MP NEET PG Orthopaedics Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here
Check MP NEET PG Orthopaedics admission options in government and private colleges in Madhya Pradesh based on the fee comparison. Comparatively, government colleges are offering the medical seats under an affordable fee range. A leading government college is offering MBBS admission (state quota) under Rs. 1,14,500 range, while private colleges are offering it between Rs. 10,05,000 to 21,25,000 range, respectively. Check the college-wise fees comparison shared below.
MP NEET PG 2026: Madhya Pradesh counselling details are available to check on the Department of Public Health and Medical Education portal. To plan fees and scholarship applications, it is important to check comparison between government and private colleges shared below. Obtaining a postgraduate seat in MS Orthopaedics is a major career achievement. Having a good knowledge of the finance connected with pursuing an MS in Orthopaedics is a necessary requirement for the counselling journey.
For the candidates seeking the postgraduate seats in Madhya Pradesh through MP NEET PG 2026 counselling process, it is essential to understand and compare the financial differences between government institutions and private universities. Government owned medical universities hear-picked education institutions offer the courses at cheap tuition fees (around ₹1,14,500 per year for tuition fees plus stipends). But to acquire seats in one of those prestigious institutions would require a lot of hard work, and high merit criterion would be applied as well. In contrast, private universities provide various means of acquiring the education through institutional or management quota as well, though the yearly tuition fees for Orthopaedics program may start from ₹13.5 lakhs and go up to more than ₹19.5 lakhs depending on the institution.
Check| MP NEET PG General Medicine Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here
MP NEET PG Admission 2026: Overview
Check Madhya Pradesh NEET PG admission and counselling details in the table provided below.
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Particulars
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Date
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Conducting Authority
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Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh
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Counselling Portal
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dme.mponline.gov.in/
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Online Registration
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October 10 to October 20, 2026 (up to midnight)
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Publication of Registered Candidates Merit List
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October 21, 2026
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Initial Vacancies & Objections Window
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October 21 – October 23, 2026 (Final Vacancies out on Oct 23)
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Choice Filling & Choice Locking
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October 24 to October 27, 2026 (up to midnight)
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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October 29, 2026
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College Reporting, Document Verification & Admission
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October 30 to November 10, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)
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Admission Cancellation
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October 30 to November 10, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)
MP NEET PG Orthopaedics Fees 2026: Government Medical Colleges
Candidates can find list of government colleges offering MBBS seats under 1,15,500 to 1,14,500 range. Admission to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha will cost around 1,14,500. Check the complete college-wise list shared in the table below.
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Institute Name
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GOVT Total Fees (₹)
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1,14,500
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1,14,500
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1,14,500
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Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam
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1,14,500
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1,14,500
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1,15,500
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1,14,500
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Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore
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1,14,500
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Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur
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1,14,500
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Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College Shivpuri
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1,14,500
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Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa
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1,14,500
MP NEET PG Orthopaedics Fees 2026: Private Medical Colleges
While comparing with private medical colleges, it usually costs more than any government college in Madhya Pradesh. Admission to Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical Science, Indore will cost around 21,25,000 offering the most expensive degree as compared to other colleges. Whereas, the most affordable option in private college is Mahaveer Institute Of Medical Science And Research Bhopal, costing around 10,05,000 for MBBS degree.
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Institute Name
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PVT Total Fees (₹)
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Amaltas Institute Of Medical Sciences Dewas
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19,73,000
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Chirayu Medical College And Hospital Bhopal
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19,94,200
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Index Medical College Hospital And Research Center Indore
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20,62,000
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Ln Medical College Bhopal
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20,89,200
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Lnct Medical College & Sewakunj Hospital, Indore
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19,15,300
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Mahaveer Institute Of Medical Science And Research Bhopal
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10,05,000
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Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal
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19,65,000
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Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre, Bhopal
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10,05,000
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Rd Gardi Medical College Ujjain
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15,25,000
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Rkdf Medical College Hospital And Research Centre Bhopal
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19,57,900
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Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore
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21,25,000
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Sukh Sagar Medical College And Hospital Jabalpur
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10,05,000
When it comes to figuring out how much an MS in Orthopaedics will cost through the MP NEET PG 2026 exam, you’ll need to think about both your rank and your finances. Government colleges are less expensive and provide monthly stipends, but gaining admission is very competitive. In contrast, private colleges are much easier to get into via management quotas, but cost much more.
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