.

What Are the Phone Charging Timings in Indian Railways?

The restriction applies for six hours every night. Passengers travelling overnight should plan their device charging accordingly.