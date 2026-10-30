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MP NEET PG Orthopaedics Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 14:19 IST

Check MP NEET PG Orthopaedics admission options in government and private colleges in Madhya Pradesh based on the fee comparison. Comparatively, government colleges are offering the medical seats under an affordable fee range. A leading government college is offering MBBS admission (state quota) under Rs. 1,14,500 range, while private colleges are offering it between Rs. 10,05,000 to 21,25,000 range, respectively. Check the college-wise fees comparison shared below.

MP NEET PG Orthopaedics Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here
MP NEET PG Orthopaedics Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here

MP NEET PG 2026: Madhya Pradesh counselling details are available to check on the Department of Public Health and Medical Education portal. To plan fees and scholarship applications, it is important to check comparison between government and private colleges shared below. Obtaining a postgraduate seat in MS Orthopaedics is a major career achievement. Having a good knowledge of the finance connected with pursuing an MS in Orthopaedics is a necessary requirement for the counselling journey. 

For the candidates seeking the postgraduate seats in Madhya Pradesh through MP NEET PG 2026 counselling process, it is essential to understand and compare the financial differences between government institutions and private universities. Government owned medical universities hear-picked education institutions offer the courses at cheap tuition fees (around ₹1,14,500 per year for tuition fees plus stipends). But to acquire seats in one of those prestigious institutions would require a lot of hard work, and high merit criterion would be applied as well. In contrast, private universities provide various means of acquiring the education through institutional or management quota as well, though the yearly tuition fees for Orthopaedics program may start from ₹13.5 lakhs and go up to more than ₹19.5 lakhs depending on the institution.

Check| MP NEET PG General Medicine Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here

MP NEET PG Admission 2026: Overview 

Check Madhya Pradesh NEET PG admission and counselling details in the table provided below. 

Particulars 

Date

Conducting Authority 

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh

Counselling Portal 

dme.mponline.gov.in/

Online Registration 

October 10 to October 20, 2026 (up to midnight)

Publication of Registered Candidates Merit List

October 21, 2026

Initial Vacancies & Objections Window

October 21 – October 23, 2026 (Final Vacancies out on Oct 23)

Choice Filling & Choice Locking

October 24 to October 27, 2026 (up to midnight)

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

October 29, 2026

College Reporting, Document Verification & Admission

October 30 to November 10, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

Admission Cancellation

October 30 to November 10, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

MP NEET PG Orthopaedics Fees 2026: Government Medical Colleges 

Candidates can find list of government colleges offering MBBS seats under 1,15,500 to 1,14,500 range. Admission to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha will cost around 1,14,500. Check the complete college-wise list shared in the table below. 

Institute Name

GOVT Total Fees (₹)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha

1,14,500

Bundelkhand Medical College Sagar

1,14,500

Chhindwara Institute Of Medical Sciences Chhindwara

1,14,500

Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam

1,14,500

Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior

1,14,500

Gandhi Medical College Bhopal

1,15,500

Government Medical College Datia

1,14,500

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore

1,14,500

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur

1,14,500

Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College Shivpuri

1,14,500

Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa

1,14,500

MP NEET PG Orthopaedics Fees 2026: Private Medical Colleges 

While comparing with private medical colleges, it usually costs more than any government college in Madhya Pradesh. Admission to Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical Science, Indore will cost around 21,25,000 offering the most expensive degree as compared to other colleges. Whereas, the most affordable option in private college is Mahaveer Institute Of Medical Science And Research Bhopal, costing around 10,05,000 for MBBS degree. 

Institute Name

PVT Total Fees (₹)

Amaltas Institute Of Medical Sciences Dewas

19,73,000

Chirayu Medical College And Hospital Bhopal

19,94,200

Index Medical College Hospital And Research Center Indore

20,62,000

Ln Medical College Bhopal

20,89,200

Lnct Medical College & Sewakunj Hospital, Indore

19,15,300

Mahaveer Institute Of Medical Science And Research Bhopal

10,05,000

Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal

19,65,000

Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre, Bhopal

10,05,000

Rd Gardi Medical College Ujjain

15,25,000

Rkdf Medical College Hospital And Research Centre Bhopal

19,57,900

Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore

21,25,000

Sukh Sagar Medical College And Hospital Jabalpur

10,05,000

When it comes to figuring out how much an MS in Orthopaedics will cost through the MP NEET PG 2026 exam, you’ll need to think about both your rank and your finances. Government colleges are less expensive and provide monthly stipends, but gaining admission is very competitive. In contrast, private colleges are much easier to get into via management quotas, but cost much more.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 30, 2026, 14:19 IST
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